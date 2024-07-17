Surprise! Bissell's Little Green machine is on sale for $81 this Prime Day

If you've been scouring the internet or social media even a fraction as much as I have over the past 24 hours, there's no doubt you've seen Bissell's Little Green Machine. A best-selling product on Amazon and an internet sensation, the multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner is a total must-have (especially if you have pets or children).

In honor of Prime Day, the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is on sale for $81. That's $42 off the original price! The deal also throws in three useful cleaning tool attachments and a trial size of Bissell's Spot and Stain formula. Prime Day is coming to a close tonight at midnight, so I recommend snagging this deal while you still can!

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $81 @ Amazon

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

The machine comes with three handy tools: a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool that rinses out your machine's hose after each use, a 3" Tough Stain Tool, which sprays, scrubs and suctions away tough spots, stains and spills, and a Spraying Crevice Tool that can clean tight, hard-to-reach areas like stairs, upholstery crevices and car interiors. Plus, it includes Bissell's Spot & Stain formula with Febreze to add a scent of freshness while you clean.

Another one of my favorite things about the machine is that it doesn’t just clean up after pets, it helps save them! Every purchase goes toward supporting Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Essentially, Bissell's Little Green Machine covers all the bases! Add it to your shopping cart today for 35% in savings.