Google Chromecast is somehow still just $39 on Amazon after Prime Day

If you check out our lists of the best smart displays, the best video doorbells, or the best home security cameras, you'll quickly see a common theme. Google smart home products consistently top our best lists, despite tough competition from Amazon, Wyze and others.

Prime Day may technically be over, but these awesome Google tech sales are still running. Many of our favorites are at their lowest prices ever, including the Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K for just $39 (regularly $49). so now's the time to take advantage of these sales. There's no telling how much longer these deals will stick around, so don't hesitate if you spot something you want.

My favorite deal of the bunch is the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119 at Amazon, which is down from $179. It's our favorite video doorbell for its sleek design, sharp video quality and free person, animal and package detection. Best of all, it's at its lowest price ever right now.

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Lowest price: All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Our favorite video doorbell is currently $60 off at Amazon. This video doorbell has an excellent picture, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door and can also recognize packages, animals and vehicles.

Google Nest Thermostat: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Control your home's heating and cooling with the current-gen Nest Thermostat. This smart system learns your habits and automatically regulates your home's temperature room by room. It's on sale for $89 for a limited time.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy

The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers sleep tracking and support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. This deal takes $45 off.