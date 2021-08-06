Labor Day sales 2021 — date and early deals to expect

September is closer than you think. That means the first Labor Day sales of 2021 will be here before you know it. Sure, we're still in the middle of back to school season, but Labor Day is September 6 and some retailers are already showcasing their Labor Day sales.

Generally speaking, Labor Day is a great time to score discounts on TVs, large appliances, patio furniture, and mattresses. Because it overlaps with back to school season, you'll also find Labor Day sales on laptops and apparel.

Currently, one of our favorite early Labor Day sales comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer has the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 on sale for just $899. (Students can sign up for Best Buy's free student newsletter to get an instant $100 coupon. The coupon drops the price of the MacBook Air to just $799.99, which is the laptop's second-lowest price ever). Even if you don't qualify for the student discount, it's cheaper than last year's Black Friday low.

So whether you're shopping for a new TV or fall apparel, here are today's best early Labor Day sales.

Best early Labor Day sales

Laptops

Samsung Chromebook: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

This budget Chromebook is perfect for students. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. We especially like it for including a 1080p display at this low price point.

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small size. It houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best sales you'll find.



Dell XPS 13 Touch (9305): was $1,199 now $842 @ Dell

Editor's Choice laptop: The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can get this stellar machine for just $842.79 via coupon code "50OFF699". This configuration packs a 13.3-inch touch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Enter the coupon at final checkout page). View Deal

HP 15z: was $379 now $329 @ HP

The 15z is one of the most affordable laptops in the HP's ongoing sale. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$30) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).

Microsoft Store laptop deals: up to $500 off @ MS Store

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $500 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget, whereas gaming rigs start at $599.

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Save up to $199: The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. Need more storage? The 512GB model is $199 off at Amazon.

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Back to school season has arrived at Apple. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.

Headphones

JBL Tune 120TWS: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a strong punch with a 5.8mm driver that offers solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long. This is one of the best early Labor Day sales you'll find.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They offer seamless device pairing, water/sweat resistance, and long battery life. They're now on sale for $99 at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's $52 off and one of the best Labor Day sales you'll find for these premium Apple earbuds. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $119. That's the cheapest Labor Day sale we've seen for AirPods. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

With their powerful noise cancellation and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. They're currently on sale at Amazon.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $129. That's one of the best Labor Day sales we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

Despite being a generation old, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best wireless headphones you can get. These over-ear style headphones offer superb sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're now $100 off and one of the best sales we've ever seen for Sony's 'phones.

Bluetooth Speakers

JBL GO2: was $48 now $29 @ Amazon

The JBL GO2 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers you'll find. The speaker is IPX7 waterproof and can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge. A must-have tech accessory for any dorm room, it's one of the best Labor Day sales you'll find.

OontZ Angle 3: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

For its price, you won't find a better performing Bluetooth speaker than the OontZ Angle 3. In our review, we found it produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble, and it even delivers a bit of bass. It's IPX5 weather resistance means it can take a splash of rain (just make sure not to dunk it in a pool).

LG XBoom Go PL7: was $129 now $100 @ Walmart

One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the XBoom Go PL7 combines refined sound with a long-lasting battery and enough water resistance to handle heavy showers. The LED rings at either end can also accompany your music with a fun little light show.

Bose SoundLink Revolve: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The original SoundLink Revolve is well-suited for any room, even without the carry handle of the $279 SoundLink Revolve Plus. It also offers IPX4-rated water resistance, as well as 360-degree sound, and can connect to another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo pair.

Tablets

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Cheapest iPad: Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest deal available right now. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395).

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The current-gen iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its second-lowest price ever and one of the best sales of the moment. (If you don't see the sale price, try choosing different color models).

Apple Pencil 2: was $129 now $103 @ Verizon

The Apple Pencil 2 offers more precision when taking notes, sketching, or writing on your iPad. It has a seamless design and it charges when you place the flat part of the pencil on the right side of your iPad Pro. It works with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations).

