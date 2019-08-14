Best Coffee Makers 2019

Best overall coffee maker Braun Brew Sense Drip With its attractive design and shape, this automatic-drip coffee maker with a glass carafe will look classy and fit neatly on your countertop. Visit Site

Top budget coffee maker Mr. Coffee Easy Measure If you're not looking to spend a bundle, this programmable, automatic-drip coffee maker is our top recommendation. Visit Site

Enough coffee for a crowd Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup This coffee maker makes more coffee than any other programmable automatic-drip coffee maker in the marketplace.

Just about every home needs a coffee maker. After all, aside from water, java is our favorite drink, with the average American downing 3.2 cups a day . While many of us are looking for a better-tasting cup and indulging in espresso and cold brew, some coffee drinkers still just want that morning fix fast. Regardless of your preferences, there's a coffee maker out there to suit your needs and your budget. Based on our research, these are the 10 best coffee makers for families and homes of all types.

How We Picked

To come up with a list of coffee makers, we looked at the top picks from Wirecutter, Reviewed, Good Housekeeping and other sites, as well as the top-selling models at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, and other retailers. From there, we narrowed the list down to 10 models based on features, price, design and other factors.

Recognizing that many households want both automatic-drip and single-serve coffee makers, manufacturers are introducing machines that can serve as both.

The Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-cup thermal coffee maker and single-serve brewer ($130) is a programmable coffee maker with a thermal carafe on one side and a single-serve brewer that uses pods on the other.

($130) is a programmable coffee maker with a thermal carafe on one side and a single-serve brewer that uses pods on the other. For fall 2019, Braun is offering the programmable multiserve coffee maker ($170), a pod-free, single-serve and drip coffee maker with seven size options, a freshness indicator and the ability to adjust brew strength. It has a setting designed to meet the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard.

Best overall coffee maker

(Image credit: Braun)

1. Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker KF6050 The best overall coffee maker, complete with an attractive design SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 12 cups | Size: 14.2 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable keep-warm temperature, adjustable automatic shut-off (15 minutes to 5 hours), cleaning alert and cycle, charcoal water filter Reasons to Buy Attractive design Adjustable keep-warm setting and automatic shut-off Reasons to Avoid Water tank and filter basket are difficult to access Buttons can be confusing $61.43 View at Amazon

With its attractive design and squared-off shape, this automatic-drip coffee maker with a glass carafe will look classy and fit neatly on your countertop. Reviewers pretty much unanimously agree that this device makes a good cup of coffee, and it gives you the option of adjusting the strength to your own taste. The Braun hits a nice moderate price but has plenty of extras: You can program it ahead of time, so you can wake up and smell the coffee; a permanent filter means you don't have to worry about constantly buying paper ones, and it has a charcoal water filter.

If you're one of those people who never think your coffee's hot enough, you can set the warming plate to a higher temperature. Some testers found the LED buttons easy to program, but others found these controls confusing. While this coffee maker will fit under a cabinet, you'll have to pull the device forward when it's time to fill it with ground coffee and water. It's available in white, black or stainless.

What reviewers say:

Good Housekeeping : "The well-designed Braun BrewSense came closer to the gold standard for water brewing temperature than almost any other drip coffee maker in our testing."

Reviewed.com : "Like [with] other coffee makers with several options, programming the BrewSense wasn't intuitive. Since some of the buttons serve double duty, less-tech-savvy users may find it frustrating."

Serious Eats : "While we tested machines that are five times pricier than the Braun, its performance in taste tests, its ease of use and its wallet-friendly price pushed it to the head of the pack."

Top budget coffee maker

(Image credit: Mr. Coffee)

2. Mr. Coffee Easy Measure This top budget coffee maker packs lots of features for the price. SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 12 cups | Size: 14.1 x 11.7 x 9.1 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, color-coded scoop, display indicates time from brewing, automatic shut-off (4 hours), clean cycle, water filter Reasons to Buy Affordable Compact Tells you how long coffee has been standing Shuts off automatically after 4 hours Reasons to Avoid Water tank and filter basket are difficult to access $49.99 View at Target

If you're not looking to spend a bundle but still want a great mug of coffee, this programmable, automatic-drip coffee maker is our top recommendation. It has a compact design, so it won't hog too much space on your countertop. Unlike most inexpensive coffee makers, it has a generously sized filter basket, which means it can handle more than a tablespoon of ground coffee per cup, to give you a richer brew. To help you determine how much coffee to use, the scoop, carafe and tank are color coded. The controls are clearly marked and easy to program. After the machine brews, its display counts up to show you how long the coffee's been standing. So if you can't abide a stale cup, you can toss what's left and brew a new pot. The Easy Measure shuts itself off automatically after 4 hours.

