Netflix’s new crime thriller series looks like a mystery-laced revenge story — here’s the first trailer

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for “Two Graves,” a new Spanish crime thriller series directed by Goya Award-winning filmmaker Kike Maíllo.

The story follows a grandmother’s frantic search for her missing granddaughter and her friend, who vanished mysteriously two years earlier. What starts as a quest for answers quickly spirals into a relentless pursuit of revenge.

“Two Graves” is set to premiere on Netflix on August 29, and judging by the trailer, it looks pretty brutal.

The trailer introduces Isabel (Kiti Mánver), the grandmother of one of the missing girls, who, with nothing left to lose, takes justice into her own hands and launches an off-the-books investigation.

We also meet Rafael (Álvaro Morte), the father of the other girl who went missing alongside Isabel’s granddaughter. In the trailer, Isabel confronts him directly, accusing him of knowing more than he’s letting on. He simply responds with: “I owe my daughter this revenge.” This is a clear signal that the story will shift from a slow-burn mystery into full-blown revenge thriller territory.

The rest of the footage is pretty brutal at times. Quick flashes show Isabel smashing someone’s knee with a hammer in a desperate attempt to extract information, and another scene depicts someone being crushed under the weight of a car. It’s gritty, violent, and clear that neither character is holding back anymore.

‘Two Graves’ on Netflix — what we know right now

(Image credit: Jorge Fuembuena / Netflix)

Along with the first trailer, we also got an official synopsis: “Two years after the disappearance of Verónica and Marta, two 16-year-old friends, the investigation is declared closed due to lack of evidence and suspects.

“The grandmother of one of the two girls, Isabel, who has nothing to lose, decides to carry out an investigation beyond the law. Isabel will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth about what happened that night and what begins as the search for a culprit, soon becomes a story of revenge.”

The rest of the cast includes Hovik Keuchkerian, Nadia Vilaplana, Joan Solé, Zoe Arnao, Nonna Cardoner, Carlos Scholz, and Salva Reina.

(Image credit: Jorge Fuembuena / Netflix)

“Two Graves” was created by Agustín Martínez and helmed by director Kike Maíllo. With a track record of emotionally gripping and visually compelling movies, Maíllo’s distinctive style will likely be instantly recognizable in this upcoming series.

He first gained major recognition with “Eva,” a sci-fi thriller that won him the Goya Award for Best New Director. His subsequent works, such as “Toro” and “A Perfect Enemy” show his versatility in crafting tension-filled narratives across genres.

Martínez is a celebrated Spanish novelist and screenwriter, best known for crime dramas like “Monteperdido.” When creating “Two Graves,” he told Netflix: “Two Graves is a revenge story led by a character rarely seen at the heart of fiction, someone who could only find her place on a platform like Netflix: a grandmother willing to do whatever it takes to seek justice for the loss of her granddaughter.

“A thriller full of emotion and unexpected twists, brought to life by Kiti Mánver, Álvaro Morte and Hovik Keuchkerian, characters I truly enjoyed writing.”

(Image credit: Jorge Fuembuena / Netflix)

Even though “Two Graves” isn’t officially labeled as a revenge thriller, the trailer definitely leans into that concept with its brutal scenes. Even the shot of Isabel casually wiping blood off her piano made me chuckle (in a good way).

But what makes the series stand out isn’t some lone, haunted antihero like John Wick. Instead, we get a grandmother and a father, both fiercely determined to seek justice… the bloody way. It’s a refreshing twist to say the least.

“Two Graves” looks like it could be a gripping ride packed into just three episodes. If stories about grief turning into a violent reckoning are your kind of thrill, this crime thriller series belongs on your watchlist.

You can stream “Two Graves” on Netflix starting August 29.