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Walmart is taking $50 off various models, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 is a compelling tablet for anyone who's in the market for an iPad alternative. Like the iPad in can be used for gaming, productivity, or streaming. It's now on sale and one of the best deal you can find.

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.

MS Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $260 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this configuration.

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite along with a leather cover and power adapter. Normally on sale for $189, it's now $169 ($20 off). A great discount for the avid reader.

Kindle Unlimited 2 months: was $19 now $4 @ Amazon

Already own a Kindle? Right now you can get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $4.99 ($15 off). Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. It will renew at $9.99/month after your 2 months are up.

Fitness

Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $127 @ Amazon

Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker is now on sale at Amazon.

Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm): was $329 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Rarely on sale, Amazon has the 40mm model on sale for $289.99 ($40 off) and the 44mm model on sale for $319.99 ($40 off).

Phones

iPhone 12: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap iPhone sales we've seen. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 6-month data plan will get 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network.

5G smartphone sale: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering one of the best summer deals of all time. New and existing customers can get up to $1,200 off select 5G phones with trade in. That sale includes popular models like the iPhone 12, Galaxy S21, and more.

Unlocked Galaxy S21: was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Galaxy S21 deal — the buck stops with the base Galaxy S21 config. It packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. This unlocked model is on sale at Amazon.

iPhone 12: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

50% off family plans: Currently, when you purchase any iPhone 12, open a new line, and trade-in your old device — T-Mobile will take up to $830 off your new iPhone. The promo is valid on any T-Mobile plan. Plus, T-Mobile is taking up to 50% off family plans. This includes its Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta Max lines.

iPhone 12: $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in your current phone and sign up for an Unlimited plan to get up to $1,200 off any new iPhone. It's one of the hottest iPhone discounts we've seen. Or buy one iPhone 12 at normal price, and get up to $1,200 off the cost of another.

Gaming

Xbox Games: up to 80% off @ MS Store

Looking for some video game discounts? The MS Store is taking up to 80% off select Xbox games during its latest sale. The sale includes Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K1, MLB The Show 21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more. Select games start as low was $1.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon

Save $40 on this striking neon green gaming headset from Razer, one of the biggest names in gaming peripherals. It has THX 7.1 support and comes with a USB audio controller so you can switch your volume on the fly, ideal when you need to mute your team mates for that clutch 1 vs 5.

Corsair HS60 Pro: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

You'll love the Corsair HS60's solid construction and snug but comfortable fit. It boasts a crystal-clear mic and solid audio quality. It's a freat value at $69, and an absolute steal at $47.99.

Aurora Ryzen R10: was $1,509 now $1,099 @ Alienware

We've long considered the Alienware Aurora R10 an excellent gaming PC, and as part of its early Labor Day sales — Dell is slashing over $400 off this premium desktop. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD, and RTX 3060 12GB GPU.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). Best Buy now has it in stock. If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser.

Xbox Series S bundle: $404 @ Antonline

Antonline has the XBox Series S in stock via a bundle. The bundle includes an extra Xbox controller and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Xbox Series X: $499 @ Amazon (check stock)

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. It's currently out of stock.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Amazon (check stock)

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). It's currently out of stock.

PS5: check stock @ Amazon

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. It's currently out of stock.

PS5 Digital: check stock @ Amazon

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. It's coming in and out of stock at Walmart. It's currently out of stock.

When do Labor Day sales begin Labor Day sales begin in mid-August and run through early September. However, some of the best Labor Day sales tend to begin during the weekend of Labor Day and last Friday through Monday, September 6. After the holiday is over, many retailers offer extended Labor Day sales for the first week of September.

Where are the best Labor Day sales 4K TVs, large appliances, mattresses, and patio furniture are among the best Labor Day sales you'll find in September. Some of our favorite laptops, such as the MacBook Air M1, are already seeing price cuts of up to $200. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart and Wayfair are slashing the price of various home items such as coffee makers, bedding sets, and more.