What reviewers say:

Wirecutter : "This straightforward, compact machine makes a very smooth, agreeable cup of coffee."

Enough coffee for a crowd

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

3. Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable A huge carafe means enough coffee for a crowd SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 14 cups | Size: 14 x 9 x 7.75 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable brew strength, can silence the ready tone, adjustable keep-warm temperature, adjustable automatic off (up to 4 hours), clean alert and cycle, charcoal water filter Reasons to Buy Large capacity Adjustable brew strength, keep-warm temperature and automatic shut-off Can turn off the ready tone Reasons to Avoid Water tank is difficult to access Can turn off the ready tone $72.64 View at Amazon

This coffee maker makes more coffee than any other programmable automatic-drip coffee maker in the marketplace. That makes the machine ideal for large households, people who return for cup after cup throughout the morning or for those entertaining guests. If a ding telling you your coffee is ready annoys you (especially before you've had your morning Joe), you can turn off the sound. You can control how hot you want your coffee to be as well as how long you want the coffee maker to remain on before it shuts itself off. So, you won't have to worry about whether the machine's on when you leave the house. The PerfecTemp comes in a selection of finishes, including white, black, black stainless steel and copper.

What reviewers say:

Consumer Reports : "If you want a basic, glass-carafe, drip coffee maker, you cannot do much better than this large-volume Cuisinart, one of the highest-ranking models CR tests."

Reviewed : "Despite its larger carafe, the 3200 doesn't take up much more space than smaller coffee makers, and we appreciate the sleek, stainless exterior."

Pricey, but makes some of the best-tasting coffee

(Image credit: Technivorm)

4. Technivorm Moccamaster Pricey, but makes some of the best-tasting coffee SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 10 cups | Size: 14 x 12.5 x 7 inches | Features: Automatic shut-off (40 minutes) Reasons to Buy Meets the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard Brews quickly Simple to operate Reasons to Avoid Expensive Not programmable Water tank is difficult to access $289.99 View at Bed Bath & Beyond

Handmade in the Netherlands, this pricey coffee maker has a unique industrial aesthetic that some people love and others hate. It's designed to brew at the optimal time and temperature for the very best cup of coffee, and indeed, many testers rated it tops in taste tests. However, it has fewer features than most coffee makers. You can't program it the night before, but it does brew quickly, so you won't have to wait too long for your morning jolt.

What reviewers say:

Good Housekeeping : "This coffee maker earned top ratings in our ease-of-use evaluations."

Reviewed : "Indeed, the pricey Moccamaster brews a complex and smooth pot of coffee that ranked highest in our taste test. This machine also fills a full pot quickly — a necessity for the morning rush."

Coffee maker with a built-in grinder

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

5. Cuisinart Grind & Brew Coffee maker with a built-in grinder SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 12 cups | Size: 16.4x 11.6 x 8.3 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable brew strength, adjustable automatic shut-off (up to 4 hours), charcoal water filter Reasons to Buy Can grind your own beans Has a burr grinder for even grinding results Comes with permanent coffee filter and water filter Adjustable brew strength and automatic shut-off Reasons to Avoid Expensive If the grinder or coffee maker breaks, you're left one appliance short Grinder is noisy $159.95 View at eBay

If you like to grind the beans right before you brew, this coffee maker makes it a one-step procedure. It has a burr grinder that grinds evenly and then transfers the ground coffee directly into the filter. However, be forewarned that when the grinder goes off in the morning, it's loud enough to wake up any one who's still sleeping, even one floor above the kitchen. And occasionally, you'll have to clean the grinder, which is an additional chore. If you sometimes want to use preground coffee, you have the option to turn the grinder off. As you would expect from a pricey model, you get a lot of extras, including the ability to control the strength of your coffee and how long it stays on before shutting itself off.

What reviewers say:

Consumer Reports : "It's a good choice if you appreciate freshly ground coffee and want the convenience of built-in grinding."

Coffee and tea maker with built-in frother

(Image credit: Ninja)

6. Ninja Hot- and Cold-Brewed System with Thermal Carafe Coffee and tea maker with built-in frother SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 10 cups | Size: 11.8 x 15 x 10 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filters for coffee and tea, hot and cold settings, built-in frother, scoop, adjustable brew strength, automatic shut-off (one hour), clean alert and cycle Reasons to Buy Makes hot and cold coffee and tea Makes cold-brew coffee Thermal carafe Adjustable brew strength and automatic shut-off Reasons to Avoid Expensive Takes up a lot of countertop space $99.98 View at Sam's Club

Although this machine makes hot and cold coffee in a variety of sizes and strengths, the device is still very easy to use. Once you turn it on, the display guides you through the many options. There are separate baskets for coffee and tea, and the machine recognizes which one you're using and offers you the appropriate settings for each. If you're one of those households with single-serve and multicup brewers, this appliance can replace both and make a single cup without those pricey and bad-for-the-environment coffee pods.

