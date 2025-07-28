Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Best Buy has stock right now
Here’s where to buy a Switch 2 this week
Nintendo Switch 2 restock has been plentiful over the last week. After more than a month of persistent stock shortages, we’re finally seeing constant availability across numerous major retailers. It appears that Switch 2 supply is swiftly catching up with the demand levels.
Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon have all restocked in recent weeks. And not only are these restocks becoming more frequent, but they’re lasting longer as well. It appears that Switch 2 stock shortages are becoming a problem of the past.
In the U.K., we’ve seen increased availability of Switch 2 for a while. Pretty much since launch, the best-selling hybrid console has been relatively easy to get hold of, and that’s not changing as the summer progresses. Whenever Switch 2 restock appears in the U.K., it typically lasts for several hours, if not entire days.
Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 and costs $449 / £395 standalone and $499 / £429 bundled with Mario Kart World. There is also a new Pokémon Legends A-Z Bundle, which also costs $499 / £429 and is available to pre-order now. It will launch on October 16.
I’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 restocks every single week since the console was first made available to pre-order back in April, and I’m here to bring you the latest updates to help you lock in a console as soon as possible. These are the latest Switch 2 restock updates.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings
After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page and is now allowing shoppers to request an invite to purchase. There are no details yet when invites will be sent, but sign up now to be in with a chance to score a Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Amazon
Best Buy currently has stock of Nintendo Switch 2 and the Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle. Best Buy has been primarly holding in-store restocks, but it's latest drop is also online.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Target has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 as of July 23 at 7 a.m. ET. Both the standalone console and the Mario Kart Bundle are available for shipping, so make your pick and get yours.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
Sam's Club currently has stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle! You can only order one per membership, though.
Walmart looks to be out of stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. Walmart's usual restock pattern is to first release stock exclusively to Walmart Plus members before later opening up to everyone.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.
Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Super Mario Party Jamboree is getting a Switch 2 makeover. The new game will feature all new modes, game types, and rules that work with the new console. The game will release on July 24.
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but it looks and runs better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition brings the complete IO Interactive trilogy to Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-stealth game, you play the world's most lethal killer, Agent 47, as they travel the globe eliminating high-value targets in a multitude of creative ways. Each mission is highly replayable, and this Signature Edition also comes with a wealth of extra content.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with more than five years of experience tracking restocks for loads of in-demand gaming items. From the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, I've helped thousands of readers secure hard-to-buy tech, and I'm putting all that experience to good use this week to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Plenty of Switch 2 stock in the US!
I'm happy to say there's now plenty of Switch 2 stock across multiple retailers in the U.S., meaning we're finally seeing supplies catch up. Ever since launch, it's been extremely tricky to land a Switch 2 in the U.S., but we're already off to a fantastic week of restocks!
There are Switch 2-only and Mario Kart World bundles available to grab across Best Buy, Target, Sam's Club, BJs and Walmart (this time at retail prices). Other retailers have yet to show signs of stock, but seeing as many have Switch 2 consoles ready to grab, take your pick below!
Plenty of UK Switch 2 stock right now
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been pretty easy to purchase in the U.K. even during launch week, and it's no surprise to see strong availability as the summer rumbles on. Right now, there are more than half-a-dozen retailers with stock including Amazon, Currys, Very and GAME. You also have a choice between the standalone Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle at most retailers. So, make your pick!
Welcome! Switch 2 restocks are flowing now
Hello, welcome back to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the Switch 2 restock situation. After a few weeks where the Switch 2 was very hard to buy, we're in a very rich period for drops right now, and even after the weekend, the Switch 2 remains in stock at Best Buy. So, if you want to kick off your week with a brand new console, you just need to head over to the retailer and lock in your order.
- Nintendo Switch 2: $449 @ Best Buy