Best Streaming Video Services 2019

The days of having to tune in live or buy expensive discs in order to watch your favorite shows and movies are gone. Now, you can simply boot up one of the best streaming services, and watch your favorite movies and shows on-demand. Our favorite service overall is Netflix, offering an excellent selection of TV shows, movies and original programming. Check out our guides to the best shows on Netflix and best family movies on Netflix for more details.

If you need something a little cheaper, however, Hulu is a worthwhile alternative, and a few dollars less expensive — if you're willing to sit through some commercials, that is. If you're on the fence about which live TV streaming service to try, check out our Hulu Live vs YouTube TV vs Sling vs PlayStation Vue vs DirecTV Now face-off.



Be sure to also check out our best streaming devices picks, in case you need some hardware to help you watch and our best smart TVs, which provide instant access to at least some of these services.

Latest News and Updates (July 2019)

Tom's Guide has compiled a list of streaming services you might not know. While they're not as high-profile as the fare on this page, they're well worth a look.

Netflix: Best Overall Streaming Service

Netflix Reasons to Buy Excellent selection Optimized interface Good recommendation system Reasons to Avoid More expensive than other services Titles come and go frequently Limited brand-new content Netflix $8.99 /mth ? Visit Site at Netflix

Hulu: Best Streaming Service for Network TV

Hulu Reasons to Buy Great selection of current TV Inexpensive Quality original programming Reasons to Avoid Frequent commercials Inconsistent selections from older TV seasons Cumbersome interface Hulu $5.99 /mth ? Visit Site at Hulu

Amazon Video: Best Streaming Service for Families

Amazon Video Reasons to Buy Wide content selection Included with other Prime benefits Good original shows Reasons to Avoid Rarely gets brand-new videos Not available on some platforms A la carte content costs extra Amazon Prime Video $12.99 /mth ? Visit Site at Amazon

PlayStation Vue: Best Cable TV Replacement



PlayStation Vue Reasons to Buy Huge channel selection No contracts Strong DVR capabilities Reasons to Avoid About as expensive as cable No Viacom channels Limitations on simultaneous PS4 streams Playstation Vue: Access Plan $44.99 /mth Playstation Vue: Core Plan $49.99 /mth Playstation Vue: Elite Plan $59.99 /mth ? Visit Site at PlayStation Vue

Sling.TV: Best Budget Cable TV Replacement

Sling Orange Reasons to Buy Much cheaper than cable Wide breadth of content No contract required Reasons to Avoid More pricey than most streaming services Limited on-demand content Gets expensive very fast with optional packages Sling Orange $25 /mth Sling Complete $40 /mth Sling TV Free Trial ? Visit Site at Sling TV LLC

Crackle: Best Streaming Service for Vegging Out



Crackle Reasons to Buy Free Amusing content Good variety of videos Reasons to Avoid Lots of commercials Content skews cheesy Videos rotate very frequently Sony Crackle ? Visit Site at Sony Crackle

HBO GO/HBO NOW: Best Service for Premium Content



HBO GO, HBO NOW Reasons to Buy Award-winning original programming Top-tier movies Original news programming Reasons to Avoid Pricey HBO NOW $14.99 /mth ? Visit Site at HBO

Twitch: Best Streaming Service for Gamers

Twitch Reasons to Buy Free to watch or stream Huge variety of games Real-time interaction with hosts Reasons to Avoid Relatively few quality streams Difficult to navigate Community can be unpleasant Twitch TV ? Visit Site at Twitch

Vevo: Best Streaming Service for Music Fans

Vevo Reasons to Buy Great selection Free to watch anything Only dedicated music video service Reasons to Avoid Not many long-form videos Mostly hip-hop and pop Navigation isn’t great Vevo TV ? Visit Site at Vevo

What Streaming Services Cost



The best streaming services vary considerably in price. Options like Crackle are free and ad-supported; cable replacement services like PlayStation Vue can range up to $75 per month. Generally, services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video cost between $8 and $12 per month. (Amazon Prime members get complimentary Amazon Video access). Looking to pay for just one network? Amazon Channels provides this option.

Cord cutters should also check out our best HDTV Antennas page to make sure they never miss local sports and weather.