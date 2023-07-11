Live
This is my 9th year covering Prime Day — here are the deals I recommend
Amazon wants to make Prime Day 2023 its biggest event yet. It'll accomplish this by flooding you with Prime Day deals. I've been covering retail events like Prime Day for over a decade. Every year Amazon makes the same promise and every year I see a deluge of mediocre sales passing off as "epic" deals.
Other retailers — like Best Buy and Walmart — add to the frenzy by creating similar events in an effort to ride on Amazon's coattails. Trust me when I say the vast majority of deals will be mediocre. That's not to say there won't be any good deals out there. Quite the contrary — this week will be an epic time to make big-ticket purchases. You just have to know where to look and what items to look for.
As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to separate the good deals from the bad ones. In this live blog I'll be curating the best Amazon deals on items we recommend, devices we've tested, and gadgets we personally own or use everyday. From the best Fire TV to buy to our favorite coffee machines, I'm looking at all of Amazon's deals and spotlighting the ones I think merit your attention.
Not all deals will be black and white, so if something's on sale now, but has been a few bucks cheaper before, I'll call that out. Likewise, I'll mention if another retailer is offering a better price than Amazon (or price matching them). So get ready to check out the best Prime Day deals as they're released. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).
Best Prime Day deals live right now
- Alexa devices: deals from $12 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
- Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy sale: buds, watches, phones from $89 @ Amazon
- Amazon 43" Omni 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon
- Seagate 1TB Expansion for Xbox Series X|S: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill: was $279 now $159 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 621 Vaccum: was $225 now $189 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Shop all Prime Day deals
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Apparel: deals on Gap, Nike, Ray-Ban, more
- Back to school: up to 50% off supplies
- Beauty/makeup: save on sunscreen, face masks, more
- Furniture: up to 60% off tables, desks, bar stools on sale
- Kitchen/dining: cookware, small appliances from $49
- OLED TVs: deals from $849
- Pets: save on dog/cat food and toys
- Travel: luggage, tote bags, backpacks on sale from $16
- Video games: games/accessories from $24
Looking to upgrade your PS5 setup? The Sony Inzone M9 sports a PS5-like look and is the perfect pick for gaming on a console or a PC. Even better, the Sony 27" Inzone M9 gaming monitor is on sale for $798 at Amazon. That's a Prime Day discount of $100.
As explained in our Sony Inzone M9 review, this is one of the finest gaming monitors we've ever tested. With its vibrant 27-inch 4K LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VRR support and G-Sync compatibility, PC and PS5 games look and run phenomenally on this monitor. Naturally, it makes the cut for our roundup of the best gaming monitors. Overall, the Inzone M9 was a brilliant deal at $899 and now with a Prime Day discount it's even easier to recommend.
Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon
I purchased the LG C2 OLED TV last year and while I love its picture quality, it downright sucks for audio. So I've been playing around with the idea of adding a soundbar to my setup. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is one model I'm looking at. In our Bose Smart Soundbar 900 review, we said it has every feature you could want in a high-end soundbar. That includes multiroom audio, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and it can be expanded into a full home theater setup with add-on wireless Bose surrounds and a wired subwoofer. It's now tied at its lowest price ever.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
This is one of my favorite Prime Day deals right now. Prime members can get the Amazon 43-inch 4K Omni Fire TV for just $99, which is the cheapest 4K TV I've ever seen. Even on Black Friday I've never seen a 4K TV this cheap. There are a few caveats here. First, you'll need to log into your Prime account and request an invite to buy this TV. (It'll go on sale during Prime Day). Also, in our Amazon Fire TV Omni review we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but there are better options for picture quality. That said, at $99 it's an epic deal for a small living room, bedroom TV, or as a TV for a kids room.
Amazon 43" Omni 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon
I normally wouldn't recommend a laptop that's 3 years old. However, as a Mac user I know that Mac devices tend to hold onto their worth for much longer than say a Windows laptop. (I'm writing this on a 2015 iMac that still runs smooth). So to see the 2020 MacBook Air 13-in on sale for $749 is an epic deal in my opinion. It's especially great for cash-strapped students (back to school season is right around the corner). Two years ago this MBA hit this price point at Best Buy via a student-only deal (back when Best Buy did student-only deals). It never hit this price point again....until now.
MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Yes, this is a very predictable deal, but there are a few reasons I'm highlighting it. A lot of folks — myself included — have old Echos in our home. So if you've been looking to upgrade — this is the Echo Dot you want. First, this is the cheapest it's ever been. (The previous low was $34). Additionally, we named it the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. In our review we said the LED clock display really makes a difference and we also like the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.
Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
