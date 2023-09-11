Samsung Galaxy Ring: Everything we know so far

Forget the Galaxy Watch 6 — Samsung could be literally ringing in the new year with an entirely new wearable in 2024.

Rumors are piling up that the Samsung Galaxy Ring could launch as early as January 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 at Samsung Unpacked, and prove to be a major competitor to devices such as the Oura Ring.

Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

According to @Universeice, a leaker on Chinese social media site Weibo (and reported by SamMobile), the Galaxy Ring could make its debut at Unpacked 24, alongside the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra. Typically, Samsung holds that event at the end of January or early February, right in between CES and MWC.

An earlier rumor, which we wrote about in July, pegged the launch of the Galaxy Ring for March or April of 2024; we were a bit premature in speculating that it would arrive at Samsung's Unpacked event this past summer. No one's right all the time.

Samsung trademarked the name Galaxy Ring back in February 2023, along with a bunch of other names that could either refer to features of the ring, or other products entirely.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Design and possible features

Quite obviously, we expect the Galaxy Ring to be, well, a ring. Similar to other devices, it will most likely have a built-in heart rate monitor — it's table-stakes for all of the best fitness trackers — but could also have more advanced features, such as blood pressure monitoring and aFib detection. However, some of these could require FDA approval, which can take months, if not years.

Given the rumor that Galaxy Ring production started in August, it's possible that the ring will launch without all of its features active, but the company will roll out the advanced tracking once it clears regulatory hurdles. Fitbit underwent a similar process last year, when it underwent approval to detect atrial fibrillation for its fitness trackers.

The Galaxy Ring might also track sleep, blood oxygen levels and body composition — like the Galaxy Watch 6 — though nothing is certain as of yet.

Like the Oura Ring and the long-discontinued Amazon Loop, consumers who purchase the Galaxy Ring will most likely have to size their fingers beforehand, so that they get a ring that properly fits their finger. This could mean receiving a sizing kit in the mail first, followed by the actual ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Outlook

Samsung launching into a new wearables category certainly would be interesting; it would also be entering a market with relatively few competitors, giving it a first-mover advantage over the likes of Fitbit. The device could appeal to those who want a health-focused wearable, but don't want something as large as a watch. In that way, it could carve out a separate market away from smartwatches, where it has to compete with the Apple Watch, not to mention Garmin.

The Samsung Ring might also be an entry point into the company expanding its online health and fitness offerings into both free and paid tiers, much like what Apple and Fitbit have done.

Given that Samsung isn't exactly the tightest ship when it comes to product rumors, we expect to hear more about the Galaxy Ring in the coming months. Stay tuned.