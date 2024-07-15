I’m addicted to golf, and these are the 5 Prime Day deals I’d buy

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time of year to get the golf stuff you need. No matter what kind of golf product you're in the market for, you can probably find it discounted as part of Amazon's big two-day shopping event.

If you're looking for some of the best golf gloves or best golf bags, you can find them at a good discount as we build up to Prime Day. And once the event gets fully underway, we expect even more golf goodies to receive discounts. Maybe we'll even get lucky and get the beloved Garmin Approach R10 launch monitor on sale.

Check out the best Apple deals to pick up an Apple Watch, which I think has the best apps available to enhance your golf game.

Best Prime Day golf deals

Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

In the golf ball world, no brand is more beloved than Titleist. The Pro V1 and Pro V1 X are generally regarded as the best ball you can hit. And while the TruFeel doesn't offer the same feel and distance, a dozen matte red balls for $19 is great if you like a ball with plenty of spin and don't want to spend a lot.

SuperStroke Zenergy Flatso: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

A new putter grip can change the way you perform on the greens. If you want an excellent thick grip with a flat front to change things up, this $10 discount on a SuperStroke Zenergy Flatso is an excellent option. SuperStroke is known for making some of the best putter grips; you don't see them discounted too often, so don't sleep on this deal.

Cobra Golf 3D Printed GRANDSPORT Putter: was $349 now $231 (right-handed) and $164 left-handed @ Amazon

Cobra 3D prints putters, which is crazy to think about. This blade putter has been well-received by golf players, and it's pretty affordable with this early Prime Day deal. Left-handed golfers get a much better deal, but righties can save more than $100 off the regular price. If you're looking to clean up your putting game and aren't ready to spend $400+ on a Scorry Cameron putter, this a good alternative.

Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Golf Bag: was $279 now $209 @ Amazon

Callaway is one of the most respected brands in the golf world. It makes fantastic clubs, apparel and, of course, bags. The Fairway 14 Golf Bag is one of the brand's most popular models, and you can get it for $209 in royal, white and black. That's a $70 discount on a feature-packed stand bag with everything you need to get on the course and keep your clubs organized.