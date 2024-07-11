Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2024 — 13 deals I'd buy now

Prime Day Switch deals are up for grabs now. Some of the best best Nintendo Switch games are being slashed in price, as are some top accessories.

Right now Switch games are on sale from $18 at Amazon. The sale includes titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $18 and Super Mario RPG for $35.

However, Walmart is really bringing the goods. The Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha Edition is $159 at Walmart. This console is on sale for a $40 discount, and it comes bundled with a free copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons. It's one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen. Keep scrolling for all my favorite Prime Day Switch deals. I've also included some great deals that don't come from Amazon. For more, check out the epic Walmart sale to fight Prime Day.

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha Edition): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

Act fast! This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This is one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen, and I doubt it'll stay in stock long. Get it while you can.

Price check: $199 @ Target

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. While most of 2020 was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a souped-up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Nintendo Switch games

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $18 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $40 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Luckily right now, you can get the game on sale. This is an incredible price for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart

This 3D platforming adventure takes Mario to strange new lands with his new companion, Cappy. You can traverse gorgeous worlds and take control of enemies and objects at home or on the go. An absolutely essential title for any Switch owner.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

One of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, the popularity of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Offering the familiar chaos of Mario Kart with some subtle but enjoyable tweaks, this is the most polished Mario kart racer to date. Plus, you can pick up the Mario Kart 8 DLC expansion pass (sold separately) to expand its lifespan even further.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gatherings.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Nintendo Switch accessories

SanDisk 128GB microSD for Switch: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s your games will load faster as well.