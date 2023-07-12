65 deals I'd buy in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale

Prime Day deals are in full swing. But that doesn't mean Amazon always has the best sales. Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales event is shaping up to be a serious contender, with many deals that easily beat the big A's offerings.

If you want some examples, the cheapest OLED TV deal I've seen this sales season comes from Best Buy — that's the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV for $599. There's also an epic deal on our best budget TV, the Roku 75-inch Plus QLED For $799.

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling and check out the best deals I've found in the Best Buy Black Friday in July sales event. Just keep in mind these Best Buy sales will end today (July 12).

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sales event doesn't require any membership (unlike Prime Day.) But Best Buy does offer some perks for My Best Buy membership holders: the free tier gets you free shipping, which is a great perk. Best Buy coupon codes are also available for even more savings.

However, there are paid tiers of My Best Buy membership. Check out the perks below:

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale — Top 5 sales today

OLED TVs

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It's worth noting that there's a newer C3 model, but the differences are minimal (despite the C3 being pricier). The 42-inch C2 is the only model on sale and in stock.

Price check: $796 @ Amazon | $796 @ Walmart

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs. Note: This TV is coming in and out of stock at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Price check: $996 @ Amazon

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the company's cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which optimizes the PS5's settings to take full advantage of the TV's capabilities. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superb picture quality, a robust audio system and intuitive Google TV smart interface.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Walmart and Amazon offer the same TV for $3 less.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,496 @ Amazon

Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K OLED: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports. In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is amazing in every way possible with intuitive and forward-thinking capabilities. We especially like the included Bravia Cam, which can be used to adjust color on the fly or for controlling the TV with gestures.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want. It's $20 cheaper than last week's price.

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. It's now $100 off and $50 cheaper than last week's price.

Price check: $398 @ Walmart | $399 @ Amazon

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $629 @ Best Buy

The MQ6 is a solid TV at a bargain price. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it's great for budget shoppers, but it has some limitations if you're looking for advanced gaming features. For instance, there's no local dimming and you only get a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a voice remote. It's $50 cheaper than last week's price.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! This is one of the best budget TVs you'll find. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Gaming

WD_Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $334 now $142 @ Best Buy

The 2TB WD_Black SN850X SSD is on sale right now at Best Buy. It's been sliced more than $192 off, dropping it down to just $142 from its original MSRP price of $334. The WD_Black SN850X hits all of Sony's specifications for a PS5-compatible SSD and fits perfectly into the console's internal expansion slot. It's an officially-licensed PS5 accessory that is ready to go out of the box.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $139 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. This highly-useful Xbox accessory has dropped to a new lowest price ever of $139 in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69 now $40 @ Best Buy

This Ultimate Edition of the PS5's most popular launch game includes two superhero experiences. You get both the full Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, as well as a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Both games are must-plays ahead of the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this October. And now at just $40, that's a whole load of web-slinging fun at a very tempting price.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even more than six years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save just over $20 on this zany kart racer. One of the best Switch exclusives this party game will have your whole family begging for "one more race" long into the night.

Switch games: from $29 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can get Nintendo Switch games starting from $29 right now. These include popular titles such as Super Mario Party, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and WarioWare: Get it Together. For non-members, titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart Deluxe and Mario Strikers: Battle League are available for $39.

Apple

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Note that it hit $199 earlier this month, so if you can afford to wait — we could see that price again next month.

Price check: $219 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price.

Price check: $329 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and a 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. They're $100 off their launch price of $549 in Best Buy's 4th of July sales.

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This discount at Best Buy drops the headphones down to their lowest price ever.

Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are some of the top headphones on the market right now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the absolute best noise-cancelling experience of any headphones we've tested.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original. We think the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the second-cheapest price we've ever seen for them.

JBL Endurance Race Earbuds: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

The JBL Endurance Race Earbuds are built for runners and gym rats alike. They offer 30 hours of battery life along with a waterproof/dustproof design. They feature a sturdy, superior fit and an enhanced ambient sound features, which lets you hear your surroundings when running outdoors.

Price check: $59 @ Amazon

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a solid choice with decent active noise cancellation and clean, though at sometimes overly processed, sound profile. This is their cheapest price for 2023, although they hit $149 last Black Friday.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $155 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands. Note: It was $379 in early June.

Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $524 @ Best Buy

The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $225 off right now at Best Buy, but it has dropped lower in the past.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Motorola's new foldable is $100 off at Best Buy. In our Motorola Razr+ review, we said it sets the standard for all other clamshell foldables coming out this year and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED, 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera. Note that on Prime Day it'll be on sale for $849 (via invitation only).

Price check: $849 @ Amazon (Prime members only)

Galaxy Z Series: up to $500 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking up to $500 off its Galaxy Z Series phones. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the best foldable you can buy right now. It features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP (f/1.8) wide camera lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera, and a 10MP (f/2.2) cover camera.

Pixel 7: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Pixel 7 promos we've seen this week. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the unlocked model. This deal includes a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: for $1,199 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! It's not the best deal we've seen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but right now you can get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you purchase Samsung's flagship. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Electric transportation

Segway G30Max Kickscooter Electric Scooter: was $999 now $664 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max (Ninebot) Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. In our tests, it was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines. Check other retailers: $664 @ Amazon

NIU KQi3 Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice NIU KQi3 Max Electric Scooter sits at the very top of our best electric scooters guide. It packs everything we want from an escooter, including a powerful motor, great range and stylish looks. We were especially impressed at how it handled hills. The KQi3 Max's front ring headlight cuts a real profile, and the red mechanical disc brakes on the front and rear wheels give it a sports car feel.

Aventon Soltera 7-Speed: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Soltera is the best budget electric bike we've tested. We especially like that it sacrifices little to reach its budget price. In our tests, we found it very comfortable to ride and it looks great, too. However, the rear hub motor does feel a little underpowered, especially on hills. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a low-cost electric bike to get you around town, this is the model to consider.

Aventon Aventure Ebike: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The Aventon Aventure is a budget ebike that's designed for rough roads, country trails, and a little mountain biking. In our Aventon Aventure ebike review, we said it's a heavy-duty ebike that includes some very considerate design touches and can distinguish itself in what has become a very crowded category of fat-tire ebikes. We also like that it's priced well below models that use more high-end components. Note: It was $50 cheaper on Independence Day, but this is still a solid deal.

Check other retailers: $1,499 @ Aventon

GoTrax G6 Electric Scooter: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

We haven't tested the GoTrax G6 Electric Scooter, but we're fans of other models from GoTrax. The G6 is specifically a commuter electric scooter with a 48V 15aH battery for a max range up to 48 miles per charge. It also has a built-in LED headlight, strips and tail light for maximum visibility when riding early morning or in the evenings.

Check other retailers: $699 @ GoTrax

Back to School

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Core i5-13500H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We named its smaller 13-inch config one of the best laptops on the market, which makes this slightly larger model a very promising laptop for just about any mainstream use.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. This powerful machine features a 14-inch 144Hz IPS 1080p LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 GPU. We said it delivers a potent blend of performance, portability, and power efficiency in a slick 14-in chassis.