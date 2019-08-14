Best Coffee Makers 2019

Braun Brew Sense Drip
With its attractive design and shape, this automatic-drip coffee maker with a glass carafe will look classy and fit neatly on your countertop.
Mr. Coffee Easy Measure
If you're not looking to spend a bundle, this programmable, automatic-drip coffee maker is our top recommendation.
Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup
This coffee maker makes more coffee than any other programmable automatic-drip coffee maker in the marketplace.
Just about every home needs a coffee maker. After all, aside from water, java is our favorite drink, with the average American downing 3.2 cups a day. While many of us are looking for a better-tasting cup and indulging in espresso and cold brew, some coffee drinkers still just want that morning fix fast. Regardless of your preferences, there's a coffee maker out there to suit your needs and your budget. Based on our research, these are the 10 best coffee makers for families and homes of all types.
How We Picked
To come up with a list of coffee makers, we looked at the top picks from Wirecutter, Reviewed, Good Housekeeping and other sites, as well as the top-selling models at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, and other retailers. From there, we narrowed the list down to 10 models based on features, price, design and other factors.
Latest News & Updates (August 2019)
Recognizing that many households want both automatic-drip and single-serve coffee makers, manufacturers are introducing machines that can serve as both.
- The Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-cup thermal coffee maker and single-serve brewer ($130) is a programmable coffee maker with a thermal carafe on one side and a single-serve brewer that uses pods on the other.
- For fall 2019, Braun is offering the programmable multiserve coffee maker ($170), a pod-free, single-serve and drip coffee maker with seven size options, a freshness indicator and the ability to adjust brew strength. It has a setting designed to meet the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard.
Best overall coffee maker
With its attractive design and squared-off shape, this automatic-drip coffee maker with a glass carafe will look classy and fit neatly on your countertop. Reviewers pretty much unanimously agree that this device makes a good cup of coffee, and it gives you the option of adjusting the strength to your own taste. The Braun hits a nice moderate price but has plenty of extras: You can program it ahead of time, so you can wake up and smell the coffee; a permanent filter means you don't have to worry about constantly buying paper ones, and it has a charcoal water filter.
If you're one of those people who never think your coffee's hot enough, you can set the warming plate to a higher temperature. Some testers found the LED buttons easy to program, but others found these controls confusing. While this coffee maker will fit under a cabinet, you'll have to pull the device forward when it's time to fill it with ground coffee and water. It's available in white, black or stainless.
What reviewers say:
Good Housekeeping: "The well-designed Braun BrewSense came closer to the gold standard for water brewing temperature than almost any other drip coffee maker in our testing."
Reviewed.com: "Like [with] other coffee makers with several options, programming the BrewSense wasn't intuitive. Since some of the buttons serve double duty, less-tech-savvy users may find it frustrating."
Serious Eats: "While we tested machines that are five times pricier than the Braun, its performance in taste tests, its ease of use and its wallet-friendly price pushed it to the head of the pack."
Top budget coffee maker
If you're not looking to spend a bundle but still want a great mug of coffee, this programmable, automatic-drip coffee maker is our top recommendation. It has a compact design, so it won't hog too much space on your countertop. Unlike most inexpensive coffee makers, it has a generously sized filter basket, which means it can handle more than a tablespoon of ground coffee per cup, to give you a richer brew. To help you determine how much coffee to use, the scoop, carafe and tank are color coded. The controls are clearly marked and easy to program. After the machine brews, its display counts up to show you how long the coffee's been standing. So if you can't abide a stale cup, you can toss what's left and brew a new pot. The Easy Measure shuts itself off automatically after 4 hours.
What reviewers say:
Wirecutter: "This straightforward, compact machine makes a very smooth, agreeable cup of coffee."
Enough coffee for a crowd
This coffee maker makes more coffee than any other programmable automatic-drip coffee maker in the marketplace. That makes the machine ideal for large households, people who return for cup after cup throughout the morning or for those entertaining guests. If a ding telling you your coffee is ready annoys you (especially before you've had your morning Joe), you can turn off the sound. You can control how hot you want your coffee to be as well as how long you want the coffee maker to remain on before it shuts itself off. So, you won't have to worry about whether the machine's on when you leave the house. The PerfecTemp comes in a selection of finishes, including white, black, black stainless steel and copper.
What reviewers say:
Consumer Reports: "If you want a basic, glass-carafe, drip coffee maker, you cannot do much better than this large-volume Cuisinart, one of the highest-ranking models CR tests."
Reviewed: "Despite its larger carafe, the 3200 doesn't take up much more space than smaller coffee makers, and we appreciate the sleek, stainless exterior."
