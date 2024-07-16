Prime Day 2024 travel deals — up to 50% off Samsonite, Apple and Lululemon

Traveling is always an exciting prospect as it offers a chance to explore new places and get some well-deserved time off. However, the reality is that traveling can be a total hassle. From long flights with uncomfortable seating to lugging baggage around, there are plenty of unexpected challenges.

Fortunately, Prime Day is slashing the prices on tons of travel items. And as someone who travels often and much prefers the destination over the journey, I've learned that having the right travel gear can make all the difference. That's why I'm sharing the essentials I brought along on my most recent trip — that also happen to be on major sale!

Below, I've listed 5 must-have travel deals that you should shop now for a hassle-free journey.

Amazon Travel Deals

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

No one wants to be stuck with a dead phone while traveling. And while most portable chargers are big and bulky, this Anker option is small but mighty. Its USB-C connector makes it compatible with iPhone 15 and Samsung smartphones. You can also snag the version that's compatible with older iPhone models for $17. Reviewers say it's quick, convenient, and extremely lightweight.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27 @ Amazon

The best-selling fanny pack is 42% off for a limited time with this Prime Day deal. I own the bag myself, and it has so much more space than meets the eye. It's perfect for traveling because it's hands-free and allows you to keep all your personal items close by. It will also keep your passport, ID and ticket easily reachable and secure.

Apple Air Tag 4-Pack: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

Nothing stresses me out more than having to check luggage, but when I'm going on a trip for more than a few days, it's unlikely I'll be able to fit everything in my carry-on. An Apple Air Tag, however, would at least enable me to keep tabs on where my suitcase ends up. It will give you some peace of mind while traveling.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

You can't travel without some entertainment or distractions — and these AirPods will help you listen to music, watch your latest shows or catch up on your favorite podcast. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case. If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Apple AirPods are on sale for just $69.