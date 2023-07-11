I review running shoes for a living — and these are the 7 deals I’d buy on Prime Day

Ah, Amazon Prime Day. The two days of July where the internet is flooded with ‘deals’, and separating the good ones from the bad can feel impossible. That said, if you have been waiting for the sales to drop to upgrade your running shoes, you’ve come to the right place — I review running shoes for a living, and have hand-picked the best shoes to buy today.

Of course, the best Prime Day deals for the ‘best’ shoes will depend on how you run, how far you plan on running, and the surface you prefer to run on. In order to find the right shoes for you, I’d recommend supporting your local running shop which can often check your gait and give you personalized advice. If you’d rather shop online, read on to find my tried and tested picks.

Asics Gel Nimbus 24: was $160 now $57 @ Amazon

Sure, it’s not the coolest-looking shoe around, but it has a good amount of step-in comfort — this shoe feels plush from the get-go. The knitted upper wraps around the foot, without being too restrictive. The magic, however, is in the midsole, and during testing, I loved how soft this max-cushioned trainer felt when running on tired legs. The Gel Nimbus 25 was a huge upgrade, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, this is a solid pick. At the time of writing the shoe is available for as low as $57 in a number of different colorways and sizes. It’s worth noting that Asics do tend to come up a little small, so you might need to size up.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22: was $140 now $109 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a plush running shoe, but you need some extra support to prevent overpronation on the run, the Adrenaline GTS 22 is a super-popular choice. Forget the hard, plastic rails of the past that used to dig into the arch of the foot to ‘protect’ your stride. These Adrenaline were made with a soft, subtle cushioning you don’t really feel on the run. It has Brooks' DNA Loft midsole foam, which doesn’t have an awful lot of sink-in comfort, but once you break it in, will fit like a glove. For $109, this is a solid, popular support shoe.

Brooks Ghost 14: was $140 now $89 @ Amazon

The Brooks Ghost line always tops the list of the best-cushioned running shoes on the market, and thousands of runners reach for the Brooks line for half marathon and marathon training due to its comfortable fit. The Ghost 14 is no different. The Brooks Ghost 14 is currently on sale on Amazon in both men’s and women’s sizing. You’ll have to scroll through the various sizes and colorways to find the cheapest price, but there’s still plenty still available at the time of writing.

Saucony Ride 15: was $140 now $64 @ Amazon

Another reliable running shoe, the Saucony Ride 15 is similar in feel and price to the Brooks Ghost 14. It’s got a relatively hefty layer of Saucony’s PWRRUN cushioning, a breathable mesh upper and a tweaked fit to ensure it cradles the foot on the run. It’s a comfortable, reliable workhorse that will get you from A to B comfortably, whatever speed you decide to travel. Multiple versions of this shoe are currently on sale for as low as $64, which is a bargain!

Saucony Peregrine Trail: was $130 now $49 @ Amazon

The Peregrine 12 has a good amount of grip on most surfaces and feels like a true trail running shoe underfoot. That said, the firmness won’t be for everyone, and if you’re used to a plush road running shoe, the Peregrine might take some getting used to. The Peregrine 12 is lighter than previous iterations of the shoe, "stripped down for blistering speeds", says Saucony. Despite being so lightweight underfoot, the shoe still has a good amount of Saucony's PWRRUN cushioning which is comfortable, although still harder than other trail shoes on the market, such as the Nike Pegasus Trail 3. At $49, it’s a fantastic price, and well worth investing in for those fall adventures.

Nike Pegasus Trail 3: was $145 now $50 @ Amazon

The Pegasus Trail 3 is my go-to trail running shoe for gentle gravel paths, walking the dog, and going on hikes with friends. It has all of the comfort of the Pegasus, with the grip of a trail shoe, plus it looks cool enough to wear casually to brunch afterward. This is last season’s version of the shoe, but don’t let this put you off. Unlike its road cousin, the Pegasus Trail 4 doesn’t have a forefoot Zoom Air unit, although it does have the same React foam midsole for a responsive, cushioned underfoot feel. Forget everything you’ve ever heard about trail running shoes — the Trail 3 replace that old-school stiff midsole with something far plusher. You won’t feel the stones or the tree roots underfoot, you’ll bounce over them.

Adidas Ultraboost 23: was $190 now $145 @ Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost Light, or Ultraboost 23 as it’s commonly referred to, is Adidas’ latest Ultraboost running shoe, making it a surprising one to drop in the sale. The Adidas Ultraboost is one of the most popular everyday running shoes on the market — jam-packed with Adidas’ Boost midsole foam, and stylish enough to wear around the office after your run-commute. Now on its 23rd iteration, Adidas has released the Ultraboost Light running shoe, made with a ‘new generation’ of Boost foam that's 30% lighter than previous iterations. It’s a decent, everyday running shoe, that’s comfortable enough to get you around anything from a 5K to a marathon.

Not for you? The rest of the Tom's Guide team have been working their socks off to bring you the best Amazon Prime Day deals, so check them out.