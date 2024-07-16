Prime Day 2024 travel deals — up to 50% off Samsonite, Apple and Lululemon
Take the hassle out of traveling with these must-have deals
Traveling is always an exciting prospect as it offers a chance to explore new places and get some well-deserved time off. However, the reality is that traveling can be a total hassle. From long flights with uncomfortable seating to lugging baggage around, there are plenty of unexpected challenges.
Fortunately, Prime Day is slashing the prices on tons of travel items. And as someone who travels often and much prefers the destination over the journey, I've learned that having the right travel gear can make all the difference. That's why I'm sharing the essentials I brought along on my most recent trip — that also happen to be on major sale!
Below, I've listed 5 must-have travel deals that you should shop now for a hassle-free journey.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon Prime Day travel deals
- Anker Nano Power Bank: was $29 now $17
- Lululemon Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27
- Apple Air Tag 4-Pack: was $99 now $74
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168
- Samsonite Freeform Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $219
Amazon Travel Deals
Anker Nano Power Bank: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
No one wants to be stuck with a dead phone while traveling. And while most portable chargers are big and bulky, this Anker option is small but mighty. Its USB-C connector makes it compatible with iPhone 15 and Samsung smartphones. You can also snag the version that's compatible with older iPhone models for $17. Reviewers say it's quick, convenient, and extremely lightweight.
Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27 @ Amazon
The best-selling fanny pack is 42% off for a limited time with this Prime Day deal. I own the bag myself, and it has so much more space than meets the eye. It's perfect for traveling because it's hands-free and allows you to keep all your personal items close by. It will also keep your passport, ID and ticket easily reachable and secure.
Apple Air Tag 4-Pack: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
Nothing stresses me out more than having to check luggage, but when I'm going on a trip for more than a few days, it's unlikely I'll be able to fit everything in my carry-on. An Apple Air Tag, however, would at least enable me to keep tabs on where my suitcase ends up. It will give you some peace of mind while traveling.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon
You can't travel without some entertainment or distractions — and these AirPods will help you listen to music, watch your latest shows or catch up on your favorite podcast. The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case. If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Apple AirPods are on sale for just $69.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $219 @ Amazon
Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.