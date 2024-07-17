Forget Prime Day — here's 31 items I'd shop in Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section from $9

We may be in the middle of Prime Day, but I have my eye on Lululemon's incredible 'We Made Too Much' section for some of the best activewear on the market.

Right now you can get Lululemon activewear from $9. Some of the best Lululemon gear has been discounted, including Align leggings and Scuba hoodies. Keep reading to see all my favorite apparel, accessories, sneakers and more.

Note that some of these items are final sale, meaning you can't return or exchange unless you're a Lululemon member. (It's free to sign up.) Also, discounts may vary by your choice of size and color. If you're in the mood for more retail therapy, check out my favorite Prime Day deals that'll save you $2,980.

Lululemon finds (women's)

Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Yoga-lovers, this one is for you! The one shoulder, asymmetrical bra/top is buttery soft and ideal for striking a (yoga) pose. It comes in a variety of additional colors that are also on sale.

Lululemon Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top: was $68 now from $29 @ Lululemon

This high-neck training top is designed to be comfortable and sweat-wicking on the run and in the gym. It has a super flattering fit, and for $29 it's a bargain. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left.

Lululemon Power Pivot Everlux Tank Top: was $68 now from $29 @ Lululemon

This reversible tank top can be worn with the Lululemon logo at the front or back. Reviewers say it's comfortable, versatile and layers well with another sports bra. The Wild Mint tank is available for $29, but you can also get it in Ombre Red for $49 in more sizes.

Lululemon Off-The-Shoulder Cotton T-Shirt: was $58 now $38 @ Lululemon

This casual off-shoulder tee is perfect to throw on after a workout. It's breathable, features four-way stretch and comes in four different colors. Plus, it's still in stock in most sizes.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25”: was $98 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Sizing is limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40. The high waistband keeps everything tucked in, making these a super comfortable pair for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes.

Lululemon Wundermost Nulu Sleeveless Bodysuit: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This iconic Nulu Bodysuit is available for a great price. Featuring incredibly soft fabric that's stretchy and snug, this bodysuit looks great with just about anything. It's also lightweight, sweat wicking and quick drying.

Lululemon Restfeel Slides: was $58 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Slide into the savings with this discount on women's slides. Available in six fun, eye-popping hues, these puppies just may be the most comfortable pair of sandals you'll ever rock, and we certainly won't judge if you snag more than one pair.

Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 2.5": was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Style, comfort, and practicality have been perfectly blended to create the Speed Up High-Rise Lined Shorts. The high-rise waist and built-in liner inside the shorts offer excellent coverage while running. Meanwhile, thanks to the fast-drying and sweat-wicking materials used to create these lightweight running shorts, you needn't worry about sweat marks.

Lululemon Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short 4": was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

The Lululemon Poplin High-Rise 4" Shorts are now available from $49. Designed for casual wear, they're lightweight and comfortable. They also wick moisture and dry fast, so no need to worry about wearing them in hot weather.

Lululemon Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme: was $128 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Whether you're heading into the office, running some errands or just hanging out around the house, these super-soft pants are the essence of comfort and versatility. Made from Lululemon's signature Luxtreme fabric, the pants are stretchy, breathable and sweat-wicking. They also have an adjustable drawcord that can be worn on the inside or out.

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now from $59 @ Lululemon

These women's running shoes were designed to deliver support and breathability where you need it and flexibility where you want it. They feature a soft and springy cushioning so you'll bounce right along on the street, track or treadmill. The shoes also come with a 30-day trial, so you can put them to the test and get a full refund if they don't work out.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $88 now from $69 @ Lululemon

On sale from $69, the popular Align leggings are a great buy. We love these due to their comfortable, sculpted fit, and extremely soft fabric. They also stretch with you and wick sweat while you're working out.

Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight: was $128 now from $69 @ Lululemon

For outdoor runners, the Swift Speed leggings are a worthy investment. The thicker fabric provides a compressive fit to prevent the waist from rolling down. There’s both a built-in drop pocket on the sides and a zippered back pocket to keep essentials on hand without the hassle of having to worry about a belt bag. But our favorite part? The bottom half of the legs are adorned with a subtle, reflective pattern for greater visibility when working out in low-light areas.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop Tight: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

You can never own too many leggings, so you should definitely pick up the best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed. The 23-inch style is on sale from $69, and are made of the breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric.

Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant: was $118 now from $69 @ Lululemon

For Yoga or casual wear, these flared leggings feature Lululemon's soft, Nulu fabric. This style, in particular, features a 32.5-inch inseam, making it a better fit for taller buyers.

Lululemon Align Asymmetrical-Waist Pant: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

These ultra soft leggings are perfect for low impact workouts or just when you want to feel extra comfortable. The popular leggings feature a stylish asymmetrical waist that will add some flair to any outfit. Available in a few hues like navy and black, the leggings are mid-rise in the front and high-rise in the back so you'll get comfortable coverage.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

Ideal for yoga, the gym, or just heading out on a run, these high-rise leggings are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. They feel cool on the inside, too, and have a drawcord on the waist to avoid them slipping down.

Lululemon Softstreme Hoodie: was $128 now from $79 @ Lululemon

This popular hoodie is called Softstreme because of its impressive softness which Lululemon dubs "peach-fuzz" texturing. Its relaxed fit makes it ideal for winding down after a hard day, or just for wearing to and from the gym.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $89 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now from $98 @ Lululemon

Opt for ultimate comfort with this Lululemon Oversized Scuba hoodie. It comes in pretty pink and blue shades, is made of super-soft fabric and falls at the waist.

Lululemon finds (men's)

Lululemon Reflective Crew Socks: was $24 now from $19 @ Lululemon

Do you love to bike or run at night? Lululemon's reflective socks aren't going to get you any nods from fashionistas but they will make you more visible to motorists when the sun drops. Plus, they're tall enough to avoid snickers from the Gen-Z crowd (just say 'no' to no-show socks).

Lululemon Zeroed In Tank: was $48 now from $29 @ Lululemon

Great for both workouts and casual wear, this Lululemon Tank is now available from $29. It features a classic fit, has four-way stretch and is super soft. Reviewers also liked that its long cut keeps you covered up, even when you're stretching or lifting weights.

Lululemon License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now from $39 @ Lululemon

Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.

Lululemon Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now from $44 @ Lululemon

An ultra-comfy, relaxed-fit workout teeshirt is a must, and this Lululemon option fits the bill exceptionally. It's soft, sweat-wicking and doesn't restrict movement, making it a great choice for both exercising in and casual wear.

Lululemon 7" Pool Short: was $88 now from $49 @ Lululemon

Not too long and not too short, these stylish grey Lululemon swim trunks are made from quick-drying, water-repellent material and feature a zipper pocket for safeguarding things like credit cards or a hotel room key.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": was $78 now from $49 @ Lululemon

Tailored for both running and training, these shorts are a must-have for those seeking lightweight, two-way stretch functionality. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against the skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs.

Lululemon Steady State Short 5": was $78 now from $59 @ Lululemon

Comfort is at the core of these classic shorts designed with flexibility in mind. The lightweight fabric make them great to wear at home or on the go. Plus, they're available in a variety of stylish colors.

Lululemon Steady State Crew: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day, or wear jeans and head out.

Lululemon finds (accessories)

Lululemon Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

This super-soft and stretchy sweatband is perfect for keeping moisture out of your eyes while pounding the pavement, hitting the tennis court or pumping iron. It's also machine washable and dries quickly. Plus, unlike other sweatbands, users love the fact this one doesn't fit too tightly.

Lululemon Logo Bobby Pins: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

On sale from $9, these Lululemon bobby pins are probably the prettiest way to keep your hair out of the way while you're working out. Reviewers mentioned that they feel stiff to open initially, but are easier to use after a few wears.