Don’t miss these early back-to-school deals — 27 items I’d shop now

Although it's only July and summer is in full swing, the reality is that back-to-school season will be here before we know it. We don't want to rush these warm, sunny days, but it is worth noting that there are tons of amazing sales and deals currently happening — especially with Prime Day approaching quickly.

Now is the perfect time to start your back-to-school shopping and take advantage of summer discounts. The best part is, I've made it super simple for you. While you're still soaking up the sun, I've rounded up some of the best back-to-school sales on classroom supplies, dorm essentials and study must-haves.

Currently, one of my favorite back to school sales comes courtesy of Best Buy. Right now you can get MacBooks from $799 and small dorm appliances from $39. Meanwhile, Dell has laptops and monitors on sale from $79.

So get a head a head start on your back-to-school shopping and enjoy the rest of your summer without a worry. Check out 27 deals I recommend shopping now.

Best back to school sales 2024

Editor's Choice sales

Amazon back to school sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the biggest back to school sales we've seen. The sale offers deals for children and college students alike. Save on school supplies (pens/markers/backpacks), apparel (Gap/Adidas/Disney), and more.

Back to school sale: deals from $23 @ Best Buy

Back to school season is here and the Best Buy Back to School Sale is offering numerous deals for students of all ages. After discount, laptops start from $169, headphones from $23, and small dorm room friendly appliances from $39. Plus, MacBooks are on sale from $799.

AT&T smartphone sale: up to $1,000 off @ AT&T

AT&T's back to school sale is officially live. New and existing users can knock up to $1,000 off flagship smartphones after trade-in. For example, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and qualifying unlimited plan.

Value Picks

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Nectar: was $699 now $499 @ Nectar

In our Nectar mattress review, we said the Editor's Choice bed is a tremendous value for the money and one of the best mattresses for college students. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $699) or the queen for $649 (was $1,099).

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 @ B&H Photo

The new Mac mini M2 is faster and $100 cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we said it's one of the best computers on the market with a speedy M2 CPU that runs circles around Apple's M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Siena Mattress: was $529 now $199 @ Siena

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its back to school sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $529), whereas the queen is $399 (was $769). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

Laptops

Dell laptop sale: from $279 @ Dell

As part of its back to school sales, Dell has multiple laptops on sale from $279. The sale includes XPS, Inspiron, and more. For instance, you can get the Inspiron 15 for $499 (was $699). This everyday laptop can be used for everything from Netflix streaming to work. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We like this config because you get a 1080p LCD and everything you could need at a reasonable price.

HP laptop sale: up to 50% off deals from $149 @ HP

50% off laptops: Back to school sales are starting at HP. The PC manufacturer is taking up to 50% off select machines. After discount, laptops start as low as $149. One of our favorite deals is the HP Laptop 15 which is currently on sale for $479 (was $899).

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $629 now $420 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p touch LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1155G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for productivity, web surfing and streaming entertainment.

HP Victus 16.1" Gaming Laptop: was $1399 now $899 @ Best Buy

This gaming laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It also has a 16.1-inch HD display, so your games will look great.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,559 now $1,249 @ Dell

The latest member of the XPS family is on sale. In our Dell XPS 14 review, we said it features a gorgeous display, minimalist design, and enough power for everyday work and mid-range gaming. The config on sale packs a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ B&H Photo

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro 10-core CPU (w/ 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dorm room essentials

Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

These Kasa smart plugs can be controlled via voice or app to manage things like lamps, string lights, and coffee makers. (They're compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant). You can even leave one in the bathroom for hair styling tools, so you can always double check that the curling iron is off, even after you've left your dorm room.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee.

Tempur-Adjustable Support Pillow: 2-pack for $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

Normally priced at $69 each, Tempur-Pedic has its Adjustable Support Pillows on sale. Currently, you can get two pillows for just $99. That's $39 off and one of the best sales I've seen on Tempur-Pedic pillows. The pillow uses the Tempur's proprietary blend of materials to offer pressure relief and comfort. (Editor's Note: I've been using these pillows for over a year and find they offer the perfect balance between firm and soft).

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Amazon 2-Series 40" Fire TV: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

LEVOIT Air Purifier: was $299 now $199 @

This powerful air purifier will bring fresh air to your home, apartment or dorm, eliminating dust, pollen, pet dander, tobacco smoke, household odors and more. You don't have to worry about it keeping you up at night thanks to its Sleep Mode, which keeps noise levels to a minimum.

When do back to school sales begin and end? Back to school sales generally begin in early July. They last through early September. Unlike Labor Day or Memorial Day, which lasts a few days, the back to school season lasts for multiple weeks. However, keep in mind that some of the best sales tend to occur in August. By the time September begins, most of the highly sought after deals have expired or simply gone out of stock.

Where are the best back to school sales? Laptops, Bluetooth speakers, Chromebooks, and tablets are among the best back to school sales you'll find during the back to school season. Some of our favorite laptops, such as the MacBook Air M2, are already seeing price cuts of up to $200. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart and Wayfair are slashing the price of various dorm room essentials like coffee makers, cheap bedding sets, and more.