Pricey, but makes some of the best-tasting coffee
Handmade in the Netherlands, this pricey coffee maker has a unique industrial aesthetic that some people love and others hate. It's designed to brew at the optimal time and temperature for the very best cup of coffee, and indeed, many testers rated it tops in taste tests. However, it has fewer features than most coffee makers. You can't program it the night before, but it does brew quickly, so you won't have to wait too long for your morning jolt.
What reviewers say:
Good Housekeeping: "This coffee maker earned top ratings in our ease-of-use evaluations."
Reviewed: "Indeed, the pricey Moccamaster brews a complex and smooth pot of coffee that ranked highest in our taste test. This machine also fills a full pot quickly — a necessity for the morning rush."
Coffee maker with a built-in grinder
If you like to grind the beans right before you brew, this coffee maker makes it a one-step procedure. It has a burr grinder that grinds evenly and then transfers the ground coffee directly into the filter. However, be forewarned that when the grinder goes off in the morning, it's loud enough to wake up any one who's still sleeping, even one floor above the kitchen. And occasionally, you'll have to clean the grinder, which is an additional chore. If you sometimes want to use preground coffee, you have the option to turn the grinder off. As you would expect from a pricey model, you get a lot of extras, including the ability to control the strength of your coffee and how long it stays on before shutting itself off.
What reviewers say:
Consumer Reports: "It's a good choice if you appreciate freshly ground coffee and want the convenience of built-in grinding."
Coffee and tea maker with built-in frother
Although this machine makes hot and cold coffee in a variety of sizes and strengths, the device is still very easy to use. Once you turn it on, the display guides you through the many options. There are separate baskets for coffee and tea, and the machine recognizes which one you're using and offers you the appropriate settings for each. If you're one of those households with single-serve and multicup brewers, this appliance can replace both and make a single cup without those pricey and bad-for-the-environment coffee pods.
Ninja claims that, using the specialty coffee setting and the frother on the side of the machine, you can make coffee-bar drinks at home. That's true if you're not super fussy about the quality of the coffee in your 'ccinos, as the machine brews strong coffee but not espresso like the coffee shop's. But being able to easily top even a plain ol' cup of Joe with hot, frothed milk is a nice perk. This maker comes with a large scoop, and there's a place to stash it on the side of the machine.
What reviewers say:
Good Housekeeping: "If you love a cup of cold-brew coffee just as much as you love a mug of hot Java or tea, Ninja's new system is for you."
Convenient, but bad for the environment
There are lots of reasons not to love a single-serve machine. First of all, it makes only so-so coffee. And it uses pods that are pricey and add to the landfill. But there's no arguing with the Keurig's convenience. It can brew a travel mug's worth of coffee in just a minute or two, so there's no waiting or messy pouring when you're rushing to make the train. Plus, you brew only what you need, eliminating all those half-pots that inevitably go down the drain. Pods are available in a wide assortment of brands and drink types, including hot chocolate and cider, in addition to coffee and tea, so you can easily meet a variety of preferences in your family. The machine comes in red and black.
What reviewers say:
Wirecutter: "If you absolutely must get one, the Keurig K-Classic was the best model we tried."
Best single-serve coffee and espresso maker
Using recyclable aluminum capsules, this machine churns out espresso and coffee in a variety of sizes and varieties in just a minute or two. It reads the bar code on the capsules to determine the proper brewing time. Espresso-making is this machine's strong point; little cups come out with a picture-perfect topping of crema, the frothy head that's the hallmark of a true espresso. Perfect the art of producing crema in a more hands-on machine takes a lot of practice.
Coffee comes out slightly frothy and doesn't have the same body as Joe made in a more traditional coffee maker. However, if you want the option of quickly and easily making espresso or coffee, depending on your mood, this machine is a good choice. The VertuoPlus is available with a shiny or matte black, silver or dark gray finish.
What reviewers say:
Reviewed: "Our clear winner, the Nespresso VertuoPlus … is exactly what we look for in a single-serve coffee maker."
A simple but effective pour-over coffee maker
It doesn't get simpler than this classic Melitta coffee maker with a glass carafe and plastic, cone-shaped filter. In fact, this is the original pour-over system. The filter is large, so after you line it with a paper filter, you can load it with a big dose of coffee. You boil water and pour it over the grounds. While the whole process doesn't take any longer than brewing with an automatic coffee maker, once the water's near boiling, you do have to manually pour it over the grinds. If you want to keep a pot hot, invest in a heat diffuser to put over a burner to insulate the glass carafe.
What reviewers say:
Fourth Estate Coffee: "A superb glass coffee maker from the inventor of the pour-over method: You're buying into superb brand heritage with Melitta. If you're looking to brew coffee for several guests on a budget, this drip maker is a must-have."
