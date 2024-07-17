Oura Ring Prime Day deal — save big on the Oura Ring 3 before it’s too late

The Oura Ring Gen 3 is the best smart ring on the market today and our favorite device for in-depth sleep tracking . It’s also rarely on sale except, of course, when Amazon Prime Day rolls around. But time is ticking on this deal, so don’t waffle!

Right now, the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon is just $282 in black, marked down from $349 for savings of nearly 20% off. Other styles are also discounted, like the silver Horizon model for 15% off or $296, but you’ll get the biggest savings if you opt for the black edition.

Oura Ring 3 Horizon (black): was $349 now $282

The Oura Ring 3 looks like a sleek piece of jewelry, but inside the band, you’ll find all sorts of wellness, sleep and fitness tracking tech, including sensors to monitor heart and respiratory rate, body temperature and physical activity. Battery life is good for up to a week and Oura Ring is rated for 100 meters of water resistance.

Sizes six through 13 are available in black, except for size eight; all sizes are available in silver, though. Oura makes two versions of its third-generation smart ring, including the Heritage model and Horizon model. I prefer the latter as it’s sleeker-looking and more premium-feeling thanks to a completely round design. The Heritage model is a little chunkier and more angular-looking.

Both devices are a match when it comes to wellness tech, though. In addition to monitoring sleep quality and fitness, the Oura Ring is a powerful device for keeping tabs on menstrual health and even syncs with the popular Natural Cycles app.

Of course, the Oura Ring isn’t the only fancy smart ring out there. Samsung just launched its own smart ring, the Samsung Galaxy Ring , to compete head-to-head with Oura; here’s a breakdown of the Oura Ring Gen vs. Samsung Galaxy Ring .

It’s also worth noting that the Oura Ring Gen 3 requires a $5.99 monthly subscription to use its feature. However, this deal comes with one month free.

Looking for more deals on top-notch, name-brand health and fitness tracking tech? Amazon also has a wide range of discounted Fitbits with savings of up to $80. You can additionally take up to 50% off Garmin GPS watches thanks to Prime Day. However, like the Oura Ring deal, these won't last too much longer.