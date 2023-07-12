7 things you can get for free on Amazon Prime Day

You don’t have to spend a penny to pick up some of the best Prime Day deals this year. While Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza is known for offering big discounts on thousands of popular products, the retailer also offers a load of pretty fantastic freebies during the two-day event. And Prime Day 2023 is no different.

Of course, you’re not going to be getting any of the best Prime Day TV deals for free — but you can score a 43-inch 4K TV for just $179 — but Amazon is giving away dozens of video games, offering free subscriptions to its own services and even slicing money off gift cards. Just be sure to note that you will need an Amazon Prime membership in order to score some of the free stuff listed below.

So, if you’re looking to score a great deal this Prime Day without having to spend a single cent, then here are seven things that you can currently claim for free on Amazon.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Best Amazon Prime Day freebies

Amazon Prime (30-day): FREE @ Amazon

Not a Prime member yet? Amazon is offering a 30-day trial so you can sample its numerous benefits before committing to a longer subscription. This free trial also gives you access to the various Prime exclusive sales running right now, so it's well worth taking advantage of even if you don't feel the need to continue it beyond the 30 days. Just be sure to switch off autorenewal in your Amazon account settings.

40+ PC games: FREE @ Amazon

Amazon is giving away a slew of seriously good PC games via its Prime Gaming platform. The picks for Prime Day include Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Ultimate Sith Edition), Prey and Shovel Knight Showdown. Plus, you can also grab free in-game content for loads of the most popular online games including Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch 2 and FIFA 23.

Audible (3 months): FREE @ Amazon

Audible is a digital audiobook service that allows you to pick a new release every month — which is yours to keep — and also offers access to thousands of original podcasts and audio dramas. For Prime Day, you can claim a three-month membership for free, and as noted above, your chosen audiobooks will be yours to keep even if you cancel after the free period is over.

Kindle Unlimited (3 months): FREE @ Amazon

If you'd prefer to read books yourself rather than listen to them, be sure to claim this three months membership to Kindle Unlimited. You don't even need a Kindle in order to claim this freebie either. There's a free smartphone app that works on iOS and Android. Select from thousands of best-selling novels and get reading, why not set yourself a challenge to see how many books you can read within the three-month free trial period?

Grubhub Plus (12 months): FREE @ Amazon

Amazon Prime members can claim an entire year of Grubhub Plus. Usually costing $9 a month, Grubhub Plus offers unlimited free delivery on orders and exclusive member-only discounts. Plus, through July 12 you can save $15 on orders of more than $25 using coupon code GRUBPRIME, so forget cooking tonight and order takeout instead.

Amazon Music Unlimited (3 months): FREE @ Amazon

Amazon Music doesn't manage to rival Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal when it comes to being picked as our favorite music streaming service, but three months of free access is definitely worth claiming regardless. The service usually costs $10 a month and gives you ad-free access to a deep library of music and podcasts.