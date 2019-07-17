Best Bluetooth Speakers 2019

Now that summer is here, you'll need a good Bluetooth speaker to keep the jams going whether you're on a hike or by the pool. We've tested and reviewed dozens of the best Bluetooth speakers available, and our top overall pick the UE Megaboom 3. It offers excellent audio quality, a durable and waterproof design and solid battery life at 20 hours of playtime.

If you're looking to spend less than $50, the Anker Soundcore 2 is a great pick that offers surprisingly great audio and build quality for its low price. There's also Fugoo's excellent Style-S and Style XL speakers, which is one of the best Bluetooth speakers overall for those who want something big, loud and sturdy that can hold its own against the best soundbars.

Whether you're looking for a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo or Google Home or want something compact and portable for long road trips, here are the best Bluetooth speakers to buy now.



The best Bluetooth speaker overall

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

UE Megaboom 3 The best Bluetooth speaker overall SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8.9 x 3.4-inches, 2 pounds | Battery Life (Rated): 20 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Maximum Sound Level: 90db | Voice Controls: No Reasons to Buy Big bass and full vocals Good battery life Waterproof Can pair with older Megaboom and Boom models for stereo sound Reasons to Avoid Big and heavy for a portable No speakerphone $109 View at Walmart 66 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Thanks to its excellent sound quality, long battery life and travel-ready ruggedness, the UE Megaboom 3 is the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy right now. This big, bold portable speaker pumps out rich 360-degree sound complete with crisp highs and satisfying low-end. And with an IPX7-rated design, it can survive drops, splashes and a fall into the pool without skipping a beat.

The Megaboom 3 is a bit on the bigger side, and unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant support. But if those aren't dealbreakers, the Megaboom 3's sound quality and ruggedness can't be beat for the price. Read our full UE Megaboom 3 review.

Huge sound in a stylish design

(Image credit: Fugoo)

The Fugoo Style-S offers the kind of booming sound quality that typically requires a $200 speaker. On top of delivering rich bass and crisp treble, the Style-S features an attractive mesh design that can handle a dunk in the water or a drop on the ground.

The Style-S offers an impressive 15 hours of battery life for a long day on the beach, and you can pair this speaker with another Style-S for the ultimate stereo experience. Read our full Fugoo Style S review, and be sure to check out our face-off between the Style-S and Style XL to help you decide which Fugoo speaker is right for you.



The best Bluetooth speaker value

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker Soundcore 2 The best Bluetooth speaker value SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 6.5 x 2.1 x 1.77 inches, 12.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 24 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: No Reasons to Buy Great battery life Waterproof Reasons to Avoid Not ideal for larger rooms $37.99 View at Amazon 2819 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're on a budget, the Anker Soundcore 2 can't be beat. For just $40, this tiny powerhouse delivers loud, well-balanced sound within an IPX5-rated design that can survive splashes, dust and snow. The speaker lasts a whopping 24 hours, thanks to Anker's best-in-class battery technology, and the Soundcore 2's dual neodymium drivers ensure you'll get booming sound in any setting.



The Soundcore's compact design makes this speaker perfect for tossing into your bag for a quick road trip, and it comes in vibrant blue and red color schemes in addition to the standard slick black. Read our full Anker Soundcore 2 review.



The perfect speaker for a smart home

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) The perfect speaker for a smart home SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 5.9 x 3.5 inches, 29 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): N/A | Water Resistance: No | Voice Controls: Yes (Alexa) Reasons to Buy Less expensive than original Attractive Changeable covers Extensive Alexa voice assistant Reasons to Avoid Sound quality only on a par with original Echo $99.99 View at Tiger Direct 41 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're looking for a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a virtual assistant, the Amazon Echo is still at the top of its class. The second-generation Echo sports an attractive fabric-covered design, which you can swap out with various skins to find a look that suits your home. But the real calling card here is Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant that can do everything from check the weather for you to read your emails, all with just a quick voice command.

The Echo isn't too shabby for music, either, delivering solid bass and strong overall volume. Considering how many services and devices Alexa can interact with, this is the speaker to get if smart gadgets litter your home. Read our full Amazon Echo (2nd gen) review.

Great performance for under $100

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL Flip 4 Great performance for under $100 SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 6.9 x 2.75 inches, 18 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 12 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Excellent bass, treble and midtones for a small speaker Good battery life Waterproof Reasons to Avoid Distorts at high volumes Limited functionality in app $66 View at Amazon 507 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The JBL Flip 4 is one of the best sub-$100 speaker values out there, thanks to its excellent, balanced sound and long, 12-hour battery life. The Flip 4's cylindrical design comes in a host of fun colors, and its waterproof shell makes it perfect for your next poolside party.

The speaker offers an impressive Bluetooth range of 50 feet for outdoor jamming, and it has a crisp speakerphone for making calls. Factor in an impressive speakerphone and easy pairing with other JBL speakers, and you've got the ultimate Bluetooth music-maker for those looking to spend less than $100. Read our full JBL Flip 4 review.