The best cold-brew coffee maker
If you love the smooth, nonacidic flavor of cold brew, this machine provides the best and easiest way to make your preferred coffee at home. You combine ground coffee and water in the coffee chamber and allow the mixture to sit for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Then, you use a lever to release and filter the concentrated coffee into the glass carafe, a process that takes about 20 minutes. To serve, you add water, ice or milk to dilute to your taste. A lid for the carafe is included. No skill is required, only patience.
What reviewers say:
Wirecutter: "Oxo's cold-brew coffee maker produced the strongest, boldest coffee of any model we tested. It's also good-looking and easy to use."
The Spruce Eats: "This big brewer might be a counter hog, but it brews some mighty fine cold-brew concentrate and is so easy even a tea drinker could use it."
|Price
|Type
|Cup Capacity
|Size LWH (Inches)
|Finish Options
|Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker KF6050
|$80
|Automatic drip
|12
|7.9 x 7.9 x 14.2
|White, black, stainless steel
|Mr. Coffee Easy Measure
|$50
|Automatic drip
|12
|11.74 x 9.06 x 14.1
|Black
|Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14 Cup Programmable
|$100
|Automatic drip
|14
|7.75 x 9 x 14
|White with stainless steel, black with stainless steel, black stainless steel, copper
|Technivorm Moccamaster
|$330
|Automatic drip
|10
|7 x 12.5 x 14
|Brushed stainless steel
|Cuisinart Grind & Brew
|$170
|Automatic drip with built-in grinder
|12
|8.27 x 11.61 x 16.34
|Brushed chrome
|Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Thermal Carafe
|$240
|Automatic hot and cold drip with built-in frother
|10
|11.8 x 10 x 15
|Black
|Keurig K-Classic
|$139
|Single serve
|1 cup at a time, 48-ounce reservoir
|13.3 x 9.8 x 13
|Black, red
|Nespresso VertuoPlus
|$200
|Single-serve espresso and coffee with built-in frother
|1 cup at a time, 57.5-ounce reservoir
|9.1 x 13.2 x 12.8
|Black, matte black, silver, titan
|Melitta Pour-Over Coffeemaker & Glass Carafe Set (52 Ounces)
|$20
|Manual pour-over
|10
|6.25 x 7 x 9.5
|Black
|Oxo Good Grips Cold-Brew Coffeemaker
|$50
|Cold brew
|3 cups of coffee concentrate or 12-14 beverages
|9.5 x 9.5 x 14.7
|Black
What to Look for in a Coffee Maker
Will it fit?
A coffee maker sits on the countertop, so measure the space where you plan to keep the machine before you buy one. Be sure to determine the clearance between the countertop and the bottom of your cabinets. Most, but not all coffee makers will fit under a cabinet.
Coffee quality
If you're passionate about coffee, look for a brewer that says it meets the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard. This means the coffee brews at what is regarded as the perfect time and temperature for the best cup of Joe. But be aware that this standard calls for using 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for each 5-ounce cup, which produces a very full-bodied, strong cup of coffee that is not to everyone's taste.
Cup size
Keep in mind that coffee-maker cups are the equivalent of 5 ounces, or an old-fashioned teacup that isn't filled to the brim, leaving room for milk. Most coffee mugs in use today hold upward of 8 ounces. Therefore, a typical 12-cup coffee maker brews enough coffee for about seven mugs at the most.
What kind of carafe?
Models with thermal carafes tend to be more expensive than those with glass carafes. You can bring thermal carafes to the table, where they'll keep coffee hot for refills. However, these carafes have narrow openings that are difficult to hand-wash, and most can't be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Paper or permanent filters?
Decide if you want to use a permanent filter or paper, disposable ones. Permanent filters are better for the environment, and you don't have to constantly replace them, but they do need to be thoroughly washed by hand and they tend to stain. Also, it's easier to toss paper filters in the trash than knock grounds out of a metal filter. You may also find that the taste of the coffee produced differs depending on filter type and that you prefer one over the other.
Do you want to set it and forget it?
With many machines, you can program them ahead of time to brew in the morning or right before you get home, and you can even set them to brew at the same time every day. But such features add to the price and work only if you take the time to read the manual and figure out how to use the setting.
How to Care for and Maintain a Coffee Maker
- To avoid a stale-tasting brew, start with cold water and fresh-ground coffee.
- Don't overfill the basket with coffee grounds. If you add too much, the grounds can overflow and clog the machine.
- Regularly clean all the parts of the coffee maker that come into contact with coffee grinds. The grinds leave behind an oily residue that builds up over time and affects the taste of the coffee.
- Run a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water through the machine to descale it, or prevent build-up of mineral deposits that can clog the device and slow the brewing time. If you're waiting longer than usual for your Java to be ready, your brewer is overdue for a descaling.