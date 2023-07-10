Best Prime Day streaming deals 2023 — Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Prime Video Channels

Don't wait for tomorrow for Streaming Prime Day deals, because sale pricing is already upon us on Prime Day Eve. The big savings come on some of the best streaming devices, from both Amazon and Roku — as well as some excellent streaming services.

So, for everyone who's been waiting to upgrade their streaming tech, your patience is being rewarded properly. The Fire TV Stick 4K is now just $22 @ Amazon, an all-time low price, and more than 50% off.

That said, we're gonna recommend Roku deals just as strongly, if not moreso. While it's been cheaper before, the best streaming device is on sale, as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $34 @ Amazon, savings of $15.

On top of that? Amazon Prime Video Channels has big savings on other services you can subscribe to via Amazon, with up to 90% off.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

If you've wanted a cheap 4K streaming device, but always needed more speed, you should check out the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, one of the best streaming devices available. Our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review details its snappy performance, and it also offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR and WiFi 6 support.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Fire TV Stick 4K at! The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. Our Fire TV Stick 4K review explains why it's such a popular device, with functionality that goes well beyond what you'd expect for $22.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

And for those who are good with 1080p, turning an older dumb TV into a smart one, the standard Fire TV Stick will suffice. It enables instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote, and check out our Fire TV Stick review for more details.

Paramount Plus: was $11.99 now $5.99 per month @ Amazon

Our Paramount Plus review explains how this service is great for its movie library and its ton of Star Trek content (including the well-reviewed Strange New Worlds). Paramount Plus also packs the Mission: Impossible movies right now, which we're rewatching before the upcoming seventh movie. This discount lasts two months, and reverts to the standard price thereafter.

Starz: was $9.99 now $0.99 per month @ Amazon

From Outlander to Party Down, Starz packs great TV shows that may go under the radar. Starz also offers the recently-release Spider-Man: No Way Home, including the extended version. This discount lasts two months, and reverts to the standard price thereafter.

Prime Day isn't just about TVs, it's also about the stuff you connect to TVs, so always look for Prime Day streaming device deals on Roku and Fire TV. Roku, which makes some of our favorite devices, offers reduced prices on their products at Amazon and other vendors. Many of these items are on our list of the best streaming devices.

Our top pick, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is already on sale for Prime Day. It's our top pick for two reasons: Roku is a better platform than Fire TV, and all of the best streaming services are in the Roku Channel Store.

While Fire TV devices aren't our personal recommendations to friends and family, they work well and are very affordable. With the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you can get one of Amazon's best 4K streaming devices for under $25.