I test mechanical keyboards every day — 13 deals I’d buy for Prime Day now

Wowee, Prime Day deals are really getting going now, and this sales event is proving to be a fantastic time to grab yourself some great tech for an equally great price. And thankfully, if you're a custom mechanical keyboard nerd like me, you aren't excluded from the deals.

We're seeing some hefty discounts on boards from Keychron, NuPhy, Lofree, Epomaker and more, including 20% off the beautiful NuPhy Halo75 V2 at Amazon, my favorite keyboard from all the decks I've tested this year (because it's so pretty!)

As Reviews editor here at Tom's Guide, I have the enviable (well, I think so anyway) job of testing some of the best mechanical keyboards around. So you can rest assured that I have personally used all of the recommendations below, and they all come fully backed by our expert testing. Let's get into it then! Here are the best Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals.

Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals: Keychron

Keychron V1 wired: was $84 now $67 @ Amazon

In our Keychron V1 review, we gave this keyboard a full 5 stars. That's because, for the price (even before this deal), there is virtually nothing bad to say about it. This hot swappable board polls at 1,000Hz and features a sturdy ABS plastic case, beautiful double-shot PBT keycaps that are a joy to type on, and plenty of internal acoustic dampening for a refined sound. In true Keychron fashion, it works effortlessly and reliably out of the gate on both macOS and Windows, but can be easily customized via a browser thanks to open source QMK firmware. It's a fantastic 75% productivity keyboard, and at this deal price it can't be beat.

Keychron V6 wired: was $89 now $71 @ Amazon

This board is the bigger sibling of the V1 above, and like that board we gave it a full 5* in our Keychron V6 review. Why? Well, as with the V1 above, there's very little wrong with it. Hot swappable, great build, lovely sound, epic to type on, and affordable. What's not to love? An extra $18 off, I suppose. This board is a heavy one, but it's designed to stay on a desk and be a static productivity weapon. It'll keep up with gaming too, thanks to 1,000Hz polling.

Keychron K2 V2 Wireless: was $119 now $82 @ Amazon

I'm about as familiar with this keyboard as it gets, because I own one. This was my first custom board and is what turned me into a keyboard nerd. This 75% keyboard features 4 wireless channels, macOS or Windows modes and plenty of RGB backlighting patterns to match your setup. It features a sturdy aluminum case, a 4,000mAh battery which will last well over a week of use, and comes with Gateron Red (linear), Blue (clicky) or Brown (tactile) switches.

Keychron Q3 Max wireless: was $234 now $211 @ Amazon

I've just finished testing the Keychron Q3 Max for a upcoming review, and boy is this thing awesome. Beautiful looks, great typing performance and awesome sound thanks to a metal case, 7 layers of acoustic dampening, but a plastic plate for a retro clack. This is a solid base for any custom builders out there, and while its pricey, its premium features and quality justify the price.

Keychron Q6 wired: was $215 now $172 @ Amazon

In my Keychron Q6 review, I said it looks great and is built to withstand the apocalypse. It's hot swappable, feels lovely to type on, is built well enough to fell a tree, and is now over $40 off. So, if you like a metallic sound and have the biceps for it, this could be the board for you.

Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals: NuPhy

NuPhy Halo75 V2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

I absolutely fell in love with this keyboard during my NuPhy Halo75 V2 review. Mainly that was on account of three things: the looks, the sound and the typing. This thing looks stunning if you ask me, with its pops of color and cute typeface. Thanks to 6 layers of internal dampening, it also sounds amazing, with a lovely gentle thock (NuPhy x Gateron lemon switches helped here too). And thanks to the tactile switches and beautiful mSA profile keycaps, this thing was a joy to type on.

NuPhy Air75 V2: was $139 now $111 @ Amazon

Another stunning board from NuPhy, the Air75 V2 is the board to get if you need a low profile keyboard for portability and fast typing. It looks great, with that cute signature NuPhy style, plus it sounds and types brilliantly thanks to its double-shot PBT low profile keycaps and Gateron low profile switches. It also features a 4,000mAh battery like the Halo75 V2, which will last you a good 2-3 weeks even with RGB on.

The full size NuPhy Air96 V2 is also $32 off @ Amazon

Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals: Lofree

Lofree Block: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

This is the keyboard that I'm actually typing this article on, as I currently have the Lofree Block in for review. The Block sports beautiful retro looks that remind me of Alien, especially when paired with the accompanying Lofree Touch mouse. It also has a stylish LED display for battery and connection status. It sounds great, too. In particular, this keyboard feels fantastic to type on thanks to Full-POM TTC linear mechanical switches.

Lofree Flow84: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

The Lofree Flow84 is a keyboard that I'm particularly excited about reviewing, because as a writer I'm a big fan of low profile keyboards. While I haven't reviewed it yet, I had a good play around with the Flow84 when it arrived into our office, and it's beautiful. It features a premium metal case which looks and feels stunning, low profile keycaps for increased type speed and accuracy, and it sounds great thanks to its weighty (for a low profile) construction and Kalih Full-POM switches. If you're into compact boards, this is certainly one for the shortlist.

Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals: Other

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini: was $149 now $100 @ Amazon

[INCLUDES FREE ADOBE MEMBERSHIP] This is a solid little productivity keyboard with a couple of issues. However, the biggest of those, its price, is solved by this deal. For a non-hot swappable mass-produced keyboard, $149 felt steep to me in my Logitech MX Mechanical Mini review, although $100 feels about right with this offer because this keyboard is brilliant to type on. The board also pairs with the Logi Options+ companion app, which is reliable and great for remapping and setting per-application layouts.

GAMAKAY LK75: was $109 now $87 @ Amazon

I have to admit, I was more than a little jealous when our staff writer Nikita got to test this and write up our Gamakay LK75 review, although I did manage to sneak some time in using it while she was away (sorry, Nikita). The Gamakay LK75 was a real surprise winner for us — we weren't expecting much given its distinctly Amazon-brand name, but were blown away by its beautiful sound with both silent and tactile switches, its utterly charming looks, its customizable LED display, and its gloriously comfortable keycaps. This keyboard finally managed to pull Nikita away from her beloved Keychron V1, which is saying a lot! For $87 this should be a serious contender on your shortlist.

Epomaker TH80 Pro: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

The Epomaker TH80 Pro is a great choice if you're after a retro-looking hot swappable keyboard that types great and won't break the bank. We really liked this board in our Epomaker TH80 Pro review, and when I spent some time with it for type testing, I found it exceptionally easy to type on and put in some very quick words per minute scores with high accuracy. All that is to say that at its current sale price of $62, this is an utter steal.