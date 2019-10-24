Best Electric Toothbrushes for 2019

Investing in the right electric toothbrush can make the difference between an easy visit to the dentist and a painful trip home. The best electric toothbrush for you should be easy to use, comfortable in your hand, gentle on your teeth and gums; and it should keep your mouth feeling clean.

Electric toothbrushes use high-speed vibrating, rotating or oscillating brush heads that loosen up oral plaque and food particles with ease. Along with giving your mouth a deep cleaning, most electric toothbrushes include such features as built-in cleaning timers, various modes for sensitive gums and teeth, and longer-lasting bristle life. Due to their design, they also clean versus their manual counterpart.

We scoured the internet to find the latest top-rated models that do all the above without breaking the bank. We researched various trusted websites on this year's models of electric toothbrushes. Each model was compared with similarly priced units that had similar features as well as verified user-feedback section on each company's website.

Here are our top favorite picks for the best electric toothbrush that will support your daily oral hygiene routine and make your dentist proud.

(Image credit: Philips)

1. Philips Sonicare Essence

The best electric toothbrush for most people.

Cleaning tech: sonic vibration - 31,0000 strokes per second | Battery life: 2 weeks | Features: 2-minute timer, rubber grip handle, power indicator | Warranty: 2 years | Replacement head cost: $26.99 with 3 brush heads

Rubber comfort grip

Long battery life (two weeks per charge)

Power indicator light

2-minute brushing timer

Angled brush head

Bulky base handle

No travel case included

Sonicare's Essence model proves that you can find a budget-friendly, durable electric toothbrush that can manage daily brushing needs at home or on the road. This low-frills model has a ramp-up mode that starts up slow and gradually reaches higher sonic speeds, a 2-minute interval timer, long-lasting 2-week charge, power indicator and charging base. The durable build does have its drawbacks: It's more bulky and heavier than most other sonic toothbrush models. Overall, this is the best electric toothbrush for the money.

What customers say

Essence owners were generally positive about it, giving it a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Philips' website . One person gave it five stars, saying, "I have been using a Phillips Sonicare electric toothbrush for years. I have had great dental checkups ever since." It also has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon , where it's been reviewed by more than 8,000 people.

However, another person complained that the design needed some work. "Water seeps in when brushing teeth and allowed mold to grow throughout the inside," they wrote. "I was not pleased to see this and I will not be using this product again."

(Image credit: Oral-B)

2. Oral-B Genius Pro 8000

A fully connected, deep-cleaning electric toothbrush.

Cleaning tech: variable modes: rotary, oscillating, pulsing | Battery life: 2 weeks | Features: 2-minute timer, slim design, pressure sensor, 6 cleaning modes | Warranty: 2 years | Replacement head cost: $21.99 with 3 brush heads

Real-time brushing feedback (via app)

Long battery life

Pressure sensor for gums

Six cleaning modes

Smart case charges smartphone and toothbrush

Expensive

Issues with brushing angle detection in app

If you are looking for an electric toothbrush that packs all the latest technology into a sleek and easy-to-use package, then look no further than the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000. It destroys oral plaque using a combination of oscillating, rotating and pulsing motions rather than vibrations. The Genius Pro 800 connects to your smartphone to send real-time information while you brush, making you a dentist's best friend. The toothbrush heads are set on an angle to better remove hidden food particles and clean those gums squeaky clean. Other notable features are six cleaning modes, an interval brushing timer, a pressure sensor, solid battery life and a case that charges your brush and smartphone together. Add it all up and you have the best electric toothbrush for those willing to splurge.

What customers say

Amazon users give the unit high ratings (4.3 out of 5 stars). One user commented, "Well worth the cost. Noticeable clean difference between this and manual brushing. My dentist even commented on the reduction of plaque."

(Image credit: Oral-B)

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor

A great starter electric toothbrush for kids that's easy to use.

Cleaning tech: variable modes: rotary/oscillating | Battery life: 8 days | Features: 2-minute timer, slim design, light-up gum sensor | Warranty: 2 years | Replacement head cost: $7.99 with 1 brush head

Ergonomic handle

Long battery life

Light-up pressure sensor for gums

Gentle mode

Charger is compatible with other Oral-B electric units

Higher price than manual toothbrush

Lacks connected app

The best electric toothbrush for kids, this Oral-B device is packed with kid-friendly features such an ergonomic grip, 2-minute brushing timer, pressure sensor gum alert, and gentle vibrating, oscillating and rotating movement. Each of the child-sized toothbrush heads is designed to surround each tooth to remove dental plaque and food particles. The battery lasts about eight days and the included charger works with other Oral-B electric toothbrushes, too.

What customers say

The Oral-B Kids brush has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon and has been reviewed by more than 4,300 individuals. One person wrote, " Love this toothbrush. I have to help my 3 year old brush his teeth, and this toothbrush makes it so easy."

