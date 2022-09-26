The LG C2 OLED TV with OLED evo is the best OLED TV for a premium entertainment experience. Top-tier performance, plenty of port options and great gaming features all come together in a sleek package.

LG C2 OLED TV: Specs Price: $2,499

Screen size: 65 inches

Model: OLED65C2PUA

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB

Audio: 40W

Smart TV Software: web OS 22

Size (without stand): 56.7 x 32.5 x 1.8 inches

Weight (without stand): 32.6 pounds

ATSC 3.0 support? No

The LG C2 OLED TV is this year’s set to beat. Not only is it the best OLED TV thanks to an impressive display panel, but a premium design, maximum versatility and great smart TV platform hit all the high marks, too.

What’s more, this C series lineup is LG’s largest in terms of size options — the configurations span from 42- to 83-inches, all of which sport full arrays of HDMI 2.1 ports. Most also feature LG’s evo OLED panel, which was first introduced on the LG G1 OLED TV and now looks to upgrade the C2’s performance.

We can’t say our test results for this LG C2 OLED TV review showed significant improvement, but to be fair, there wasn’t much room to improve. Instead, what makes this one of the best TVs of the year is that it offers fantastic picture quality for the price — exactly what you’d expect from LG’s best-selling OLED TV series.

LG C2 OLED TV pricing and configurations

The LG C2 OLED TV we tested is the 65-inch configuration, but the LG C2 OLED TV sizes extend from 42- to 83 inches. Not sure which size is right for you? Check out our guide on ‘ What size TV should you buy? ’

42-inch LG C2 OLED TV (OLED42C2PUA): $1,399

48-inch LG C2 OLED TV (OLED48C2PUA): $1,499

55-inch LG C2 OLED TV (OLED55C2PUA): $1,799

65-inch LG C2 OLED TV (OLED65C2PUA): $2,499

77-inch LG C2 OLED TV (OLED66C2PUA): $3,499

83-inch LG C2 OLED TV (OLED83C2PUA): $5,499

Though the port array is the same across the size options, it’s important to note only the 55-inch LG C2 OLED TV and larger have the new evo panel, so performance might differ for the smaller two models. We expect the 48-inch and 42-inch sets might perform more like the LG C1 OLED TV . Otherwise, the 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch configurations use OLED evo and should offer similar performance.

The LG C2 OLED TV’s price definitely makes it more premium than any of the best cheap TVs, though it’s a tick more affordable than the LG G2 OLED TV (65-inch, $2,999). That said, you’ll probably see discounts on the C2 OLED TV with the best TV deals throughout the holiday season.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Design

The LG C2 OLED TV is a familiar, yet stunning piece of hardware. The panel itself is impossibly thin, measuring 0.1-inch thick across the top half of the TV. The component compartment extends out on the bottom half of the back chassis, but it’s still very sleek overall.

Meanwhile, a central stand keeps the set secure atop a table or console, though it can also be hung up on the wall with one of the best TV mounts (VESA 300mm x 300mm.) This flexibility could be a reason to buy the C2 over the G2, since the G2 doesn’t come with feet and needs to be installed with a proprietary mount.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Ports

The LG C2 OLED TV has four HDMI inputs. All four of those are HDMI 2.1 supporting 4K at 120Hz, with one supporting HDMI ARC /eARC (enhanced audio return channel). If you have a Blu-Ray player, soundbar and gaming console like we do, the full array of 2.1 inputs comes in handy. These HDMI ports support variable refresh rate and auto-low latency mode, leveraging the next-gen graphic abilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X . The LG C2 supports NVIDIA G-sync and AMD FreeSync, too.

Otherwise, the set has 3 USB Type A ports, an RF coaxial connection, an ethernet input and an optical audio output. The one thing that we’d say is missing is a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner. Right now you can find a number of the best TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners for 4K over-the-air broadcasts via NextGen TV. Though only select markets have NextGen TV, support is likely to expand.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Performance

The LG C2 OLED TV’s upscaling is powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 5 Processor 4K while the addition of OLED evo promises better and brighter overall picture. Now, we found evo fell short of promises when it debuted last year on the LG G1 OLED, so we went into this review with tempered expectations. But the C2 rose to the occasion in our tests using an X-Rite i1 Pro spectrophotometer, a SpectraCal VideoForge Pro pattern generator and Portrait Displays’ Calman calibration software.

