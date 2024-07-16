This $15 portable charger is my favorite Prime Day deal — and I’ve bought three

My trusty Anker PowerCore Slim portable charger comes with me everywhere. From the narrow streets of Amsterdam to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, it’s accompanied me on loads of adventures this year alone. I love this uber-reliable power bank so much, that I’ve bought three of them (technically four, if you include the one I gifted to a family member), and once again it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

For a limited time, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is on sale for $15 at Amazon. That’s 50% off its full retail price of $30 (though it usually sells for closer to $22). This was my favorite deal of the last Prime Day event, and while the 2024 iteration still has time to surprise me, right now this deal looks likely to take the crown yet again. Be sure to note, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to score this deal.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $15 for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

The Anker PowerCore Slim was previously a permanent fixture in our list of the best portable chargers you can buy. It’s sequentially lost its place to more flashy models. However, I'd argue when it comes to power banks, simplicity is key. I don’t need fancy bells, whistles and LED screens, just give me a rugged portable battery that can consistently charge up my devices.

This 10,000 mAh model can charge a smartphone between two to three times per battery cycle (depending on the model of the phone). And it’s also excellent when you need juice in a pinch. In our testing, it gave an iPhone 12 an additional 21% of power in a 15-minute charge. That leap up to 76% with a full hour connected to the power bank. For just $15, those are very strong results.

This Anker power bank is also seriously tough. I bought my first one more than four years ago, and after being shoved into pockets and tossed carelessly into bags more times than I can count, it’s still going strong with barely a scratch. Anker also claims it’s been subject to comprehensive drop tests and survived intact. I don't exactly recommend putting those claims to the test, but it’s reassuring to know it can survive a fall if you accidentally drop it.

Perhaps the one weakness of the PowerCore Slim, and the area where it cannot quite compete with more recent models, is that its USB-C port is input only. It can be used to charge up the power bank itself, but can’t be used to charge phones or other devices. In 2024, this feels a little restrictive, but USB-A cables are still commonly available.

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is an excellent portable charger, and for just $15 it’s the ideal Prime Day impulse buy. If you’re looking for even more savings, be sure to keep a close eye on our dedicated Prime Day live blog with all the latest deals.

