Best Smartphone Cameras 2019

Everyone wants a smartphone that can take photos that will get more likes, or ones that will look great in a photo frame. After conducting in-depth testing and photo comparisons, the quad-lens Huawei P30 Pro is the finest camera phone money can buy today.

Still, it's a close battle for mobile imaging supremacy. Google's AI-powered Pixel 3 beat the just-released Galaxy S10 Plus in a photo face-off, but only just barely, as Samsung has made numerous improvements to that phone's camera, including new software features and a triple-lens setup on the back.

The iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS offer enhancements of their own over the iPhone X that produce better low-light photos. The latest iPhones definitely offer the best cameras of any Apple device and beat out Samsung's phablet in our iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9 camera face-off.

Meanwhile, if you still want a good camera but want to spend as little as possible on your next phone, the Pixel 3a offers a phenomenal camera quality on par with Google's flagship models in a significantly cheaper package. It's far and away our pick for the best budget camera phone.

Galaxy A50 Reviewed: Samsung is bringing a trio of lower-cost phones to the U.S. this summer, starting with the triple-lens, $349 Galaxy A50. We've reviewed the budget Galaxy, and while we came away impressed with the handset's full-screen design, solid specs and gorgeous display, its photography capabilities didn't stack up to the new benchmark in the segment, Google's Pixel 3a. Still, the A50 is one of the leading budget phones available today, giving Nokia and Motorola a serious run for their money.

Best Overall Camera Phone

Huawei P30 Pro Best Overall Camera Phone Reasons to Buy Incredibly versatile cameras Long-lasting battery Solid OLED display Strong performance Reasons to Avoid Limited availability in U.S. Frustrating, dated software Tinny audio $799.99 View at Amazon

The Huawei P30 Pro leads our list of the best camera phones on the market because it does pretty much everything well. With a grand total of four cameras on the back, comprising a 40-megapixel main sensor, an industry-first 5x zoom periscope lens, a super wide-angle shooter for fantastic landscapes and a time-of-flight camera to provide accurate depth effects, the P30 Pro has the right tools for practically any photo op. The zoom lens in particular is especially game-changing — other handsets can draw 2x or 3x closer, but 5x offers a unique perspective, and Huawei's 10x hybrid zoom can pull off some amazing shots from a very far distance, using a combination of powerful optics and intelligent processing. Unfortunately, the P30 Pro still isn't very convenient to buy in the U.S., and the future for the Chinese phone company is uncertain as the Trump administration imposes restrictions on Huawei's ability to access U.S. components and software for its phones. Still, if you can get your hands on the P30 Pro, your mobile photos will have never looked better.

Best Triple Lens Camera

Galaxy S10 Plus Best Triple Lens Camera Reasons to Buy Immersive Infinity-O display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor works well Excellent cameras Very fast performance Superb battery life and can charge other gadgets wirelessly Headphone jack Reasons to Avoid Punch holes in display can be distracting Pricey Confusing gesture controls $790 View at eBay

More doesn't always mean merrier, but the addition of a third camera to the back of Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus is definitely produces better shots than this phone's predecessors. We're particularly impressed with how the ultra-wide 16-MP camera on the back of the S10 Plus can pull back to offer more captivating, detailed views. The other two lenses — a 12-MP dual-pixel main camera and 12-MP telephoto shooter — yield solid results, too, aided by a dedicated neural processing unit that can fine-tune the camera's settings. Samsung improved portrait shots, too, with Live Focus effects that let you easily blur and change colors of the shot's background.



Best iPhone Camera

iPhone XS Max Best iPhone Camera Reasons to Buy Faster A12 Bionic chip Much better cameras in low light New Depth Control for Portraits Gigabit LTE More robust audio Reasons to Avoid Fast charging requires additional accessories Battery life could be better View at Apple 42 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Apple improved the cameras in its latest iPhones by adding a sensor with bigger and deeper pixels to let in up to 50 percent more light than the iPhone X's camera did. The result is you get improved photos in low-light settings, putting the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max on more equal footing with the Pixel 2 XL. A new Smart HDR mode in the latest iPhones combine a new ISP, faster sensors and better algorithms to bring out the highlights and details of a photo, even one with shadows. And a new Depth Control feature lets you adjust the depth of field after you take a shot.



Best AI Camera

Google Pixel 3 Best AI Camera Reasons to Buy Excellent performance Quality OLED display Top-tier cameras Charming design Call Screen is a godsend Reasons to Avoid A bit expensive Bezels could be slimmer $599.99 View at Amazon

Last year’s Pixel 2 had one of the best cameras on a smartphone, and the Pixel 3 ups the stakes not with hardware improvements but by leveraging Google’s expertise with AI and computational photography. Top Shot suggests a better photo from the many exposures the Pixel 3 has captured when an unwanted blink or blur mars your shot. Super Res Zoom makes up for the Pixel’s lack of optical zoom by combining multiple frames to fill in the details when you zoom in on a shot. Up front, dual lenses help you squeeze more people and background details into your selfie shot. And a software update post-release brought improved low-light photos with Google’s Night Sight feature. The Huawei P30 Pro has kicked the Pixel 3 out of the stop spot thanks to its plethora of lenses, though Google's software is still king. Moreover, the Pixel 3 offers the best camera you can get in a small phone.

Best Budget Camera Phone

Google Pixel 3a Best Budget Camera Phone Reasons to Buy Flagship-caliber camera Google software and support Solid build OLED display Low price Excellent battery life Supports all carriers Reasons to Avoid No water resistance Performance is good, not great Display could be brighter No wireless charging $399 View at Walmart

Midrange phone makers will have to step their game up now that Google's $399 Pixel 3a has finally arrived. Boosted with the same computational photography software that powers the $799 Pixel 3, as well as an identical 12.2-megapixel sensor and a similarly high-end Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor, the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a can pull off shots that are nigh indistinguishable from Google's other handsets that are twice as expensive. It also comes with the firm's latest cutting-edge imaging modes, like Night Sight for amazing shots in the dark, and Super Res Zoom that delivers digitally zoomed images that are shockingly similar to what you get from devices with 2x optical zoom lenses. For $400, no other camera phone comes close — though if you'd prefer a larger handset, the $479 Pixel 3a XL stuffs all the same hardware into a larger 6-inch body with a bigger battery to match.

How We Test Smartphone Cameras

We put the market's leading handsets through a variety of common shooting situations, such as landscapes, portraits and selfies in daylight and at night. Then, we analyze each set of images on a color-calibrated monitor to see which smartphone had the best combination of color accuracy, clarity and contrast. We also perform in-depth camera comparisons between the top phones, using each handset in their auto mode to take a wide range of photos in different conditions. After declaring a winner in each round, we name an overall winner of that face-off.

In each of our smartphone reviews, we also factor in any special features, such as dual lenses and what they enable, Portrait Modes, and other special modes, before we come to a conclusion.

