Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Best Buy has stock right now

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks

A Nintendo Switch 2 photographed under RGB lighting

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Nintendo Switch 2 restock has been plentiful over the last week. After more than a month of persistent stock shortages, we’re finally seeing constant availability across numerous major retailers. It appears that Switch 2 supply is swiftly catching up with the demand levels.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon have all restocked in recent weeks. And not only are these restocks becoming more frequent, but they’re lasting longer as well. It appears that Switch 2 stock shortages are becoming a problem of the past.

In the U.K., we’ve seen increased availability of Switch 2 for a while. Pretty much since launch, the best-selling hybrid console has been relatively easy to get hold of, and that’s not changing as the summer progresses. Whenever Switch 2 restock appears in the U.K., it typically lasts for several hours, if not entire days.

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 and costs $449 / £395 standalone and $499 / £429 bundled with Mario Kart World. There is also a new Pokémon Legends A-Z Bundle, which also costs $499 / £429 and is available to pre-order now. It will launch on October 16.

I’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 restocks every single week since the console was first made available to pre-order back in April, and I’m here to bring you the latest updates to help you lock in a console as soon as possible. These are the latest Switch 2 restock updates.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - quick links

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings

Nintendo Switch 2
REQUEST INVITE NOW
Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon

After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page and is now allowing shoppers to request an invite to purchase. There are no details yet when invites will be sent, but sign up now to be in with a chance to score a Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch 2
IN STOCK NOW
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has stock of Nintendo Switch 2 and the Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle. Best Buy has been primarly holding in-store restocks, but it's latest drop is also online.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2
IN STOCK NOW
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target

Target has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 as of July 23 at 7 a.m. ET. Both the standalone console and the Mario Kart Bundle are available for shipping, so make your pick and get yours.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle
IN STOCK NOW
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US

Sam's Club currently has stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle! You can only order one per membership, though.

Nintendo Switch 2
CHECK STOCK
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart

Walmart looks to be out of stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. Walmart's usual restock pattern is to first release stock exclusively to Walmart Plus members before later opening up to everyone.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch 2
CHECK STOCK
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop

GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2
REQUEST INVITE
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com

My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2
CHECK STOCK
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline

Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

Nintendo Switch 2
CHECK STOCK
Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg

Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart

Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart

One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2
Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart

The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy

Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Wheel (Pair)
Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Wheel (Pair): $24 at Walmart

You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter
Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart

It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case
Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: $84 at Walmart

Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB)
Samsung microSD Express Card (256GB): $59 at Walmart

The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World: $79 at Amazon

Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: $69 at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Best Buy

Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Amazon | GameStop| Walmart

Super Mario Party Jamboree
Super Mario Party Jamboree: $79 at Amazon

Super Mario Party Jamboree is getting a Switch 2 makeover. The new game will feature all new modes, game types, and rules that work with the new console. The game will release on July 24.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | Walmart | GameStop

Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6: $59 at Amazon

Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Amazon

An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing. 
Additional retailers: GameStop| Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Amazon

The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but it looks and runs better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Additional retailers: Best Buy

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition
Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition: $59 at Amazon

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition brings the complete IO Interactive trilogy to Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-stealth game, you play the world's most lethal killer, Agent 47, as they travel the globe eliminating high-value targets in a multitude of creative ways. Each mission is highly replayable, and this Signature Edition also comes with a wealth of extra content.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK

Rory Mellon

I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with more than five years of experience tracking restocks for loads of in-demand gaming items. From the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, I've helped thousands of readers secure hard-to-buy tech, and I'm putting all that experience to good use this week to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Plenty of Switch 2 stock in the US!

A Nintendo Switch 2 photographed under RGB lighting

I'm happy to say there's now plenty of Switch 2 stock across multiple retailers in the U.S., meaning we're finally seeing supplies catch up. Ever since launch, it's been extremely tricky to land a Switch 2 in the U.S., but we're already off to a fantastic week of restocks!

There are Switch 2-only and Mario Kart World bundles available to grab across Best Buy, Target, Sam's Club, BJs and Walmart (this time at retail prices). Other retailers have yet to show signs of stock, but seeing as many have Switch 2 consoles ready to grab, take your pick below!

Plenty of UK Switch 2 stock right now

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been pretty easy to purchase in the U.K. even during launch week, and it's no surprise to see strong availability as the summer rumbles on. Right now, there are more than half-a-dozen retailers with stock including Amazon, Currys, Very and GAME. You also have a choice between the standalone Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle at most retailers. So, make your pick!

Welcome! Switch 2 restocks are flowing now

A Nintendo Switch 2 photographed under RGB lighting

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Hello, welcome back to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the Switch 2 restock situation. After a few weeks where the Switch 2 was very hard to buy, we're in a very rich period for drops right now, and even after the weekend, the Switch 2 remains in stock at Best Buy. So, if you want to kick off your week with a brand new console, you just need to head over to the retailer and lock in your order.