Hurry! Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only $51 right now for Prime Day

The Prime Day deals are going strong and one of the best we've seen is an epic Nintendo Switch gaming deal for the latest Legend of Zelda title.

Right now, the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale for $51 at Amazon bringing Link's latest adventure down to the lowest price we've seen. That's a massive 26% discount on a $70 Nintendo Switch that you should snap up right now.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $70 now $51 @ Amazon.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the massive sequel to the Nintendo Switch's first Zelda hit, Breath of the Wild. Link's newest adventure takes players back into the world of Hyrule to embark on yet another perilous quest. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened, yet again, to Princess Zelda. If you haven't played the game yet, this Prime Day discount is the best reason to get started.

There's something extra special about finding the hottest video game in the world right now at its lowest ever price. That's exactly the case with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which has been knocked down from $70 to $51 at Amazon for Prime Day.

This isn't the first time TotK has been discounted, but it's certainly the largest amount we've seen slashed off the exclusive Nintendo Switch blockbuster. We're willing to bet the game won't reach this low price again for at least a year and it certainly won't drop any lower. So if you're holding out for the opportune moment to purchase — this is it.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild captivated most of the Tom's Guide team when it was released earlier this year, thanks to its innovative puzzles and amazing in-game physics. We also think it's a shoo-in for Game of the Year 2023.

Following on from Breath of the Wild, Nintendo's latest offers more open world exploration and combat but improves on it in almost every way. The big new addition in Tears of the Kingdom is the Ultrahand ability, which allows the series’ protagonist Link to stick together all manner of objects. This multipurpose ability can be used to create vehicles and strange contraptions, which can then be used to solve puzzles or just cause general mayhem.

The best way to play Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly to pair it with the Nintendo Switch OLED. But recent rumors have suggested not only is the Nintendo Switch 2 waiting in the wings but it could be backwards compatible as well. Which means you shouldn't worry about swooping in and picking up Tears of the Kingdom right now, you'll likely still be able to play it on Nintendo's next generation console when it finally does arrive.

