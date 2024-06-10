Apple Intelligence unveiled — all the new AI features coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia

Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence, its take on generative AI at WWDC 2024. Described as a form of “personal intelligence,” it “makes your most personal products more useful and delightful,” according to Tim Cook.

Working across generative image and text, as well as an AI that lets Siri take actions through apps on your behalf, this is a huge change for the way Apple's ecosystem works.

One of the biggest changes will be a more personal Siri that also includes a new look built into the entire system, wrapping a glowing light around the screen. It also uses generative AI to allow more natural conversations.

Apple says it secures data on device and only sends information out to the cloud where the cloud servers are built using Apple Silicon chips.

All of the Apple Intelligence features are system wide and work across every Apple device running either an M-series chip or an A17 or above on iPhone.

Generating text and images

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has integrated its Apple Intelligence throughout the ecosystem including the ability to detect activities and prioritize notifications to minimize distractions.

There are also new writing tools available system wide built using generative text. This includes features similar to those in Microsoft 365 Copilot or Google Gemini that lets you create content from a simple prompt.

The ability to generate text or re-write your text will be available automatically across Mail, Notes, Safari, Keynote and third party apps.

As well as creating text from a prompt, Apple is adding generative images through diffusion models similar to DALL-E or Midjourney. This includes creating emojis and gifs within Notes or Messages. "If you wish a friend a happy birthday you could create an image using generative AI," the company said.

Generating images will work across a range of apps including Notes, Pages and Keynotes as, like text generation, will be system wide.

Agent behavior

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Siri also includes information on products and settings within the Apple ecosystem. It could make changes based on a rough description, such as writing a message now and sending it later.

Apple Intelligence can create actions across your system and apps, carrying out tasks on your behalf. For example you could ask it to pull up files sent by a friend or play a podcast shared by a partner.

Apple says this is grounded in personal information and context, able to retrieve and analyze personal data such as emails, calendar invite or documents.

Apple Intelligence can process personal details, understand documents you've been sent, meeting times in calendar and other events. It can then offer information on how to adapt your schedule based on the situation.

Keeping it secure

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple says Apple Intelligence goes "hand in hand with powerful privacy". Built with privacy at the core, the company says the cornerstone of personal intelligence is on-device processing.

This will include extending privacy and security of the iPhone into the cloud through Private Cloud Compute that lets Apple Intelligence use server models while protecting privacy as well as it does on device.

This is because Apple is using servers built with Apple Silicon chips that offer the same security as Apple's mobile and laptop chips as the chip level.

The company says it only sends data relevant to task to Apple Silicon servers, not every piece of data. It cryptographically limits the ability of data to go to a server that isn't protected and open to privacy inspection.

More to come...