Turn your Xbox Series S into a mini gaming laptop with this Prime Day deal

If you’re looking for a great Prime Day deal to get even more out of your Xbox Series S, you’re in luck as the xScreen just hit its lowest price ever.

UPspec Gaming’s portable monitor for the Xbox Series S attaches directly to the back of the console and can be powered using its AC adapter. That’s right, there’s no external power adapter required as the xScreen plugs into the USB and HDMI ports at the back of the Series S.

With the xScreen’s 11.6-inch 1080p IPS display attached to your Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s smallest console ever becomes truly portable. While you will need to plug it into a wall, you can also use a portable power station to play your console from anywhere.

xScreen: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The xScreen is a portable monitor that attaches directly to the back of your Xbox Series S so you can play it from anywhere. It has a 11.6-inch 1080p IPS display that was specifically designed to fit the small footprint of the Xbox Series S. Unlike other attachable monitors for the Series S, it’s powered entirely by the AC cord from your console without the need for an external power adapter.

Having tested out the xScreen myself, I really like how it almost looks like a first-party Xbox accessory once everything is set up. Also, unlike other attachable monitors for the Xbox Series S from G-Story and Degpi, it doesn’t add any extra bulk on the sides.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The xScreen’s compact design does come at a price though as you lose access to the two USB ports at the rear of your console as well as the Ethernet port. However, the Storage Expansion slot is still accessible if you want to add the Seagate Expansion Card for more storage.

If you have others in your household that always hog the TV and you just want to be able to play your Xbox Series S, the xScreen is certainly worth picking up and this holds true if you travel frequently and bring your console with you.