Ninja claims that, using the specialty coffee setting and the frother on the side of the machine, you can make coffee-bar drinks at home. That's true if you're not super fussy about the quality of the coffee in your 'ccinos, as the machine brews strong coffee but not espresso like the coffee shop's. But being able to easily top even a plain ol' cup of Joe with hot, frothed milk is a nice perk. This maker comes with a large scoop, and there's a place to stash it on the side of the machine.

What reviewers say:

Good Housekeeping : "If you love a cup of cold-brew coffee just as much as you love a mug of hot Java or tea, Ninja's new system is for you."

Convenient, but bad for the environment

(Image credit: Keurig)

7. Keurig K-Classic Convenient, but bad for the environment SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: Single cup, 48-ounce water tank | Size: 13.3 x 13 x x 9.8 inches | Features: Brews coffee, tea, hot cocoa, specialty and iced beverages; brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups; automatic shut-off (2 hours) Reasons to Buy Makes hot and cold coffee and tea and other drinks Reservoir is easy to fill Brews quickly Reasons to Avoid Pods are bad for the environment Makes weak coffee $69.99 View at Staples

There are lots of reasons not to love a single-serve machine. First of all, it makes only so-so coffee. And it uses pods that are pricey and add to the landfill. But there's no arguing with the Keurig's convenience. It can brew a travel mug's worth of coffee in just a minute or two, so there's no waiting or messy pouring when you're rushing to make the train. Plus, you brew only what you need, eliminating all those half-pots that inevitably go down the drain. Pods are available in a wide assortment of brands and drink types, including hot chocolate and cider, in addition to coffee and tea, so you can easily meet a variety of preferences in your family. The machine comes in red and black.

What reviewers say:

Wirecutter : "If you absolutely must get one, the Keurig K-Classic was the best model we tried."

Best single-serve coffee and espresso maker

(Image credit: Nespresso)

8. Nespresso VertuoPlus Best single-serve coffee and espresso maker SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: Single cup, 57.5-ounce water tank | Size: 12.8 x 12.7 x 8.7 inches | Features: Brews coffee, espresso and other coffee drinks; built-in frother, automatic shut-off (9 minutes) Reasons to Buy Makes espresso and coffee Reservoir is easy to fill Brews quickly Automatic shut-off Reasons to Avoid Machine and capsules are expensive $179 View at Target

Using recyclable aluminum capsules, this machine churns out espresso and coffee in a variety of sizes and varieties in just a minute or two. It reads the bar code on the capsules to determine the proper brewing time. Espresso-making is this machine's strong point; little cups come out with a picture-perfect topping of crema, the frothy head that's the hallmark of a true espresso. Perfect the art of producing crema in a more hands-on machine takes a lot of practice.

Coffee comes out slightly frothy and doesn't have the same body as Joe made in a more traditional coffee maker. However, if you want the option of quickly and easily making espresso or coffee, depending on your mood, this machine is a good choice. The VertuoPlus is available with a shiny or matte black, silver or dark gray finish.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed : "Our clear winner, the Nespresso VertuoPlus … is exactly what we look for in a single-serve coffee maker."

A simple but effective pour-over coffee maker

(Image credit: Melitta)

9. Melitta Pour-Over Coffee Maker & Glass Carafe Set A simple but effective pour-over coffee maker SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: 10 | Size: 9.5 x 7 x 6.25 inches | Features: Pour over Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Requires hands-on attention Doesn't keep coffee hot $12.99 View at Amazon

It doesn't get simpler than this classic Melitta coffee maker with a glass carafe and plastic, cone-shaped filter. In fact, this is the original pour-over system. The filter is large, so after you line it with a paper filter, you can load it with a big dose of coffee. You boil water and pour it over the grounds. While the whole process doesn't take any longer than brewing with an automatic coffee maker, once the water's near boiling, you do have to manually pour it over the grinds. If you want to keep a pot hot, invest in a heat diffuser to put over a burner to insulate the glass carafe.

What reviewers say:

Fourth Estate Coffee : "A superb glass coffee maker from the inventor of the pour-over method: You're buying into superb brand heritage with Melitta. If you're looking to brew coffee for several guests on a budget, this drip maker is a must-have."

The best cold-brew coffee maker

(Image credit: Oxo)

10. Oxo Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker The best cold-brew coffee maker SPECIFICATIONS Cup Capacity: Three 8-ounce cups of coffee concentrate or 12-14 beverages | Size: 14.7 x 9.5 x 9.5 inches | Features: Measurement markings on carafe Reasons to Buy Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Brews overnight Takes up space in the refrigerator $49.95 View at Amazon 757 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you love the smooth, nonacidic flavor of cold brew, this machine provides the best and easiest way to make your preferred coffee at home. You combine ground coffee and water in the coffee chamber and allow the mixture to sit for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Then, you use a lever to release and filter the concentrated coffee into the glass carafe, a process that takes about 20 minutes. To serve, you add water, ice or milk to dilute to your taste. A lid for the carafe is included. No skill is required, only patience.

What reviewers say:

Wirecutter : "Oxo's cold-brew coffee maker produced the strongest, boldest coffee of any model we tested. It's also good-looking and easy to use."

The Spruce Eats : "This big brewer might be a counter hog, but it brews some mighty fine cold-brew concentrate and is so easy even a tea drinker could use it."

Price Type Cup Capacity Size LWH (Inches) Finish Options Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker KF6050 $80 Automatic drip 12 7.9 x 7.9 x 14.2 White, black, stainless steel Mr. Coffee Easy Measure $50 Automatic drip 12 11.74 x 9.06 x 14.1 Black Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14 Cup Programmable $100 Automatic drip 14 7.75 x 9 x 14 White with stainless steel, black with stainless steel, black stainless steel, copper Technivorm Moccamaster $330 Automatic drip 10 7 x 12.5 x 14 Brushed stainless steel Cuisinart Grind & Brew $170 Automatic drip with built-in grinder 12 8.27 x 11.61 x 16.34 Brushed chrome Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System with Thermal Carafe $240 Automatic hot and cold drip with built-in frother 10 11.8 x 10 x 15 Black Keurig K-Classic $139 Single serve 1 cup at a time, 48-ounce reservoir 13.3 x 9.8 x 13 Black, red Nespresso VertuoPlus $200 Single-serve espresso and coffee with built-in frother 1 cup at a time, 57.5-ounce reservoir 9.1 x 13.2 x 12.8 Black, matte black, silver, titan Melitta Pour-Over Coffeemaker & Glass Carafe Set (52 Ounces) $20 Manual pour-over 10 6.25 x 7 x 9.5 Black Oxo Good Grips Cold-Brew Coffeemaker $50 Cold brew 3 cups of coffee concentrate or 12-14 beverages 9.5 x 9.5 x 14.7 Black

What to Look for in a Coffee Maker

Will it fit?

A coffee maker sits on the countertop, so measure the space where you plan to keep the machine before you buy one. Be sure to determine the clearance between the countertop and the bottom of your cabinets. Most, but not all coffee makers will fit under a cabinet.

Coffee quality

If you're passionate about coffee, look for a brewer that says it meets the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard. This means the coffee brews at what is regarded as the perfect time and temperature for the best cup of Joe. But be aware that this standard calls for using 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for each 5-ounce cup, which produces a very full-bodied, strong cup of coffee that is not to everyone's taste.

Cup size

Keep in mind that coffee-maker cups are the equivalent of 5 ounces, or an old-fashioned teacup that isn't filled to the brim, leaving room for milk. Most coffee mugs in use today hold upward of 8 ounces. Therefore, a typical 12-cup coffee maker brews enough coffee for about seven mugs at the most.

MORE: Best Instant Pot: Every Model Tested

What kind of carafe?

Models with thermal carafes tend to be more expensive than those with glass carafes. You can bring thermal carafes to the table, where they'll keep coffee hot for refills. However, these carafes have narrow openings that are difficult to hand-wash, and most can't be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Paper or permanent filters?

Decide if you want to use a permanent filter or paper, disposable ones. Permanent filters are better for the environment, and you don't have to constantly replace them, but they do need to be thoroughly washed by hand and they tend to stain. Also, it's easier to toss paper filters in the trash than knock grounds out of a metal filter. You may also find that the taste of the coffee produced differs depending on filter type and that you prefer one over the other.

Do you want to set it and forget it?

With many machines, you can program them ahead of time to brew in the morning or right before you get home, and you can even set them to brew at the same time every day. But such features add to the price and work only if you take the time to read the manual and figure out how to use the setting.

How to Care for and Maintain a Coffee Maker