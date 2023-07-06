7 invite-only deals worth signing up for ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day sales tend to move fast — a little too fast. In fact, one of my biggest Prime Day pet peeves are deals that sell out within seconds. Amazon hopes to change that with a new breed of Prime Day deal called the invite-only deal.

To get these limited edition deals, you need to sign into your Prime Day account and request an invite to buy it. Amazon will then send you a link to buy it when the deal goes live on Prime Day. It may sound tedious, but this is Amazon's way of ensuring something doesn't sell out seconds after going live. It's worth noting that requesting an invite doesn't ensure you'll get that deal.

There aren't a lot of invite-only deals, but I signed up to buy the Amazon 43" Omni Series 4K Fire TV for $99. I've been covering Prime Day since the event's inception and I've never seen a 43-inch 4K TV sell for this cheap.

Within seconds of requesting an invite, I got an e-mail from Amazon confirming my request. The e-mail stated that if invited, I would receive an email with a unique link on Prime Day when the deal goes live. Here's a look at the other invite-only Prime Day deals now available.

Best invite-only Prime Day sales

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The best invite-only deal drops the price of the Amazon 43-inch 4K Omni Fire TV to just $99. That's the cheapest 4K TV we've ever seen. The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released March 22) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale, as there are better/cheaper options for your money. And at $99, this is an unbeatable deal.

SodaStream E-TERRA: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

The SodaStream E-TERRA lets you make sparkling water from the comforts of your home. Three preset levels let you control your carbonation level so your sparkling water is just how you want it. The E-TERRA includes a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle. Its previous all-time price low was $109.

FOREO Luna 3: was $219 now $109 @ Amazon

The FOREO Luna 3 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush that has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, and Cosmo. It uses proprietary T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across your face lifting excess dirt and oil. Note: This device has hit $109 in the past, but only on very rare occasions. Additionally, there is a newer Luna 4 available for $279.

Bulova Men's Marine Star Quartz Chronograph Watch: was $450 now $179 @ Amazon

This six-hand men's chronograph watch features a sporty nautical appeal that celebrates Bulova's Marine Star line. The stainless steel timepiece features silver and red accents, a date display, and signature tuning fork at 12 o'clock. This would be the first time the watch goes on sale at Amazon.

Acer Swift X: was $912 now $629 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift X is a sleek laptop made for high performance. In our Acer Swift X review, we said it's designed to please someone who wants enough oomph to get them through the work day. This config features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Its previous all-time price low as $749, making this a solid laptop deal for Prime Day.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Motorola's new foldable will be on sale come Prime Day for just $849. In our Motorola Razr+ review, we said it sets the standard for all other clamshell foldables coming out this year and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED, 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

How to request an invite-only Prime Day deal

Invite-only deals give you access to items that have been aggressively discounted on Prime Day. Requesting an invite doesn't guarantee you'll get the chance to buy that item, but it should make increase your chances of getting it before it sells out. Here's how to request an invite: