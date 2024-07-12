Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your home network — 7 early mesh Wi-Fi system deals I’d shop right now

Although the big Prime Day sales will start in earnest next week, there’s already some great deals to be had right now. While you might be looking for a new gaming laptop , a new MacBook or even a new tablet , there’s one upgrade that everyone in your household can benefit from regardless of which type of device you’re using.

You can already get some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at a steep discount on Amazon. These include many of the best Wi-Fi routers , the best Wi-Fi 6 routers and even one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers .

We’ll likely see even more Prime Day mesh Wi-Fi system deals (and steeper discounts) during Prime Day (July 16 and 17). However, if you can’t wait until then, you should check out these incredible mesh router deals right now.

Best Early Prime Day Mesh Wi-Fi System Deals

TP-Link Deco XE75: was $449 now $290

The TP-Link Deco XE75 is an affordable, Wi-Fi-6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system that can cover up to 5,500 square feet with a strong wireless signal if you opt for the three-pack. Each unit can act as either a satellite or a router and on the back, you’ll find three gigabit Ethernet ports. In our TP-Link Deco XE75 review , we praised this mesh router’s 100 foot range and easy setup process.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Wyze Mesh Router: was $180 now $106

The Wyze Mesh Router is a compact Wi-Fi 6-powered mesh Wi-Fi system that supports over 100 connected devices. A two-pack can cover up to 3,00 square feet and each unit has two gigabit Ethernet ports. The Wyze Mesh Router only comes in white but the Wi-Fi 6E-powered Wyze Mesh Router comes in black. You can get either version in a two-pack, a three-pack or as a single unit but only the two-pack is currently on sale. Not sure about which one to get? Check out our Wyze Mesh Router vs Wyze Mesh Router Pro comparison.

Asus ZenWiFi ET8: was $329 now $299

The Asus ZenWiFi ET8 is a Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system that’s only available in a two pack. Each unit has a range of 100 feet and three gigabit Ethernet ports. However, there’s also a 2.5 gigabit WAN port to connect to your cable modem for multi-gig internet . In our Asus ZenWiFi ET8 review , we were really impressed by its customization options and Asus’ built-in AIProtection security software.

Price check: $299 @ B&H Photo

Google Nest WiFi Pro: was $399 now $319

The Google Nest WiFi Pro is a Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system with a stylish design. While you can get units in other colors besides white including yellow, teal and light pink, only the white version is currently on sale in a three-pack. Each Nest WiFi Pro device has a range of 2,200 square feet, has two gigabit Ethernet ports and you can control your whole network right from the Google Home app. In our Nest WiFi Pro review, we highlighted its built-in Matter support for connecting smart home gadgets and its smaller size compared to Netgear’s larger Orbi devices.

Price check: $399 @ Google

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 (RBK852): was $624 now $390

The Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 is an expensive, yet powerful Wi-Fi 6-powered mesh Wi-Fi system. A two-pack can cover around 5,000 square feet with a strong wireless signal and each satellite comes with four gigabit Ethernet ports while the unit designated as the router has four too along with a gigabit WAN port. In our Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 (RBK852) review , we called it the fastest Wi-Fi 6 mesh kit and praised its excellent wall and ceiling penetration.

Price Check: $399 @ B&H Photo

Linksys Velop Pro 7: was $899 now $599

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh Wi-Fi system that’s much more affordable than similar offerings from TP-Link, Netgear and Amazon’s own eero. Each unit has a 2.5 gigabit WAN port along with four gigabit Ethernet ports and a range of 95 feet. In our Linksys Velop Pro 7 review , we said it may not be the fastest Wi-Fi 7 mesh kit but is one of the most affordable and it comes with built-in security software.

Price Check: $599 @ Best Buy