(Image credit: Fairywill)

4. Fairywill Electric Toothbrush with smart timer, model FW-507

This lightweight electric toothbrush is perfect for both home and travel use.

Cleaning tech: Ultrasonic vibration - up to 40,000 strokes per second | Battery life: 30 days (per 4-hour charge) | Features: 5 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, waterproof design, long-lasting brush heads, USB charging, extra heads included | Warranty: 1 year | Replacement head cost: $10.99 with 4 brush heads

Slim, comfortable handle design

Long battery life

Five custom-cleaning modes

2-minute interval timer

Multiple brush heads included (8)

USB charging

No charging base

Brand support was limited

Brushstroke feel is not as strong as similar brands

With features found on more expensive toothbrush models, the Fairywill electric toothbrush comes out of the box ready to bust dental plaque. The lightweight, waterproof handle is designed to feel very natural in your hands. It comes with five cleaning modes and lasts up to 30 days on a single charge, which is great for the frequent traveler. However, some owners had issues with Fairywill's customer care, while others lamented the lack of an included charging stand inside the box.

What customers say

Amazon had more than 3,700 user feedback comments about the Fairywill unit, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. People seemed to love the price and quality of the toothbrush. One customer loved the "low cost and high quality of the unit.'' There were a few less-than-happy people who left feedback such as, " Doesn't clean ," but these were few.

(Image credit: AquaSonic)

5. AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush

A budget-friendly, feature-packed pair of electric toothbrushes.

Cleaning tech: 40,000 vibrations per minute | Battery life: 1 month | Features: 10 brush heads, long battery life, dual travel cases, 3 cleaning modes, true wireless charging | Warranty: 1 year | Replacement head cost: $23.94 with 10 brush heads

Dual comfortable handles

True wireless charging

10 brush heads included

Stylish design

Long battery life

No battery level indicator light

Small brush heads

Challenge to locate replacement heads

The best electric toothbrush for couples, the AquaSonic Duo comes out of the box fully charged and ready to share with your favorite special somebody. The units come out strong with 40,000 vibrations per minute, which easily eliminates plaque and hidden food particles from your last meal. The true wireless charging base feels a bit cheaply made, but allows for an easy way to charge the handle for another 30 days of use.

Other features we like include an interval timing feature, 10 brush heads, comfortable waterproof handle and two protective travel cases. We did find that some customers had issues with finding replacement heads for the unit, but 10 of them are included with the package.

What customers say

Over 2,000 Amazon users added their comments on the AquaSonic Duo. An overwhelming number enjoyed the product. A recent user mentioned that their oral surgeon recommended this unit. One the other side, a rare critical comment from a user claimed it was too harsh for their sensitive gums and not good to travel with.

(Image credit: TAO)

6. TAO Clean - Aura Clean System - Sonic Toothbrush & Cleaning Station

Feel safe and protected from unsightly bathroom toothbrush germs with this UV-enabled unit.

Cleaning tech: Ultrasonic vibration - up to 40,000 strokes per second | Battery life: 2 weeks | Features: 2 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, UV sanitizer and handle-drying unit, waterproof design, 3 brush heads included | Warranty: 2 years | Replacement head cost: $30.00 with 3 brush heads

Built-in UV toothbrush cleaning unit

Integrated handle drying

2-minute interval timer

Multiple brush heads included

Solid customer service

Limited cleaning modes (2)

Bulky base unit

TAO's Aura clean is perfect for anyone who believes the bathroom isn't a hygienic place for a toothbrush. The charging base houses a combination built-in UV sanitizer and handle-drying unit that wicks away germs and moisture from the handle between uses. Although some users might find that the unit is larger than those offered with most other electric toothbrushes, it includes features such as multiple cleaning modes, an interval timer for interactive cleaning and a powerful waterproof sonic cleaning base that's designed to keep germs at bay. The lack of more than two cleaning modes kept this unit from getting a higher rating.

What customers say

Users seem to enjoy this high-tech protector from nasty old bathroom toothbrush germs. Verified customer reviews on TAO's website range from "Love it" to "AMAZING TOOTHBRUSH AND STAFF," which referred to dealing with customer service staff. There were only a couple complaints, such as, "It's good but I wish it had more modes and an app."

(Image credit: Pursonic)

7. Pursonic S750 Sonic SmartSeries with UV Sanitizing Charger

Multiple colorful toothbrush heads make this a solid pick for families.

Cleaning tech: Sonic vibration - 40,000 strokes per minute | Battery life: two weeks | Features: 2-minute timer, 12 brush heads, built-in UV charger/storage, 3 cleaning modes | Warranty: 1 year | Replacement head cost: $24.98 with 12 brush heads.

