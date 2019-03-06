Best Fitbit: Choose the Right Tracker For Your Needs

Fitbit has streamlined its fitness tracker offerings, going from nine different models to just four. However, they all track steps, sleep, send notifications from your smartphone, are water-resistant, and can track female health. So which Fitbit will best suit your needs? We'll help you decide which tracker to buy based on price and features, plus what you plan to do with it.

Model

Price Heart Rate Monitor GPS Display On-board Music On-Screen Workouts Swim Lap Tracking Battery Life Fitbit Inspire

$69 No No OLED touchscreen No No No 5 days Fitbit Inspire HR

$99 Yes Connected GPS

OLED touchscreen No No No 5 days Fitbit Charge 3

$119.95 Amazon Yes Connected GPS 1.57-inch OLED touchscreen No No No 7 days Fitbit Versa Lite

$159 Yes Connected GPS

1.34-inch, 300 x 300 LCD color touchscreen

No No No 4 days Fitbit Versa

$179.95 Amazon

Yes Connected GPS 1.34-inch, 300 x 300 LCD color touchscreen

Yes Yes Yes 4 days Fitbit Ionic $238.92 Amazon

Yes Built-in 349 x 250 color LCD

Yes Yes Yes 5 days

For Aspiring Ex-Couch Potatoes

If you spend more time than you wish to disclose on your butt watching TV, and want to start down the path to a healthier lifestyle, a basic tracker that costs less than $100 will most likely suit your needs.

The $69 Fitbit Inspire and $99 Fitbit Inspire HR will track your daily steps, calories and distance, showing your stats on their small OLED touchscreens.



The Inspire HR has a heart rate monitor, so it can be used to track not just your heart rate and cardio fitness, can automatically start tracking workouts, and give you insights into your sleeping patterns. In addition, it has 15 goal-based fitness modes, and can be connected to your smartphone's GPS to more accurately track your runs.

Both devices will last about five days on a charge and can display notifications from your phone.

For Active Types and Fitness Enthusiasts

For those who work out more frequently, the Fitbit Charge 3 ($149.95) might better suit your needs. This band has all of the same features as the Inspire HR, but comes with a larger OLED touchscreen display, which makes it easier to see notifications and health data at a glance. It also has NFC built in, so you can use it for mobile payments via Fitbit Pay. The Charge 3 also has a slightly longer battery life of 7 days.



However, the Blaze didn't wow us in our review, because it's lacking in the features department compared to smartwatches, and it's screen doesn't always stay on. We're also not fans of the charging cradle.

Those looking for more of a smartwatch-style fitness tracker should check out the Fitbit Versa ($199) and Versa Lite ($159). These two devices have a square, color touchscreen that can be used with Fitbit's small but growing app store. Neither device has built-in GPS—you have to connect them to your phone for that. The Versa has a few more features than the Lite, including on-screen workouts, the ability to store music on the device itself, and swim lap tracking.





For Intense Training

The Fitbit Ionic ($299.95) is now Fitbit's only device with on-board GPS, which means you can leave your phone at home and still get an accuratemap of your workout. Like the Versa, it offers an app store, NFC chip for mobile payments, and music storage. The Ionic has sleep analysis and pretty good battery life; while its design is lacking, it's definitely a solid fitness watch.





