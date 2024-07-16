Amazon is offering its best selection of free games ever for Prime Day — here’s how to claim yours

I rank Prime Gaming as one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits year-round but for Prime Day the platform is pulling out all the stops with one of its largest lineups of free games ever, including a blockbuster 2024 release that is less than six months old.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Amazon’s annual sales event, Prime Gaming (which is available to all Amazon Prime subscribers) is supercharging its regular perks with three additional free PC games. They are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. All three are available for the next 45 hours (as of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 16). To claim just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, visit the "Games" tab and click the "claim".

Alongside these epic additional free games is the regular Prime Gaming lineup which this month includes Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood. These can also be claimed now, but you have until August to grab them.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League: FREE @ Amazon

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new co-op superhero game from the developer of the Batman Arkham franchise, Rocksteady. Pick from a foursome of supervillains and save the world from the members of the Justice League who have each gone rogue. With new missions, cosmetic items and characters, including the Joker, added for free post launch, now is a great time to jump into the action.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

The headline pick in Prime Gaming’s latest lineup is undoubtedly Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This co-op superhero game was released back in February, and while its reception at launch was fairly muted, its cinematic campaign is still worth playing. Plus, one TG staffer has argued it’s a “surprise superhero package” that deserves a second chance.

My personal favorite pick is Chivalry 2. This medieval multiplayer game is hilarious and exhilarating in equal measure, and it’s one of the few online games that I find fun even when my team is getting dominated. Rise of the Tomb Raider is also a phenomenal sequel, and perfect for fans of the Uncharted franchise. And don't overlook Knights of the Old Republic 2 either; its reputation isn’t quite as strong as its predecessor, but it’s still one of the best Star Wars games ever made.

Frankly, this entire Prime Gaming lineup is excellent. I’ve not even covered the throwback fun of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge yet. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, and getting so many worthwhile games for free is a seriously good perk.

Just remember, all you need is an Amazon Prime membership to claim these free games. Once claimed they’re yours to keep as well, so be sure to grab them now, even if you don’t have time for a full playthrough yet. You can always circle back.

There are plenty of other noteworthy gaming deals this Prime Day including a new lowest price ever for the Xbox Series X and big savings on Nintendo Switch games.