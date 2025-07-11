Prime Day who? We've rounded up 41+ deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot & more

Amazon may have stolen the spotlight this week with its Prime Day sale, but it would be a big mistake to ignore other key players who are stepping up to the plate with their own set of savings.

Case in point: Major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot and more have launched competing sales events with deals that might just give Amazon a run for its money. We're seeing generous discounts across nearly every category — and they're way too good not to share.

First up on the list is Best Buy! The tech retailer is currently hosting a Black Friday in July sales with huge savings on everything from Apple AirPods to Samsung TVs. If you're interested in upgrading your audio, I recommend checking out Bose's summer flash sale with up to 40% off speakers, headphones and more.

Hoping to stock up on back to school essentials? Target's latest sale has everything you need starting at just $1. And if you're planning any outdoor excursions this summer, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and gear thanks to the REI Anti-Prime Day sale.

The deals certainly don't end there! Below, I've rounded up all my favorite sales happening right now that are just as good (if not better) than Amazon Prime Day.

Olivia Halevy Deals Writer I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Kindle, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll help you find the deals worth your time and money by highlighting my top picks from all retailers.

My Favorite Sales

Back to school savings: deals from $1 @ Target

Why wait until August if you can snag unbeatable back to school deals now? Whether your kids are in elementary school or they're heading off to college, Target has everything they need for a successful school year ahead.

Lululemon Summer Scores: finds from $14 @ Lululemon

Good news! Lululemon's is hosting a Summer Scores shopping event. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now.

REI Anti-Prime Day sale: deals from $15 @ REI

If you're planning any outdoor excursions this summer, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and accessories. Especially right now since the retailer is hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off. The sale includes deals from some of our favorite brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends this Sunday. So if you're in the market for a new TV, laptop or pair of headphones, you're in luck as a bunch of the best tech products are seeing epic price cuts this weekend. We're seeing deals from brands like Apple, Roku, Samsung and more starting at just $14.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Timberland sale: up to 40% off @ Timberland

If you're interested in adding a pair of high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further than Timberland. The footwear brand is currently hosting a summer sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help you hit the trails comfortably.

Walmart Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

From upgrading your outdoor furniture to warming up those cool spring evenings with a fire pit, Walmart can be your one-stop shop for all things outdoor living. In fact, Walmart is hosting a huge spring sale as we speak! The retailer is knocking up to 50% off a wide variety of outdoor items, including string lights, pizza ovens, rocking chairs and more.

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

If you're late to the spring cleaning party, Target can help you catch up this summer. Get started on dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart

For returning/expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership. The discount comes right in time for this anti-Prime Day sale!

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more.

Home Depot

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $89 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $197 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $149 at Walmart The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This newer model includes a USB-C charging case.

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $149 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $190 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this spring. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $599 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers good performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.

Best Buy

Save 35% Apple AirTags 4-pack: was $99 now $64 at Best Buy Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $379 at Best Buy The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Lowe's