A Bluetooth speaker for the luxury crowd

V-Moda Remix A Bluetooth speaker for the luxury crowd SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8.1 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches, 1.9 pounds | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Water Resistance: No | Voice Controls: No Reasons to Buy Loud, balanced audio with booming bass Stunning design Lots of customization options Daisy-chain multiple speakers Integrated headphone amp Reasons to Avoid A bit expensive No multiroom solution $179 View at Amazon 37 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want a premium Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds, the V-Moda Remix is for you. This drool-worthy showpiece speaker can be customized to your heart's content. The base, $300 model looks slick in aluminum or vegan leather. Meanwhile, people with bottomless budgets and a penchant for style can opt for steel or platinum finishes (the later of which will run you well over $300,000). Most importantly, the Remix sounds great, offering tons of bass as well as a built-in headphone amp for enhancing your favorite set of cans. The Remix's 10-hour battery life certainly makes this speaker worthy of longer jam sessions, and its trusty speakerphone allows for crisp calls. Read our full V-Moda Remix review.

Great sound meets Google Assistant

JBL Link 20 Great sound meets Google Assistant SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8.3 x 3.7 inches, 33.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 10 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: Yes (Google Assistant) Reasons to Buy Powered by Google Assistant Portable and rugged Well-balanced overall sound Reasons to Avoid Can't make calls $47.99 View at Harman 112 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Smart Bluetooth speakers are becoming a dime a dozen, but the JBL Link 20 manages to stand out from the pack by being one of the few to offer Google Assistant. That means you can enjoy all of Google Home's smart features, such as being able to get dinner suggestions or traffic info, but you don't have to be tethered to your living room.

The Link 20 is also simply a great premium speaker, with balanced audio and 10 hours of battery life. Add in a rugged, IPX7-rated design built to endure a dunk in the pool, and you've got one of the top speakers out there in the $200 range. Read our full JBL Link 20 review.

High-class looks with Alexa inside

(Image credit: Cavalier)

Cavalier Maverick High-class looks with Alexa inside SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 8.8 x 3 inches, 28 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 9 hours | Water Resistance: No | Voice Controls: Yes (Alexa) Reasons to Buy Attractive exterior Charging base is included Programmable touch controls Reasons to Avoid Expensive for the size Bass is limited $249.99 View at Amazon

If you want an Alexa speaker that's more stylish than the Echo — and that's portable — the Cavalier Maverick is worth the premium price tag. The Maverick is one of the best-looking Bluetooth speakers we've tested, with an aluminum, leather and fabric-covered casing that gives the speaker a distinct upscale look.



The Maverick offers almost all of the same hands-free Alexa features you'd find on the Echo, including the ability to start playing your Spotify playlists and play your favorite shows on a Fire TV. It also delivers crisp, clean audio, though it is a bit behind the competition when it comes to bass. Still, for those seeking a premium combo of style and smarts, the Maverick has both in spades. Read our full Cavalier Maverick review.

A truly portable speaker

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL Clip 2 A truly portable speaker SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 5.5 x 3.7 x 1.7 inches, 6.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours | Water Resistance: Yes | Voice Controls: No Reasons to Buy Very good sound for a small speaker Improved battery life Waterproof Reasons to Avoid Not very loud No app $39.95 View at Walmart 283 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The JBL Clip 2 is about as portable as a Bluetooth speaker can get, rocking a tiny, circular design that you can clip to your shorts or backpack as you hit the road or trail in style. The puck-size Clip 2 comes in a myriad of colorful designs, all of which can withstand plenty of splashes and spills, thanks to the speaker's IPX7 rating.

The Clip 2 offers great sound quality given its size and price, delivering solid treble and satisfying bass for your expeditions. It'll last 8 hours on the road, and it packs a dependable speakerphone for making calls. Read our full JBL Clip 2 review.

A one-of-a-kind modular speaker

Soundots Ai-1 A one-of-a-kind modular speaker SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 7.2 x 2.6 inches x 2.5, 27.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours | Water Resistance: No | Voice Controls: No Reasons to Buy Premium construction Good audio quality Easy to daisy-chain speakers Light customization Reasons to Avoid Expensive Check Amazon

Taken on its own, the Soundots Ai-1 is an impressive high-end portable speaker with solid audio quality and a striking, premium build quality. But the real magic of the Soundots is that you can pair them together to create the modular sound setup of your dreams, whether you're pairing two speakers for rich stereo sound or stacking dozens of them for the ultimate wall of sound.

The Soundots Ai-1 is one of the more expensive speakers on the market, especially if you plan on buying a few to pair together. But they have a lot to offer for those willing to get experimental with their setups. And even if you settle for just one unit, you'll still enjoy 8 hours of battery life and support for hi-res audio files. Read our full Soundots Xcel Ai-1 review.

How We Test Bluetooth Speakers

To evaluate each Bluetooth speaker, we listen to a wide range of music and test the device's durability, if applicable. We also test speakerphone capabilities (if available) and play tunes continuously to see how long the speakers' batteries last. We also consider the quality of the design, as well as ease of use and setup.

Other features we consider include whether a given Bluetooth speaker supports Siri or Google Assistant voice prompts, as well whether as it has any rugged features, such as dust- and water-proofing.

What Bluetooth Speakers Cost

You can find small, decent-sounding Bluetooth speakers for as low as $20, though you'll need to pay at least $40 for something high-quality, such as the Anker Soundcore or JBL Clip. Bigger, cylindrical speakers will run you anywhere from $80 to $150 depending on the brand and features. Audiophiles seeking top-of-the-line sound quality should expect to pay anywhere from $200 to $300 on premium, feature-rich models, as well as for extra-large speakers built for parties.

Credit: Tom's Guide