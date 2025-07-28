Massive Lego sale live from $7 at Amazon — here’s the top 15 deals I’d buy now on Star Wars, Marvel, flowers and more
Snag Lego sets starting from just $7 right now
Let’s go, Lego! Amazon is offering Lego deals from $7 and it’s an awesome chance to add to your collection during back-to-school sales. Now’s the time to soak up the summer sun and build some beautiful bricky masterpieces!
For starters, this Lego Roses set is on sale for $8 at Amazon. Not only is this simple build a pretty addition to your home decor, it also makes for a great gift for a loved one.
Or, if minifigs are your fave, you can grab this Lego Minifigures Series 27 6-Pack on sale for $25 at Amazon. This will get you six mystery Lego minifigures dressed up in fun costumes — just note you may get repeats.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lego deals! For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page, and check out the back-to-school Adidas deals I’d shop from $11 at Amazon.
Best Lego deals
Do you love creepy-crawlies? If so, this Lego set is pretty much a must. It has pieces to build either a spider, scorpion or snake in a cool black, red and yellow color scheme. There's even a string web included to hang the spider from.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The Lego flowers set comes with 120 pieces and is relatively simple to build. Bonus: these roses will never wilt!
Know an Animal Crossing fan with a birthday coming up? There's pretty much no better gift out there than this Julian’s Birthday Party set. Complete with a cake, balloons, party hats, and presents, it's an awesome buy at just $9.
This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
The Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cute Bunny set is listed in Lego's bestsellers section, so act fast! This set lets you build either a rabbit, llama or seal in a soft tan color scheme. All three animal models are poseable, too.
Another super cute Lego Animal Crossing set is now on sale. This one gets you a cute garden shop setup with a caravan and car! There are also minifigures of Leif and Poppy.
The 27th series of Lego's minifig blind boxes is here, and now you can get a set of six minifigures for a discount! You could find anything from Cupid to a Cat Lover inside each box. Just note that you could get repeats.
This deal gets you a set of six mini F1 race cars, complete with logos and turning wheels. Just note that they're sold in a blind box format, so you may get repeats.
If Donkey Kong Bananza is your favorite Nintendo Switch 2 game (us too!) you'll definitely need to grab this Donkey Kong Lego set. Since this set is Mario Kart themed, it comes with an awesome DK Jumbo kart to race around in!
This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits.
Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor.
Cinderella, you will go to the ball. This Lego set comes with a beautiful castle and a carriage to ride away in! Best of all, you don't have to finish building it before midnight.
Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
This Lego set has seen a nice 29% discount, bringing its price under $100. That means it's now a must-have for Lion King fans! The head moves for some fun posing opportunities, and this set is billed as a challenging but relaxing build for grown-up Lego fans.
