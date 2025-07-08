I’m tracking the best Prime Day fitness deals LIVE — massive discounts up to $400 off Garmin, Skechers, Oura and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Pro tip: just because something is discounted, doesn't mean you should buy it. Take Garmin — the company makes some of the best smartwatches, but it's range is so massive, there's a watch for pretty much every use case imaginable. And that's also why you need to be clear on why you need one and what features you need before you buy. The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro I talked about earlier is an incredible watch, and the $400 discount is massive, but it's still nearly $500, and unless you're a marathon runner or spend a lot of time hiking, you probably don't need everything on that watch. If you're just getting into regular exercise or need a device that'll play nicely with your phone with standard smartwatch features like calls, messaging and your phone apps, then an Apple Watch SE or Fitbit Charge 6 would probably serve you a lot better, and they're both under $150 right now. Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's entry-level smartwatch is almost down to it's lowest ever price with this Prime Day discount. It's a few years old now, but still has the latest software and can do a lot of what you get on the more expensive Apple Watch 10. It's a steal at this price, especially since it's cheaper than some Fitbits right now, and is easily one of the best options if you own an iPhone. Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $107 at Amazon Google might be confusing us all with its Fitbit/Pixel Watch branding (the company acquired Fitbit a few years ago and has merged some features into Google-branded smartwatches) but the Charge 6 is still easily the best fitness tracker out there, especially at this price. There are several colors to choose from, it has built-in GPS, and the battery lasts up to a week between charges. Incredible value for just over $100.

(Image credit: Future) By some margin, the biggest discount in all the Prime Day fitness deals I've seen so far is on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, one of the fitness brand's premium trackers. It's been superseded by the Fenix 8, but it's still one of the most capable and long-lasting outdoor watches around. You can stretch the battery to almost two weeks, it has built-in GPS, offline navigation, Garmin essentials like training analysis and pretty much every other feature you'd find on a Garmin watch. And with this discount, it's half the price of the Garmin Fenix 8! Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $899 now $499 at Amazon Garmin launched it's fancy new Fenix 8 almost a year ago, but why buy that when you could get many of the same features for almost half the price? It has all the Garmin classics, like sports tracking, training analysis and outdoor navigation features, and incredible battery life. Our marathon-runner-on-staff, Nick Harris-Fry, managed to make it last three weeks on a single charge, even while running around 70 miles per week!

(Image credit: Future) If you want to build muscle at home, adjustable dumbbells are the most versatile, long-lasting option. But they're either very expensive and great, or cheap and difficult. But the LifePro PowerFlow Plus are different. I loved training with these more budget-friendly weights, even if the plastic storage tray wasn't exactly 'premium.' With this deal, you get a pair for $165, or $82.50 per dumbbell. Assuming you work out three times a week for a year, then it's about 50 cents per dumbbell per workout — a lot cheaper than a gym membership. And the per-use cost keeps decreasing the more you use them. Save 18% LifePro PowerFlow Plus: was $200 now $165 at Amazon These are my favorite budget-friendly dumbbells, with an easy-grip handle (which copes well with sweaty hands) and a quick adjustment slider so you can change loads easily between moves. Amazon says the original price was $230, but they've only been above $200 for one day before, so I'm calling it as a $35 discount.

(Image credit: Getty Images) So I want to actually kick things off with a huge event that's actually nothing to do with Amazon Prime Day, but is running at the same time: Myprotein's mega 25% off everything sale. And I do mean almost everything. If they sell it, all you need to do is enter the code SAVE25 at checkout, and it immediately drops a quarter of the price. Amazon has plenty of protein powders, but it's hard to find big name brands with high-quality protein on there at good prices. Whereas that's Myprotein's whole thing. It's usually pretty affordable as proteins go, and when they run promotions like this, you can stock up on big bags and tubs without breaking the bank. My favorite is the Vegan Protein Blend which has dropped to just $24 with the code, so you get 21g of protein per serving, and 32 servings per bag, making it just 75 cents per serving, incredible value considering plant-based powders are normally 'premium' priced. Shop Myprotein's mega 25% off everything sale