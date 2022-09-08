Apple Watch SE (2022) hands-on: What you get for $249

The new Apple Watch SE (2022) pairs an up-to-date processor with many of Apple's latest smartwatch features, including watchOS 9 and low power mode. Plus it checks out at a lower $249 starting price.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) replaces the original Apple Watch SE with a modern processor, redesigned bottom casing and a lower price. It starts at $249, falling from $279 for the previous SE and alleviating some of the affordability concerns with the Apple Watch Series 3 being discontinued.

Though it's $150 less than the Apple Watch Series 8, it has the same S8 chipset powering both Apple's latest flagship and the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. So while it might not have all the features of the two additional products in this year's Apple Watch lineup, the Apple Watch SE (2022) does offer an attractive compromise.

The compromise might not be for everyone — oh, how I would've loved to see the Apple Watch SE get an Always-On Display. But for the price, there's a lot I liked in my first impressions. Here's a full overview of what to expect from the Apple Watch SE (2022), which has all the makings of the best Apple Watch value yet.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) starts at $249 for the 40mm, GPS-only size. The 44mm GPS-only model starts at $279. For Cellular support, the Apple Watch SE (2022) costs $299 or $329 for the two sizes, respectively. In each configuration, this year's Apple Watch SE is $30 less expensive compared to the Apple Watch SE released in 2020.

As for availability, Apple Watch SE (2022) preorders are live now. If you have an older Apple Watch, you can check out our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch to fetch further savings towards a new device. Otherwise, the Apple Watch SE (2022) release date is September 16.

Apple Watch SE (2022) hands-on: Design

The Apple Watch SE (2022) again looks like a resurrected Apple Watch Series 4, with thicker bezels than those on the Apple Watch Series 7. I can't help but wish it instead took over the Apple Series 5 design to receive an Always-On Display; still, the display size is 30% larger than the bygone Apple Watch Series 3's.

(Image credit: Future)

Otherwise, the Apple Watch SE (2022) features an aluminum case in three colors: Silver, Midnight and Starlight. These are three of four colors available for Apple Watch Series 8, if you were curious. Plus, the bottom casing is now made of nylon composite materials that are color-matched to the bezel. You can't see it when it's on your wrist, but it's a subtle change with an environmental benefit.

Apple Watch SE (2022) hands-on: Features

Perhaps the biggest features you'll miss with the Apple Watch SE (2022) are the health sensors. While it can monitor heart rate, it doesn't have ECG, a blood oxygen reader or the new skin temperature sensor found in Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. The skin temperature sensor is probably the one I'll miss most, due to its applications for cycle tracking and sleep tracking. But ECG and SpO2 readings are easy to live without if you don't have an existing need to see those metrics.

Otherwise, the Apple Watch SE (2022) has the standard collection of workout features, texting and calling, support for the best workout apps and most of the upgrades available in watchOS 9 including sleep stages, multi-sport workouts and new watch faces. That said, the previous Apple Watch SE is also one of the watchOS 9 supported devices, so it will get a number of the latest software features, too. One of the only exclusives for the Apple Watch SE (2022) is crash detection.

(Image credit: Future)

The performance of the Apple Watch SE (2022) should feel noticeably better than the previous Apple Watch SE as well. It has been updated from the S5 chipset to the S8 chipset, which should help with responsiveness and reliable connectivity.

And was the case with the previous SE, the Apple Watch SE (2022) is the smartwatch Apple most closely associates with Family Setup. Family Setup lets you manage Apple Watch devices for family members who don't have their own iPhone, such as an older parent or child.

Apple Watch SE (2022) hands-on: Battery life

The Apple Watch SE (2022) battery life is rated for 18 hours, which is the same as the previous SE but the new low power mode should extend battery life by disabling power-draining features until you get your watch back on a charger. I'll need to test how well it works, but I'm optimistic.

Apple Watch SE (2022) hands-on: Outlook

As a "starter" Apple Watch, an Apple Watch managed with Family Setup or an Apple Watch experience for less, the Apple Watch SE (2022) makes perfect sense. It has the features that matter to most people, offering a way to get connected with less strain on your wallet. The further discount compared to the original Apple Watch SE is an added bonus, though arguably necessary with the discontinuation of the $199 Series 3.

I'll need to test both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2022) to see if the corners are truly cut in all the right places, so stay tuned.