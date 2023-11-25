105 best Cyber Monday deals 2023 — TVs, AirPods, laptops, PS5 and more

The first Cyber Monday deals of the year are now live. Although the official Cyber Monday date isn't technically till November 27, Amazon is leading the charge with a massive drop of Cyber Monday deals that's now live. And they're not the only retailer starting early.

Best Buy and Walmart have confirmed their respective Cyber Monday deals will launch Sunday. While I'm used to seeing Cyber Monday previews on the weekend after Thanksgiving, these are the earliest official deals I've ever seen in my 16 years as deals editor.

That said, these moves aren't too surprising as Cyber Monday is undoubtedly the biggest online shopping day of the year. So I'm creating a full-proof guide to the best Cyber Monday deals of 2023. Whether you're shopping for your first OLED TV or a new pair or running shoes, I'll point you to the best deals as they go live. I'm not listing just any deal, but price checking items and finding deals on items the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends.

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals so far include the AirPods Pro with USB-C for $189, a 65-inch TCL Roku TV for $398 and the Disney Plus + Hulu bundle for just $2.99 a month. (Also, check our Cyber Monday mattress deals guide for bedroom-related discounts).

Top deals now

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Black Friday sale. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off select styles @ Crocs.com

Peacock: $1.99/month for a year @ Peacock

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. This deal is only for new customers.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

Ends Nov. 28! This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a saving of around $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still one of the best streaming deals we've seen of the Black Friday shopping period. And this streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The new version of the AirPods Pro 2 deliver more convenient USB-C charging along with even better audio quality. You also get Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience and up to 6 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the charging case.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $239 @ B&H

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

40% off Flash Sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's annual flash sale. This short-lived sale is traditionally held in November with prices we may not see again till next year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

GameStop: 50% off games @ GameStop

It's time to build up your video game library. As part of its Black Friday sale, GameStop is knocking up to 50% off select games for PS5, XSX, and Nintendo Switch. The sale includes Star Wars Jedi Survivor, The Last of Us Part I, God of War Ragnarok, and more. Prices start as low as $4 after discount. Note: Orders of $40 or more get an extra $5 off when you buy online and choose in-store pickup.

Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Amazon is knocking up to 70% off its Alex-powered hardware. With deals from $14 and a free TP-Link Kasa smart bulb with most devices, this sale beats both July and October Prime Day prices. Our top pick is the The Echo Dot with Clock and Smart Bulb for $34 (pictured). It packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $17 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $277 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

LG 75" UQ70 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 55-inch LG is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a 4K TV with all the smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as a Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale in this epic TV deal.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

TCL 65" 4-Series 4K HDR Smart Roku TV: now $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak Cyber Monday savings look like.

TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright, 65-inch QLED display for well under $500. Multiple sizes of this TV are on sale, but the 65-inch model represents the biggest bang for your buck. It's a Best Buy exclusive that you won't find elsewhere.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Cheapest OLED TV price! Best Buy just beat last year's cheapest OLED TV deal. It's selling the 48-inch LG A2 for just $549, which is the least-expensive OLED of all time. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. A 55-inch OLED for $999 is an epic Cyber Monday deal.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 at Best Buy

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a larger OLED TV, the LG C3 OLED is on sale for $1,596 at Amazon right now. You get the same pristine video quality, complete with a Brightness Booster feature to give you a better-looking picture in rooms that have plenty of light. We also like the slim design and fast response rate for gaming.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

shop more Cyber Monday TV deals

Apparel

CRZ YOGA: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 30% off CRZ YOGA apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $17. The sale includes discounts on leggings, fleece sweatshirts, bodysuits, tennis skirts, hoodies, sports bras, and more.

Under Armour sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Price check: 60% off @ Under Armour

lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra: was $58 now $34 @ lululemon

Asymmetrical bras are all the rage right now, and this one is absolutely beautiful. Designed to give light support for A-B cup sizes, it's best suited to yoga and Pilates classes. Available now for $34 in a number of different sizes and colors.

Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt (Moss Green): was $59 now $49 @ Zappos

I prefer the Moss Green to the Carbon Heather, and not just because it’s more affordable. I also think it’s more stylish. Either way, this is a sweatshirt worth treating yourself or a loved one to. Beyond being comfortable, this heavyweight hoodie is also basically bombproof — I expect to get at least ten years of life out of mine, probably more.

Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt (Carbon Heather): was $64 now $54 @ Zappos

Like the Moss Green, the Carbon Heather sweatshirt is made from a 75% Cotton, 25% Polyester blend. It’s also treated with a water-repellent to keep you dry in light to moderate rain. Other features include an oversized hood and a large communal hand warmer pocket with a nifty security pocket hidden inside.

Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0: was $69 now $52 @ Amazon

Ideal for those cold outdoor runs, the Brooks Dash 1/2 Zip 2.0 is is made of DriLayer fabric, which wicks sweat away to keep you comfortable and dry. It features a stand collar with a half-zip front placket and long sleeves with thumbholes. It's available in a variety of size and color combinations.

Skechers Go-Walk Slip-On Hiking Shoes: was $84 now $63 @ Amazon

The Skechers Go-Walk slip-on shoes are currently on sale in the men’s sizes on Amazon. You’ll have to cycle through the different colorways and sizes to find a pair at the discounted price, but there’s still plenty in stock at the time of writing. This is the hiking variation, with extra grip for clambering over uneven terrain.

Mattresses and bedding

Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter: was $279 now $209 @ Brooklinen

The Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter is the best comforter we tested this year. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam: was $619 now $374 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Want the softness of a memory foam without the trapped heat, and all for an affordable price? Then definitely consider the Cocoon Chill. In our Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress review our testers praised it for temperature regulation, pressure relief and motion isolation, with side-sleeping reviewers being the most impressed. While the 100-night trial and 10-year warranty isn’t as generous as rival Nectar’s terms, Sealy’s deals tend to be evergreen so you don’t have to be strategic about when you buy. You can score a queen size, originally priced at $1,079, for $674 and save yourself $380 — plus you get free pillows and a sheets bundle. Use coupon code "EXTRA25" at checkout to get this price.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $529 @ DreamCloud

Save 40%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $529 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Bear Original mattress: was $786 now $511 @ Bear Mattress

One of the best mattresses for under $1000 , the Bear Original impressed our testers with its excellent motion isolation and how comfortable it is for all sleep positions. (Read our Bear Original Mattress review for more details.) With a 120-night sleep trial and lifetime limited warranty, you can get your hands on a twin for $511 (was $786) or a queen for $649 (was $998) when you use our exclusive discount code "BLACKFRIDAY". You'll also get two free pillows with your mattress purchase, making this an excellent Cyber Monday deal.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,095 now $695 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $695 (was $1,095) or the queen for $1,595 (was $1,995).

Nectar Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $63 @ Nectar

Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. Our exclusive link gets you the 15-lb. blanket for $63 or takes an extra $5 off the 20 and 25-lb. blankets.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Save 25% + free pillows! As part of its Cyber Monday deals — Helix is taking 20% off sitewide via coupon "BF25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,495 now $1,195 @ Purple

$300 off all sizes! The Purple Plus Mattress offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review, we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $1,195 (was $1,495), whereas the queen costs $1,595 (was $1,895).

shop more Cyber Monday mattress deals

Apple

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing notes — if you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Price check: $89 @ Target

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo

Lowest price! The Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy