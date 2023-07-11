This is my 9th year covering Prime Day — here are the deals I recommend

Amazon wants to make Prime Day 2023 its biggest event yet. It'll accomplish this by flooding you with Prime Day deals. I've been covering retail events like Prime Day for over a decade. Every year Amazon makes the same promise and every year I see a deluge of mediocre sales passing off as "epic" deals.

Other retailers — like Best Buy and Walmart — add to the frenzy by creating similar events in an effort to ride on Amazon's coattails. Trust me when I say the vast majority of deals will be mediocre. That's not to say there won't be any good deals out there. Quite the contrary — this week will be an epic time to make big-ticket purchases. You just have to know where to look and what items to look for.

As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to separate the good deals from the bad ones. In this live blog I'll be curating the best Amazon deals on items we recommend, devices we've tested, and gadgets we personally own or use everyday. From the best Fire TV to buy to our favorite coffee machines, I'm looking at all of Amazon's deals and spotlighting the ones I think merit your attention.

Not all deals will be black and white, so if something's on sale now, but has been a few bucks cheaper before, I'll call that out. Likewise, I'll mention if another retailer is offering a better price than Amazon (or price matching them). So get ready to check out the best Prime Day deals as they're released. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Prime Day deals live right now