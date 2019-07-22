Trending

Best Streaming Video Services 2019

By Streaming 

Here are the best streaming services for movies, TV series, sports and live TV, plus our pick for the best streaming service overall.

Netflix

The great-granddaddy of streaming services remains the best.

Hulu

If you want to keep current with the latest TV shows, Hulu is the best solution.

Amazon Video

For those who do most of their shopping online, Amazon Prime is a no-brainer.

The days of having to tune in live or buy expensive discs in order to watch your favorite shows and movies are gone. Now, you can simply boot up one of the best streaming services, and watch your favorite movies and shows on-demand. Our favorite service overall is Netflix, offering an excellent selection of TV shows, movies and original programming. Check out our guides to the best shows on Netflix and best family movies on Netflix for more details.

If you need something a little cheaper, however, Hulu is a worthwhile alternative, and a few dollars less expensive — if you're willing to sit through some commercials, that is. If you're on the fence about which live TV streaming service to try, check out our Hulu Live vs YouTube TV vs Sling vs PlayStation Vue vs DirecTV Now face-off.

Be sure to also check out our best streaming devices picks, in case you need some hardware to help you watch and our best smart TVs, which provide instant access to at least some of these services.

Streaming Service
Best For
Starting Price
Netflix
Overall
$11 per month
Hulu
Network TV
$8 per month
Amazon Prime Video
Families
$99 per year or $8.99 per month
Playstation Vue
Cable TV Replacement$35 per month
Sling Orange
Budget Cable TV Replacement
$20 per month
Crackle
Vegging Out
Free
HBO GO, HBO NOW
Premium Content
$14.99 per month
Twitch
Gamers
Free
Vevo
Music Fans
Free

Latest News and Updates (July 2019)

A couple watches Netflix in bed | Credit: Netflix

Netflix: Best Overall Streaming Service

Netflix

Netflix

Reasons to Buy
Excellent selection
Optimized interface
Good recommendation system
Reasons to Avoid
More expensive than other services
Titles come and go frequently
Limited brand-new content

MORE: Best Shows to Watch on Netflix Now

Hulu: Best Streaming Service for Network TV

Hulu

Hulu

Reasons to Buy
Great selection of current TV
Inexpensive
Quality original programming
Reasons to Avoid
Frequent commercials
Inconsistent selections from older TV seasons
Cumbersome interface

MORE: Best Shows to Watch on Hulu Right Now

Amazon Video: Best Streaming Service for Families

Amazon Video

Amazon Video

Reasons to Buy
Wide content selection
Included with other Prime benefits
Good original shows
Reasons to Avoid
Rarely gets brand-new videos
Not available on some platforms
A la carte content costs extra

MORE: Best Shows to Watch on Amazon Video Now

A group of people watches PlayStation Vue in a living room | Credit: Sony

(Image credit: A group of people watches PlayStation Vue in a living room | Credit: Sony)

PlayStation Vue: Best Cable TV Replacement

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue

Reasons to Buy
Huge channel selection
No contracts
Strong DVR capabilities
Reasons to Avoid
About as expensive as cable
No Viacom channels
Limitations on simultaneous PS4 streams

MORE: PlayStation Vue Online TV Review: Smarter than Cable

Sling.TV: Best Budget Cable TV Replacement

Sling Orange

Sling Orange

Reasons to Buy
Much cheaper than cable
Wide breadth of content
No contract required
Reasons to Avoid
More pricey than most streaming services
Limited on-demand content
Gets expensive very fast with optional packages

NOTE: For a more comprehensive comparison of cable replacement services, check out the Tom's Guide rankings.

Crackle: Best Streaming Service for Vegging Out

Crackle

Crackle

Reasons to Buy
Free
Amusing content
Good variety of videos
Reasons to Avoid
Lots of commercials
Content skews cheesy
Videos rotate very frequently

HBO GO/HBO NOW: Best Service for Premium Content

HBO GO, HBO NOW

HBO GO, HBO NOW

Reasons to Buy
Award-winning original programming
Top-tier movies
Original news programming
Reasons to Avoid
Pricey

Twitch offers more than just video game content | Credit: Twitch

(Image credit: Twitch offers more than just video game content | Credit: Twitch)

Twitch: Best Streaming Service for Gamers

Twitch

Twitch

Reasons to Buy
Free to watch or stream
Huge variety of games
Real-time interaction with hosts
Reasons to Avoid
Relatively few quality streams
Difficult to navigate
Community can be unpleasant

Vevo: Best Streaming Service for Music Fans

Vevo

Vevo

Reasons to Buy
Great selection
Free to watch anything
Only dedicated music video service
Reasons to Avoid
Not many long-form videos
Mostly hip-hop and pop
Navigation isn’t great

What Streaming Services Cost

The best streaming services vary considerably in price. Options like Crackle are free and ad-supported; cable replacement services like PlayStation Vue can range up to $75 per month. Generally, services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video cost between $8 and $12 per month. (Amazon Prime members get complimentary Amazon Video access). Looking to pay for just one network? Amazon Channels provides this option.

Cord cutters should also check out our best HDTV Antennas page to make sure they never miss local sports and weather.Cord cutters should also check out our best HDTV Antennas page to make sure they never miss local sports and weather.