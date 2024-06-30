Early Prime Day MacBook deals 2024 — 7 incredible deals I recommend

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t start until July 16 but we’re already seeing a good amount of deals to take advantage of. If you’re looking for a MacBook packing an M3 chip, it’s a great time to buy an Apple laptop.

Right now, Amazon is selling the MacBooks with Apple M3 chips at big discounts. This includes the MacBook Air 13-inch M3, MacBook Air 15-inch M3, the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3, MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro and MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max. These rank among the best MacBooks to date. As such, we highly recommend any of these machines if you’re on the hunt for a new laptop.

With Prime Day still weeks away, we may see even steeper discounts on MacBooks. While you could always wait for a can’t-miss deal to pop up, there’s nothing wrong with nabbing an M3-powered MacBook right now as there’s no guarantee you’ll find one easily once Prime Day proper kicks off.

Best early Prime Day Macbook deals

MacBook Air 13 (M3, 8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

You can also save $150 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000 so soon after its release, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,129 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's new M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15-inch M3 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,404 @ Amazon

If you need more storage space on the 15-inch MacBook Air, this 512G model is also on sale for a nice discount. Besides storage, it has the same display and RAM as the model listed above this deal.

MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Though it's missing an extra USB-C port, this is an excellent all-arounder to buy.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,779 @ Amazon

The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.