75+ Best Prime Day deals still LIVE this weekend — Apple, Kindle, TVs and more

Amazon's Prime Day sale may have come and gone, but if you couldn't shop the sale when it was live, don't worry. There are still plenty of deals to be had on everything from TVs to smart home gadgets and apparel.

This year's deals are especially poignant as no one can foresee how high prices may swing as a result of tariffs this summer. My advice: Don't wait to add these deals to your cart. Prices will not drop any lower than they are now.

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide I've covered every Prime Day. So consider me your shopping expert over the next few hours. Along with the Tom's Guide deals team and our expert panel of reviewers, I'll be highlighting the best leftover Prime Day deals on everything from coffee machines to running shoes.

With Prime Day over, we're not seeing the same killer deals on Amazon hardware anymore. That being said, the killer Prime Day markdowns on Apple products are still live, and given how rare Apple deals are, they're definitely worth scooping up while you can. For example, right now you can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $149 at Amazon. Personal highlights include the Editor's Choice 11-inch iPad Air M3 on sale for $479 (at an all-time low price) and the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 on sale for $849.

I've always used Prime Day to refresh my workout wardrobe and Adidas has apparel and shoes on sale from $6, whereas my everyday running shoes from Asics are on sale from $99. (I personally love and recommend the rarely discounted Gel-Kayano 31).

Remember, the next major retail holiday isn't till September. So make sure to browse these sales while you can.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years, which means I've shopped every Prime Day event. While it's true that Prime Day is a great time to score deals, it's also true that there are a lot of bland deals. So whether you're looking for the best laptop deal or shopping for your first OLED TV, I'm here to help you find the best Prime Day deals on this final day.

Can't-miss Prime Day deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. The sale includes items for men and women, such as shirts, shorts, socks, and more.

Ninja appliances: deals from $44 @ Amazon

I'm a huge Ninja appliance fan. In addition to an air fryer, I also own a Ninja coffee maker. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Dyson sale: deals from $249 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 45% off popular Dyson products! The sale includes vacuums, air purifiers and popular styling tools like the Dyson Airwarp.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $299 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $296 at Amazon If you want fitness tracking without encumbering your wrist, the Oura Ring 4 is the device you want. It's the best fitness tracking ring we've tested and it earned a perfect 5-star rating in our Oura Ring 4 review. It's comfortable to wear, pretty and includes useful tracking metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and more.

RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Sign into your account now to get access to purchase the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This is the first time Amazon has offered Nintendo's new console. There's no telling how much stock they have, so act fast!

Deals Under $50

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $10 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for a miniscule price thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. It tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's just so good. It's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customization, which is great for this price.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will light up your outdoor space — and are over 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.

Bedsure Pillows Set of 2 (Queen): was $39 now $27 at Amazon Pillows are arguably one of the most important elements of a comfortable bed — and you can't go wrong with this set of pillows that come in three different firmness options to meet your personal preference. Comparable to 5-star hotel pillows, they allow sleepers to get cozy and sleep sound like they're on a luxurious vacation every night.

Coleman camping gear: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale is offering unbeatable deals on Coleman camping gear and essentials. Coleman is an outdoor brand with some of the best tents, sleeping bags, grills , coolers and gear on the market. And right now, you can snag the Coleman Insulated Cooler for just $29.