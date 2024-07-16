I review grills for a living — 9 best Prime Day deals I’d get from Weber, Traeger and more

As a Homes editor, I've spent years testing top grills from the likes of Weber, Traeger, and more, so I'm no stranger to a great griddle. With hundreds of deals on offer this Prime Day though, it can be hard to know which model is worth the investment.

The best grills can cost thousands of dollars, so if you're looking for an upgrade, you can save hundreds by looking for Amazon Prime Day grill deals. I've found discounts of up to 34% on grills I can wholeheartedly recommend, from brands I trust to deliver consistent cooking performance and smart, market-leading design.

My #1 grill recommendation for most people, the Weber Spirit E-310, is reduced by 17% at Amazon, and you can also save 34% on the Weber 36" Gas Griddle. Other great savings include a 24% discount at Traeger, and a Kamado Joe grill for under $1,000 at Amazon when you shop this Prime Day. These are the 9 picks I think are worth your money.

Top 9 Prime Day grill deals

Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. The apartment-friendly design will guarantee that your meals are free of flare-ups.

Ninja OG850 Woodfire Pro XL: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The Ninja OG850 Woodfire Pro XL can grill, smoke, bake and air fry in one, but this outdoor grill has a cult following for a reason. With the ability to use real smoker pellets to create that classic barbecue flavor, you won't miss your smoker one bit with this electric alternative.

Blackstone 1883 Original 28” Griddle: was $400 now $340 @ Amazon

The iconic Blackstone Griddle has 524 square inches of cooking space with a mighty 34,000 BTUs of cooking power. It and can hold up to 21 burgers or 15 pancakes, making it a fantastic choice for families.

Weber 36" Gas Griddle: was $679 now $449 @ Amazon

Weber's flat top grill range is reduced across the board for Prime Day, with an impressive 34% discount on the 36" model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $499 @ Amazon

If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: was $639 now $569 @ Amazon

With three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason. Available in both propane and natural gas models, it's a great choice for families.

Traeger Grills Pro 780 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was $999 now $759 @ Amazon

The Traeger Pro 780 offers precise, smart temperature control up to 500°F and a total 780 square inches of grilling space — that's enough for thirty four burgers, six rib racks, or six chickens.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe Series II: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

I've tried and loved the Kamado Joe Classic Joe Series II, which has all the charm of the brand's iconic red Kamado design but with a sturdy stand and side shelves for storing and prepping food. This grill offers long-lasting heat and the air lift hinge significantly reduces the weight of the grill's dome for easy lifting.