I review laptops for a living — these are the 3 Prime Day deals to look for

Need a new laptop? Good news: Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to save on a laptop that could last you for years to come.

Of course when shopping for the best laptops there are several things to keep in mind. For most, the key factors are size, performance and battery life, along with design.

I’ve reviewed many laptops for Tom’s Guide and have a knack for suggesting ideal notebooks for different users. Below are three of my personal recommendations for laptop deals to look out for during Prime Day, along with 3 cheaper alternatives.

Note that while some of these notebooks’ prices haven’t been reduced yet, it’s possible we’ll see price drops during the proper Prime Day event. These are hot items to bookmark and keep an eye on, if they suit your needs.

Without further delay, here are 3 awesome laptop deals to watch out for.

The 3 Prime Day laptop deals to look for

MacBook Air 15-inch M2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 might be a bigger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 but it’s arguably the best 15-inch laptop for the money and certainly one of the best MacBooks released. Like its smaller sibling, the MacBook Air 15-inch packs the powerful Apple M2 chip, a gorgeous Liquid Retina display and the sleek design introduced with the MacBook Pro line in 2021. Though it’s not as powerful as those Pro laptops, the 15-inch MacBook Air packs enough punch for most people. Despite its larger size, this is still one of the lightest and thinnest laptops out there.

Dell XPS 15 (2022)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Dell XPS 15 OLED (2023) is currently available but last year’s model is still a great purchase for anyone looking for one of the best Windows laptops out there. I used the Dell XPS 15 OLED (2022) as my primary work laptop for most of 2022 and well into this year because of its powerful performance and overall usability. Thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia 30-series GPU and 15-inch 3.5K OLED touch display, last year’s Dell XPS 15 is still a winner.

Dell XPS 15: currently $1,799 @ Amazon

We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day work, with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Watch for this one to go on sale.

Check other retailers: $1,800 @ Best Buy | $1,445 @ Walmart

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

(Image credit: Future)

Last year’s Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 tops our best gaming laptops list for a reason. This model has a better, brighter screen than its predecessor, with good speakers and an AMD CPU/Nvidia GPU combo that delivers solid gaming performance. It also sports a built-in webcam, something earlier models lacked. Though the webcam isn’t great and this laptop doesn’t last long on a single charge, its gaming performance is overall good.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon

For our money, last year's Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy today. We love its sleek design and high portability. Plus, we appreciate its generous selection of ports and strong gaming performance credentials. This model comes packing an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Check other retailers: $1,399 @ Best Buy

3 more Prime Day laptop deals to watch

MacBook Air M1

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While the two M2-powered MacBook Air laptops are the latest (and greatest) Airs available, the humble MacBook Air M1 is still a solid laptop for folks looking to get into the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank. Sure, it still has the old wedge shape we’ve known for years, but Apple silicon gives it plenty of power and battery life, making it one of the best 13-inch laptops out there.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Check other retailers: $999 @ Best Buy | $869 @ Walmart

Asus Zenbook 13 OLED

(Image credit: Future)

It's not the latest and greatest, but this older model of Zenbook is still an all-around great deal for those who want a light and reliable laptop for work. At $800 you might worry that you're sacrificing performance, battery life or build quality, but we can report that you have nothing to worry about. While there are a few drawbacks, overall this Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is an excellent laptop that should stand you in good stead for both work and play.

Asus Zenbook 13 OLED: currently $800 @ Amazon

The Asus Zenbook 13 OLED delivers excellent value, offering great performance, remarkable battery life, and a beautiful OLED screen for under $1k. This model packs a 13.3-inch OLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Check other retailers: $944 @ Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming

(Image credit: Lenovo)

If you’re looking for a super affordable gaming laptop with decent specs, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming is the way to go. This model packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: Was $899 now $679 @ Amazon

If you want to get into the world of PC gaming, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an excellent entry point. This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient to play many games at low to medium settings.

Check other retailers: $599 @ Best Buy | $659 @ Walmart.

Despite its modest specs, you should be able to run games like Doom Eternal at low- to mid-tier graphics settings without too much of an issue on this Lenovo. The 120Hz refresh rate should deliver a smooth experience.

If you're looking for even more deal recommendations, check out our guide to the best Prime Day laptop deals!