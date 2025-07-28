Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — Best Buy has stock right now

Nintendo Switch 2 restock has been plentiful over the last week. After more than a month of persistent stock shortages, we’re finally seeing constant availability across numerous major retailers. It appears that Switch 2 supply is swiftly catching up with the demand levels.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon have all restocked in recent weeks. And not only are these restocks becoming more frequent, but they’re lasting longer as well. It appears that Switch 2 stock shortages are becoming a problem of the past.

In the U.K., we’ve seen increased availability of Switch 2 for a while. Pretty much since launch, the best-selling hybrid console has been relatively easy to get hold of, and that’s not changing as the summer progresses. Whenever Switch 2 restock appears in the U.K., it typically lasts for several hours, if not entire days.

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 and costs $449 / £395 standalone and $499 / £429 bundled with Mario Kart World. There is also a new Pokémon Legends A-Z Bundle, which also costs $499 / £429 and is available to pre-order now. It will launch on October 16.

I’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 restocks every single week since the console was first made available to pre-order back in April, and I’m here to bring you the latest updates to help you lock in a console as soon as possible. These are the latest Switch 2 restock updates.

REQUEST INVITE NOW Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page and is now allowing shoppers to request an invite to purchase. There are no details yet when invites will be sent, but sign up now to be in with a chance to score a Switch 2.

IN STOCK NOW Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy currently has stock of Nintendo Switch 2 and the Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle. Best Buy has been primarly holding in-store restocks, but it's latest drop is also online.

IN STOCK NOW Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target Target has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 as of July 23 at 7 a.m. ET. Both the standalone console and the Mario Kart Bundle are available for shipping, so make your pick and get yours.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart looks to be out of stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. Walmart's usual restock pattern is to first release stock exclusively to Walmart Plus members before later opening up to everyone.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.

REQUEST INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World: $79 at Amazon Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: $69 at Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Amazon Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Amazon An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition: $59 at Amazon Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition brings the complete IO Interactive trilogy to Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-stealth game, you play the world's most lethal killer, Agent 47, as they travel the globe eliminating high-value targets in a multitude of creative ways. Each mission is highly replayable, and this Signature Edition also comes with a wealth of extra content.