Color accuracy is a highlight of the LG C2 OLED TV, with the set earning a 1.7 Delta-E score. The LG G2 OLED TV is slightly more accurate with a 1.3 score, but anything under 2 can’t be differentiated by the average viewer.

The LG C2 also provides an impressively wide color gamut, producing 134.45% of the Rec 709 color space, surpassing the basic color standard by a significant margin. The results are mostly the same compared to last year’s LG G1 and C1 OLED TVs, though we’ve rarely seen this score surpassed. Only the Samsung S95B OLED TV tested a tick better with a coverage of 139.78%.

Watching the mirror dimension scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the colors of Peter’s suit and Dr. Strange’s cape looked exceptionally rich. Even with all the chaotic motion, the clarity of the two heroes easily captured our attention.

Speaking of motion, watching Top Gun: Maverick, we were blown away with the motion handling of the speeding fighter jets. No details are lost in scenes that, as we know, were shot with actual flying jets.

The only performance shortcoming, perhaps, was brightness. In our tests the LG C2 OLED was able to reach exactly 800 nits in Standard mode with HDR content. That’s actually very good for an OLED TV, but when we retested the LG C1 OLED from last year, we were able to get 749 nits in the same 10% window. These results also aren’t as bright as the new LG G2 OLED TV’s, especially having seen the two TVs side-by-side earlier this year. Then again, the LG G2 OLED TV is LG’s brightest OLED TV ever and more expensive.

Finally, the LG C2 OLED TV scored a lag time of 12.9 milliseconds. That’s as good as you’ll see from a premium TV, making the C2 OLED one of the best gaming TVs. The 42-inch configuration makes a case for replacing your gaming monitor, but even the 65-inch size would make for great console play. LG’s Game Optimizer menu was also already one of our favorite TV gaming tools out there, but now it supports a Dark Room Mode and a new preset for sports gaming.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Audio

The LG C2 OLED TV’s internal speakers are actually upgraded from 5.1.2 channel to 7.1.2 channel sound. We can’t say we noticed a huge difference, but LG’s built-in OLED speakers tend to be quite good thanks to Dolby Atmos support and an AI sound feature that creates a more immersive soundscape.

That said, given how thin this TV is there’s only so much space for audio to shine. If you’re looking to have a complete entertainment experience, one of the best soundbars or best Dolby Atmos soundbars will get you the best sound performance possible.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Interface and apps

All LG 2022 TVs ship with webOS 22, an interface that gathers content on a whole-screen home page. The interface feels mostly the same from the other best LG TVs from last year, but with added user profiles for curating recommendations and keeping each user’s relevant content in reach.

The content available includes all the best streaming services and almost all the best free streaming services, too. We could watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max, She-Hulk on Disney Plus and The Bear on Hulu. Searching clips on YouTube and launching workouts on Peloton are both possible, too.

When nothing’s being watched, the LG 2022 TV Always Ready tool is an ambient mode that displays art, photos or a music player. Samsung has mastered the Ambient Mode, and even more so with The Frame 2022, so clearly LG cares about creating a comparable option.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Remote

The LG C2 OLED TV remote — dubbed the Magic Remote — is mostly unchanged from previous years, offering a streamlined experience despite sporting more buttons than some other TV remotes from top TV brands. You can navigate with buttons or by wireless cursor, or using motion controls, a feature that feels like it’s straight from the Nintendo Wii.

The remote features a subtle etched texture with soft-touch buttons, including the familiar controls as well as Google Assistant and Alexa launchers and microphone indicator. It also offers dedicated launches from Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video. If you use these services frequently, it’s great to have this quick access.

LG C2 OLED TV review: Verdict

Of all the TVs to hit our bench this year, the LG C2 OLED TV is the new standard for comparison. It has mostly everything we want to see from a premium OLED TV — the style, the performance, the smart TV platform and more are all pretty much perfect.

As much as the LG G2 OLED is a spectacle of a TV, it’s a bit fussy needing professional installation and it doesn’t make as good a gaming TV. Plus it’s several hundred dollars more than the C2. That’s why the LG C2 is the OLED TV most people will want to get this year.