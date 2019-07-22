Best Streaming Video Services 2019

Stream live TV from popular channels with packages that start as low as $15 a month. This is a limited-time offer.
The days of having to tune in live or buy expensive discs in order to watch your favorite shows and movies are gone. Now, you can simply boot up one of the best streaming services, and watch your favorite movies and shows on-demand. Our favorite service overall is Netflix, offering an excellent selection of TV shows, movies and original programming. Check out our guides to the best shows on Netflix and best family movies on Netflix for more details.
If you need something a little cheaper, however, Hulu is a worthwhile alternative, and a few dollars less expensive — if you're willing to sit through some commercials, that is. If you're on the fence about which live TV streaming service to try, check out our Hulu Live vs YouTube TV vs Sling vs PlayStation Vue vs DirecTV Now face-off.
Be sure to also check out our best streaming devices picks, in case you need some hardware to help you watch and our best smart TVs, which provide instant access to at least some of these services.
|Streaming Service
|Best For
|Starting Price
|Netflix
|Overall
|$11 per month
|Hulu
|Network TV
|$8 per month
|Amazon Prime Video
|Families
|$99 per year or $8.99 per month
|Playstation Vue
|Cable TV Replacement
|$35 per month
|Sling Orange
|Budget Cable TV Replacement
|$20 per month
|Crackle
|Vegging Out
|Free
|HBO GO, HBO NOW
|Premium Content
|$14.99 per month
|Twitch
|Gamers
|Free
|Vevo
|Music Fans
|Free
Latest News and Updates (July 2019)
- Tom's Guide has compiled a list of streaming services you might not know. While they're not as high-profile as the fare on this page, they're well worth a look.
Netflix: Best Overall Streaming Service
Hulu: Best Streaming Service for Network TV
Amazon Video: Best Streaming Service for Families
PlayStation Vue: Best Cable TV Replacement
Sling.TV: Best Budget Cable TV Replacement
NOTE: For a more comprehensive comparison of cable replacement services, check out the Tom's Guide rankings.
Crackle: Best Streaming Service for Vegging Out
HBO GO/HBO NOW: Best Service for Premium Content
Twitch: Best Streaming Service for Gamers
Vevo: Best Streaming Service for Music Fans
What Streaming Services Cost
The best streaming services vary considerably in price. Options like Crackle are free and ad-supported; cable replacement services like PlayStation Vue can range up to $75 per month. Generally, services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video cost between $8 and $12 per month. (Amazon Prime members get complimentary Amazon Video access). Looking to pay for just one network? Amazon Channels provides this option.
Cord cutters should also check out our best HDTV Antennas page to make sure they never miss local sports and weather.