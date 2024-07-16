Prime Day deals under $25 — 15 deals I’d buy on headphones, Amazon devices and more

Prime Day is officially here. Some shoppers will be splashing out on OLED TVs, premium headphones and expensive tablets, but there's a bunch of great stuff you can get on a budget. Several of my favorite items have dropped below $25 in Amazon's sale.

For example, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24 at Amazon. This solid streaming device is on sale for 50% off its listing price. Plus, you can also grab the Echo Pop for $17 at Amazon ($22 off.) It's the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, but still offers good sound quality for its size and access to all the best Alexa skills.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Prime Day deals under $25. If you have a bit more to spend, also check out the best Prime Day deals under $50 and the best Prime Day deals under $100. Plus, stay tuned to our Prime Day live coverage to see all the best deals as they come in.

Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices.

Amazon device sale: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Prime Day is the best time of year to shop Amazon hardware. You can score deals on Alexa speakers, Echo smart displays, Fire TV sticks, tablets, Kindles, Blink, Ring and more from $12 in this sale.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale for Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $17. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $60 (was $110, pictured).

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Levi's sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $14. The sale includes t-shirts, shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon

Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are an ace pick. They made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds for their satisfying sound, 7-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance rating.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $6). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Walmart

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

Ideal for holding anything from coffee to oatmeal, this small camp mug will keep its contents nice and warm thanks to its double-wall vacuum-insulated body. It also comes with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

This is the best value Bluetooth speaker you can get under $25. With 24 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance, it can keep up with any adventure. It's simple, functional and a punchier than you'd expect for the size.

PHILIPS One Battery Toothbrush: was $24 now $21 @ Amazon

An electric toothbrush is an essential to keep your oral hygiene in top form. This colorful one is a total joy, and it comes with a travel case that makes it great if you're always on the go.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy