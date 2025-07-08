Live
I’m tracking the best Prime Day fitness deals LIVE — massive discounts up to $400 off Garmin, Skechers, Oura and more
Build muscle, boost your metabolism without breaking the bank
Staff picked deals:
I've been covering Prime Day since 2016, only a year after Amazon launched it's annual shopping event for Prime members. And, as Tom's Guide's Buying Guide Editor (and, previously, the site's Fitness Editor), I know what makes a great fitness deal.
That's why I decided to dig into the discounts available right now on Amazon to find you the running shoes, fitness trackers and apparel deals that are actually worth your money, so you can boost your fitness without breaking the bank.
One of my favorites so far is the Columbia Triple Canyon 60L Backpack, which is down to just $135 right now but has a massive internal pocket with organization and a rain cover. And the Brooks Ghost 16 which have dropped to just $99 for an impressively comfortable everyday running shoe.
Quick links
- See all Amazon Prime Day deals right now!
- Shop all the latest Amazon Prime Day fitness deals
- Garmin Fenix 7 Pro: was $899 now $499
- Oura Ring 4 (Silver): was $349 now $296
- Patagonia Nano Puff Vest (Women's): was $189 now $132
- Hoka Men's Mach 6: was $140 now $97
- Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $55
Running shoe deals
This women's edition of the Ghost 16 is a impressive all-round running shoe. It's comfortable and well-suited to every day training runs. Like most running shoes, it comes in a huge variety of colors, and the discount will vary by size and color. There are also similar savings on the men's version of the Ghost 16.
If you're looking for one of our favorite all-round Hoka running shoes, the Mach 6 is perfect, and several colors are discounted by almost a third right now. It's well cushioned, making it a great choice for casual runs, but also light enough if you want to add a bit of speed. The women's Mach 6 is also down to $111 in specific colors and sizes.
If you're a New Balance fan in need of a bouncy every day running shoe, I present the Fuel Cell Propel V4. Unsurprisingly, it's pretty good at propelling you forwards, helping you clock the miles without as much strain. Despite the large outer sole, it's surprisingly light, so it doesn't feel heavy on your foot. The men's Fuel Cell Propel V4 is also discounted right now.
The Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 is an ideal shoe if you want to pick up the pace. It's designed to be responsive and lightweight, with an energetic ride that makes it a great choice for race day or speedy workouts, with cushioning that'll see you through longer runs too. Oh, and (you guessed it) the men's version is also discounted.
In her Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review, my fastidious colleague Erin Bashford declared these one of the best options for beginners, explaining that "they’re very comfortable and the 1½-inch thick foam provided extra help on runs where I needed a little extra help."
Apparel deals
As someone who attended an outdoor festival just a few years ago, I know the value of a practical bag like this. It has a rain cover (excellent), weight distributing straps (helpful) and dedicated areas for your packing, including a space for a hydration bladder (I really could have used one of those).
I don't understand them, but people seem to love these Adidas sliders for going about town, getting a coffee or taking a trip to the beach. They're versatile for sure, and dry quickly. Plus, they're half price right now which makes them an absolute steal.
Patagonia makes some of the best outdoors apparel (and it's pretty ethical too), like this insulated women's vest. It comes in five colors from XXS through XXL. It's windproof and you can wear it under a coat during winter, or alone in early fall when the temperatures haven't dropped too far.
Ever noticed that when your feet get hot, you get hot? That's why sweat-wicking socks like these are so important, as they keep your feet cool, and reduce moisture so you don't end up with rubbing and painful blisters that'll keep you from lacing up.
Fitness tracker deals
We were so impressed with this Garmin tracker that we ranked it as the best fitness smartwatch for women. It has all the basics (steps, heart rate, sleep) but in a smaller, less bulky package. There's also built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts, and we found that it can last up to two weeks between charges with moderate use.
Garmin launched it's fancy new Fenix 8 almost a year ago, but why buy that when you could get many of the same features for almost half the price? It has all the Garmin classics, like sports tracking, training analysis and outdoor navigation features, and incredible battery life. Our marathon-runner-on-staff, Nick Harris-Fry, managed to make it last three weeks on a single charge, even while running around 70 miles per week!
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's Android-friendly version of the Apple Watch Ultra. It's designed for the outdoors, lasts two days between charges and has a massive AMOLED touchscreen for easy use in all conditions. Plus, it integrates with Samsung Health on your phone for AI-powered actionable insights based on your data.
Protein deals
This is one of the company's most popular whey proteins (and also usually among it's most expensive), as it crams 25g of protein into a 29g serving. It also has just 110 calories and no fat, making it one of the best powders for developing lean muscle. There are nine flavors and an unflavored version if you want to mix it into food. You get 100 servings in a 5.5lbs bag, which works out to 59 cents per serving; incredible value. Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
This blend of rice and pea proteins lands 21g of protein per 31g serving. You have a choice of four flavors (banana bread, mocha, tiramisu and vanilla chai), and it comes in a 2.2lbs bag, giving you 32 servings per bag. Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
This is a super-charged version of the Vegan Protein Blend, with three plant proteins (pea, pumpkin seed, watermelon seed) to deliver 25g of protein per 41.8g serving. It comes in four flavors (banana bread, mocha, tiramisu and vanilla chai) stored in a 2.54 lbs tub. These are ideal if you only use protein occasionally and want to keep it stored securely for longer stretches. Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
Unless you have a blender or shaker to hand, protein shakes aren't always super convenient, which is what makes these 15g-of-protein-per-cookie snacks such a good option. The Birthday Cake flavor is probably a bit sweet for me — I'd go for Chocolate Chip (classic) or Snickerdoodle — and you get six cookies in a pack. Bargain for just $2.83 per cookie — you can't even buy a coffee for that price. Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
Most protein powders are designed for blending with milk; you can use water, but the results aren't always enjoyable. But this Clear Whey Isolate is specifically for blending with water, so you can make a hydrating and lot less filling protein top up for your next post-workout drink instead, with 20g of protein per 25g serving. Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
Sleep tech
Oura only released the Ring 4 late last year, but this Prime Day fitness deal already drops the price of the most expensive variant by $75. Although you'll need to buy this plus the Oura membership, you get week-long activity, sleep and health tracking with actionable AI insights to help boost your wellbeing.
The all-black design is also discounted right now for Prime Day. The starting price is lower, as is the amount of money off, but the amount you save with this deal basically nets you a free year of Oura membership.
Oura's lineup only varies in color, so you get the same experience no matter which ring you choose. If you're not after a specific finish, this tallies with the black edition for the lowest price over Prime Day.
I'm more of a matte than shiny fan, so to me, the extra you pay for the brushed silver makes it worthwhile. After all, the ring will be on your finger pretty much every moment of the day (except when it charges), but, as with the others, the actual data and experience remains the same.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Pro tip: just because something is discounted, doesn't mean you should buy it.
Take Garmin — the company makes some of the best smartwatches, but it's range is so massive, there's a watch for pretty much every use case imaginable. And that's also why you need to be clear on why you need one and what features you need before you buy.
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro I talked about earlier is an incredible watch, and the $400 discount is massive, but it's still nearly $500, and unless you're a marathon runner or spend a lot of time hiking, you probably don't need everything on that watch.
If you're just getting into regular exercise or need a device that'll play nicely with your phone with standard smartwatch features like calls, messaging and your phone apps, then an Apple Watch SE or Fitbit Charge 6 would probably serve you a lot better, and they're both under $150 right now.
By some margin, the biggest discount in all the Prime Day fitness deals I've seen so far is on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, one of the fitness brand's premium trackers. It's been superseded by the Fenix 8, but it's still one of the most capable and long-lasting outdoor watches around.
You can stretch the battery to almost two weeks, it has built-in GPS, offline navigation, Garmin essentials like training analysis and pretty much every other feature you'd find on a Garmin watch. And with this discount, it's half the price of the Garmin Fenix 8!
If you want to build muscle at home, adjustable dumbbells are the most versatile, long-lasting option. But they're either very expensive and great, or cheap and difficult.
But the LifePro PowerFlow Plus are different. I loved training with these more budget-friendly weights, even if the plastic storage tray wasn't exactly 'premium.'
With this deal, you get a pair for $165, or $82.50 per dumbbell. Assuming you work out three times a week for a year, then it's about 50 cents per dumbbell per workout — a lot cheaper than a gym membership. And the per-use cost keeps decreasing the more you use them.
These are my favorite budget-friendly dumbbells, with an easy-grip handle (which copes well with sweaty hands) and a quick adjustment slider so you can change loads easily between moves. Amazon says the original price was $230, but they've only been above $200 for one day before, so I'm calling it as a $35 discount.
So I want to actually kick things off with a huge event that's actually nothing to do with Amazon Prime Day, but is running at the same time: Myprotein's mega 25% off everything sale.
And I do mean almost everything. If they sell it, all you need to do is enter the code SAVE25 at checkout, and it immediately drops a quarter of the price. Amazon has plenty of protein powders, but it's hard to find big name brands with high-quality protein on there at good prices.
Whereas that's Myprotein's whole thing. It's usually pretty affordable as proteins go, and when they run promotions like this, you can stock up on big bags and tubs without breaking the bank.
My favorite is the Vegan Protein Blend which has dropped to just $24 with the code, so you get 21g of protein per serving, and 32 servings per bag, making it just 75 cents per serving, incredible value considering plant-based powders are normally 'premium' priced.
It's me, James, your friendly neighborhood buying guide editor. With Prime Day now getting up to speed, there are a lot of fitness deals out there right now. But not everything is (objectively) a good deal, and not everything on sale is actually worth your money.
So, to help you splash the cash in all the right places, I've been through this year's discounts to find you the deals that really matter. And remember, if you didn't already need to buy something, then it's not a good deal, whatever the discount.
But, there's no doubt most things are going to go up in price soon, if they haven't already. I covered Trump's tariffs when they were first announced, and even though they might be delayed until October, businesses can't operate on hope alone and have begun hiking up prices.
And these tariffs may hit fitness products hard. A lot of weights, accessories and wearables like fitness trackers, smartwatches and smart rings are manufactured in China, which is set to have one of the largest tariffs imposed, so now is a great time to stock up on these essentials.
I track historical prices with the tool CamelCamelCamel, which records how the cost of a specific item on Amazon changes over time. So if you go solo shopping without me (sad times), be sure to check CCC before you buy to make sure you're really getting a good deal.