Peloton Bike just crashed to lowest ever price for Prime Day — this won’t last long

You could argue that Peloton created the smart exercise bike. Of course, indoor bikes existed before the company came on the scene, but they pulled an Apple and transformed a standard bit of exercise equipment into must-have tech.

But if you've been on the fence about Peloton's premium equipment, here's a good reason to finally put the bike in your basket: the Peloton Bike is down to just $1,084 right now at Amazon for Prime Day, it's lowest ever price.

It has a whisper-quiet magnetic resistance system, built-in speakers, and an immersive 22-inch display, where you can browse Peloton's library of on-demand sessions or join one of the company's immensely popular live spin classes.

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,084 @ Amazon

The Peloton Bike has a 22” touchscreen which allows you to view live fitness classes as you work out. This exercise bike has a neat footprint, which is about the same size as a yoga mat at four feet long and two feet wide. There's also a metal cage at the back to store dumbbells. Our Peloton Bike review praised this device's flexibility and convenience, and we also loved Peloton's engaging exercise classes.

Although you can get a good cardio workout on many of the best exercise bikes, the Peloton Bike's main strength is its classes. I hadn't really understood the hype until I went to the London Studio to try one and ended up loving the experience.

A big part of the appeal is the instructors themselves, who are now celebrities in their own right and each has a unique, upbeat way to help you get through the session and move your body, even during the toughest moments.

The intensity varies throughout the class, and all you need to do to change the resistance is twist the control knob. Or if you upgrade to Peloton's premium bike, the Bike+, the instructor can automatically change the bike's resistance.

Usually the Bike+ retails for well over $2,000, but it's also reduced by 25% for Prime Day. So, you can pick up the Peloton Bike+ for just $1,995, saving you $500 on the indoor bike's regular price. But you won't have long to decide.

We're already deep into the second 24 hours of Prime Day, and the two-day event will draw to a close at midnight on July 17, where we expect most prices to return to their regular levels. So don't miss out on this rare Peloton sale while it's on.