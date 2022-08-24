Today's best Blueair HealthProtect 7470i deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $759.99 (opens in new tab) $599.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $759.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $759.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i: Specs Size: 27.2 x11.8 x 11.8 inches

Weight: 27.6 pounds

Suggested Room Size: 418 square feet

Filters: HEPASilent Ultra

CADR (smoke/dust/pollen): 270/275/280

Speeds: Three speeds and auto mode

Noise level (db): 35.3/48

Energy use: 0.241 kWh in 24 hours

Warranty: One year from the date of purchase

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i is one of the most advanced and high tech air purifiers out there. Its sleek and modern design will fit into most homes seamlessly, and you won’t need to compromise aesthetics for function. With the easy-to-read display, you can quickly see the effect this air purifier is having on the air, which is a very useful feature. Everything considered, it’s one of the best air purifiers .

Though it is quite expensive, it does a great job of cleaning the air and can handle large spaces. The multiple layer of filters gives you ease of mind that even the smallest of particles are being removed from your air as well. Here’s our Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review.

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review: Price and availability

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i comes with a steep price tag of $759, however, it’s often on sale for around $550 mark. It’s widely available from retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Blueair directly. It’s only available in white.

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review: Design

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i is an absolute beast of a machine. This towering white air purifier with black accents looks straight out of a science fiction film, capturing the attention of anyone around. With a lit LCD screen, a color bar that tells you air quality information, and a curved design, there’s no denying its aesthetic appeal. It’s a beautiful, but pricey device, making it a good fit if you are willing to splurge on something George Lucas would cast.

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i is 27 inches tall and 12 inches in length and depth, making it one of the taller air purifiers out on the market. The size can be a bit overwhelming and its almost 30-pound weight can be cumbersome to drag around the apartment, but the built-in wheels make moving it slightly less difficult. The device is tall, but takes up a small amount of floor space, making it surprisingly ideal for smaller dwellings. This air purifier also comes with a handy cord winder on the bottom to store excess cable length, which you’ll have a lot of due to the seven-foot power cord. This does make it ideal if you want to move the device to the center of the room though, or if power sockets are few and far between.

The equipped LCD screen with an iPad aesthetic shows what the device's sensors are picking up as well as the settings. It tells you the humidity, temperature, how much life the filter has left, and, of course, the air quality. Its sensors are very acute, able to pick up and display three different particulate matter sizes — from less than one micrometer, such as smoke or bacteria and virus particles, to more than ten micrometers, such as dust or mold. If there is a funky smell in the air, you can be sure this machine will pick it up.

Like most air purifiers, the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i has three fan settings (you can use the app to access more fan speed options), as well as an auto and night mode. It also has a few unique gimmicks. It comes equipped with Blueair’s trademarked HEPASilent Ultrafilter, which is $69 for a replacement, and a “GermShield” mode that claims to activate when it’s in a “germ-prone environment”. This would be ideal for anyone who often deals with germs and viruses around the home.

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review: Ease of use

The device itself is fairly easy to set up and use; just get the filters in place and plug the power outlet into a source. The added monitor on top does offer a lot of information, which can be overwhelming at first, but because of that it can technically function as more than an air purifier. Some of the added settings can’t be seen on the device, but rather from the app, so make sure you set that up early. The filter itself is easy to change, just pop open the right compartment and the filters should come right out.

It’s also important to look at the side vents if you have a pet because they will get covered in fur in a short amount of time. It’s easy enough to wipe off — you can even do it with just a swipe of your hand. But, still, you’ll want to keep an eye on it.

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Review: Performance

The CADR tests revealed that the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i was able to quickly and efficiently remove particulates from rooms up to 419 square feet in size. That made it one of the best air purifiers we tested, justifying its price somewhat. It received a CADR score of 270, 275, and 280 respectively for smoke, dust and pollen. This is a little less than the winning Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto, but it’s still a strong rating, and you get many more features with the 7470i.

This air purifier is fairly silent when running on the lowest setting, barely registering above normal residual noise at 35.3 decibels. At its max setting, it reached 48.0 decibels — still lower than the sound of an average conversation. The energy usage was above average though; over a 24-hour period on the auto setting, it drew 0.241kWh, so all that data comes at a cost.

When you first boot up the device, its two lights blink white as it senses the air quality of the room. The particle indicator bar is separated in two; the right side is the gas indicator and the left side is the particle indicator. Both sides cycle through five different colors depending on the pollution level, making it easy to read from across the room. It’s quite satisfying to see the colors change, as you can literally watch the impact it’s having by the minute. The auto setting was extremely receptive, picking up whenever food was cooked, smoke was released, or animals approached.

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Review: App and smart connectivity

Continuing its high-tech dominance, the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i has a companion app that allows you to connect it to Wi-Fi. With this, you can control the settings remotely, including turning it on or off, or adjusting the fan speed. You can also use the app to create a schedule for the device, allowing you to keep it turned off while you are at work or out of the house, saving both energy and money. Another useful feature — the app is capable of connecting to multiple Blueair products, which is helpful for those that have more than one Blueair purifier around the house.

However, the app is also the only way to access the night mode or change the LED brightness, which is a bit odd since it comes equipped with a full-color screen. The app gives you the same information about air quality.

Blueair HealthProtect 7470i Review: Verdict

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i is a sleek, futuristic device that includes a lot of bells and whistles that not everyone will have use for. The touch screen display that tells you what’s floating around your room is cool, but unless you truly have an eye for scientific acumen, it’s a bit over the top. It’s one of the strongest and most effective air purifiers out there, but that price tag does make it a hard purchase.

The Blueair 211+ Auto did perform slightly better in the CADR tests and the Honeywell HPA300 might be a better value, but neither could give the same amount of information as the HealthProtect 7470i. The screen on top is also a massive benefit, but only to those that actually want to use it. Still, it’s a great air purifier if you don’t mind splurging for a quality product.