Prime Day AirPods deals 2024 — huge sales now from $69

Prime Day deals are just getting underway. However, Prime Day AirPods deals are already out in full force — every AirPods model is currently on sale at Amazon, with most hitting incredible all-time low prices.

The cheapest of the bunch are the 2nd-Gen AirPods for $69 at Amazon. This is a huge $60 discount on the Apple's basic earbuds. You can also get the excellent AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $169 at Amazon. They're our choice for the best AirPods on the market and they're currently on sale for $80 off.

Plus, check out our Prime Day laptop deals coverage.

AirPods deals

AirPods: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a standard/wired charging case on sale. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

AirPods 3: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack active noise canceling and transparency modes.

AirPods Pro deals

AirPods Max deals

AirPods Max: was $549 now $398 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-canceling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.

Beats deals

Beats Studio Buds+: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

The upgraded Beats Studio Buds Plus are on sale. These earbuds share the Beats Studio Buds' stylish design and comfortable fit, but now come with improved ANC and longer battery life (up to 36 hours.) Our Beats Studio Buds Plus review also praised their stylish looks and comfortable fit.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best Beats headphones, featuring a nine-hour battery life (or over 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we said they deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.

Prime Day AirPods deals — which model to buy?

If you want the cheapest pair of AirPods possible, go for the AirPods 2. They don't stack up to the other models in terms of features, but they still deliver good sound quality, 5-hour battery life, and excellent connectivity with Apple devices.

Upgrading to the AirPods 3 gets you better quality sound, Spatial Audio and IPX4 rated sweat and water resistance. Battery life extends to 6 hours, or up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

However, our winner for the title of the best AirPods is the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C). They produce top-notch sound, and feature active noise canceling and IP54 rated sweat and water resistance. Plus, you can't beat the convenience of the USB-C charging port.

If you want over-ear headphones, opt for the AirPods Max. These premium headphones look classy and offer sound quality and active noise cancelation capabilities to match. They're pricy, but worth the price of admission if you do decide to splash out.