12 color-coded brush heads

Lightweight, compact design

Built-in UV toothbrush/charging unit

2-minute interval timer

Powerful sonic cleaning handle

Great battery life

Limited cleaning modes

No travel case included

Lack of brushing pressure sensor

The Pursonic S750 is a compact, powerful sonic electric toothbrush at a good price. The unit includes 12 color-coded replacement toothbrush heads, which can be shared with family members, or it can provide one person with enough brushing for three years (twice daily). The built-in UV cleaning/charging unit keeps bacteria off your brush heads and keeps you from needing to have multiple brushes charged at all times. However, for this price, we would have liked to have seen a pressure sensor, a travel case and more durable brush head construction.

What customers say

While it's been lightly reviewed on Amazon, user feedback has been quite positive. Comments include, "Nice toothbrush for the price," and " You'll never want another toothbrush ."

(Image credit: Waterpik)

8. Waterpik Complete Care 9.5 Water Flosser and Oscillating Toothbrush

An all-in-one powerhouse for anyone who doesn't like to floss with string.

Cleaning tech: pressurized water flosser, rotating, oscillating, 4,000 strokes per minute | Battery life: 1 week | Features: Water flosser - 10 pressure settings (10-100 psi) 5 included tips, toothbrush - 3 custom cleaning modes, 2-minute timer, 2 brush heads included | Warranty: 2 years | Replacement head cost: $18.99 with 3 brush heads

Two dental cleaning tools in one unit

More effective than string flossing

2-minute interval timer/30 second pacer

Multiple brush heads/flossing tips included

Expensive

Learning curve for using water flosser

Can be messy to use

Using a combination of pressurized water (10 to 100 psi) and oscillating toothbrush technology, the Waterpik Complete Care delivers a devastating blow to hidden food particles and plaque while being gentle on your gum line. The unit includes multiple flossing tips/brush heads, a 2-minute timer/30-second pacer for interactive cleaning, a magnetic cradle to hold both handles, a pressure-control dial and a travel toothbrush case. Anyone not used to a water flosser should ease into it slowly — the transition from soft water pressure to jet propulsion can cause bleeding gums and a messy bathroom floor.

What customers say

User reviews of this product come in quite high on the Waterpik website as well as on Amazon.com , where it has an average rating of 4 stars, based on 6,500 reviews. One person wrote "Best of Both Worlds." However, customers noted that the machine takes up a lot of space on a counter, and that it's loud.

(Image credit: Sterline)

9. Sterline Sonic

A sleek and easy-to-use electric toothbrush at a low price.

Cleaning tech: Sonic vibration - 40,000 strokes per minute | Battery life: 1 week | Features: 12 brush heads included, four cleaning modes, built-in UV cleaning/charging unit, auto timer | Warranty: 2 years | Replacement head cost: N/A

Easy to use

Built-in UV/charging unit

Stylish design

12 replacement, multicolored brush heads

Four cleaning modes

Requires 24 hours to charge before first use

Lack of pressure sensor for gums

Only soft bristles included

Tough to find replacement brush heads

The Sterline Sonic electric toothbrush is a solid choice for a budget-friendly, everyday cleaning tool for your teeth. Reviewers enjoyed the product's ease of use, the many included features such as a combination UV sterilizer/charging unit, four cleaning modes, two-week battery life, 12 replacement heads and overall feel of the base. The lack of firmer brush heads, gum pressure sensor, waterproof handle and having to charge the unit overnight kept it from being rated higher on our list.

What customers say

Roughly 150 people left feedback on Amazon about this electric model. The overall comments reflected the Sterline Sonic's ease of use and low price, such as feedback from this recent user : "So easy to use, and love the cleaning feature!" We also viewed some not-so-great comments such as, " This electric toothbrush lasted only a year sadly. "

Electric Toothbrushes vs. Manual Toothbrushes

Brushing your teeth at least twice daily is the foundation for maintaining proper oral health. The American Dental Association (ADA) endorses the use of both a manual and an electric toothbrush to keep those pearly whites healthy, but research has shown that an electric toothbrush can be more effective at removing oral plaque and food particles.

"Traditional" manual toothbrushes are effective, affordable and a simple way to support dental hygiene, but they have a few shortcomings. Unlike electric models, you can easily apply too much pressure on sensitive gums, which can cause them to bleed and possibly recede. The ADA recommends 2 solid minutes of brushing, which can be tough to keep track of without a timer, which is usually built into most electric toothbrushes.

The biggest drawback to electric toothbrushes is their cost. Depending on the model you choose, an electric toothbrush can cost between 5 and 20 times more than a traditional brush. Also, as the bristles on an electric toothbrush wear out, you'll need to replace its head, which also can be more expensive than a traditional toothbrush. And, because it has moving parts, an electric toothbrush has a greater chance of breaking than a regular toothbrush.