The Branch Verve Chair gives you the best of both worlds with a beautifully designed office chair that’s just as comfortable to use. While it doesn’t have a headrest, the chair is designed to help keep you in an upright position while working comfortably for long hours at a time. Its 3D knit backrest helps keep you cool while its nylon casters prevent your hardwood floors from getting scratched.

Branch Verve Chair: Specs Chair size: 27 inches wide, 27 inches deep, 37-41 inches tall

Chair adjustable height: 16.4 - 20.5 inches

Chair weight: 40 pounds

Max weight capacity: 275 pounds

Adjustment points: 6

Tilt: 20°

Warranty: 7 years

The Branch Verve Chair is not only an attractive office chair with an eye-catching design, it’s also extremely comfortable. At $599, the Branch Verve Chair is an affordable mid-range office chair for your home office that you can use comfortably for 8+ hours of work. It has an adjustable lumbar rest to support your back and its contoured seat and backrest ensure you remain in an upright posture while working. The Branch Verve Chair offers six points of adjustment so that you can tailor its fit to your body. It also comes with scratch-proof nylon casters which make it an ideal chair for either carpeted or hardwood floors. Perhaps the only thing we didn’t like is that it doesn’t come with a headrest.

Our Branch Verve Chair review will help you decide if this is the best office chair for you and whether or not it remains comfortable to sit for long stretches of time.

Branch Verve Chair review: Price

The Branch Verve Chair is available directly from Branch’s site (opens in new tab) for $599. The office chair is available in five colors which include black, coral, mist and the newly launched mint and cobalt variants which are available for preorder at the discounted price of $539. There aren’t any customization options available for the Branch Verve Chair but you can bundle it with Branch’s Standing Desk for a slight discount on both.

If you’re looking to spend a bit less on your next office chair, the Branch Ergonomic Chair could be another viable option at $349. While it is more adjustable than the Verve Chair (8 vs 6 adjustment points), its seat cushion isn’t nearly as comfortable from my own experience.

Branch Verve Chair review: Design and comfort

The Branch Verve Chair immediately sets itself apart from similarly priced office chairs due to its unique design that combines style with comfort. In fact, the chair won an iF Design Award last year for being a “high-performance task chair that perfectly combines technology, comfort, and aesthetics.”

The V-shaped suspended back of the Branch Verve Chair is not only pleasing to look at it but houses its adjustable lumbar rest. It features similar padding to the chair’s cushion and can be moved up or down with two hands.

Instead of curving outward like the arms on most other office chairs, the ones on the Branch Verve Chair actually curve inward which helps give the chair its unique look. They also have padded armrests which sink in slightly during use, making them very comfortable to rest your forearms on. Meanwhile, the chair’s seat is made of molded foam and covered in a soft fabric.

The fabric on the backrest is another thing that helps set the Branch Verve Chair apart from the competition. It's made of a unique 3D knit and just like with office chairs made from mesh, the backrest is breathable to help keep you cool.

While other office chair makers use silver or black for the base of their chairs, Branch has painted the aluminum base of the Verve Chair so that it matches the color of the backrest, seat cushion, armrests and frame.

I’ve been using the Branch Verve Chair for the past few weeks and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with just how comfortable it is, especially compared to the Branch Ergonomic Chair. The seat cushion is softer and I prefer the 3D knit material over the mesh backing used on Branch’s previous chair. The nylon casters also make a big difference and are much smoother when rolling around on my hardwood floors.

Branch Verve Chair review: What’s adjustable

The Branch Verve Chair features six adjustment points to tailor it to your specific body type beginning with a lever on the right side of the chair to adjust its height. While the armrests can’t be moved forward or backward, you can lift them up or lower them just by pulling on them.

Directly in front of the lever used to change the height of the Branch Verve Chair, you’ll find a knob that can be used to adjust the chair’s tilt tension. This changes how much resistance you feel when leaning backwards.

On the left side of the Branch Verve Chair, there are two levers. The one in the front is used to lock or unlock the chair’s tilting mechanism while the lever behind it is used to adjust the seat depth. Finally, on the back of the chair, you can adjust the lumbar support by pulling it up or down so that it is in the optimal position along the natural curve of your spine.

Adjusting the Branch Verve Chair was quite easy and the company also has a detailed video explaining how everything works. Although I don’t normally lean back in my chair all that often, I found myself doing so quite frequently with the Verve Chair as it provided a great way to stretch out my back during long work sessions.

Branch Verve Chair review: Assembly

The Branch Verve Chair sent to Tom’s Guide for review arrived in a single box with plenty of padding to protect all of the parts during shipping. Once unpacked, we were left with the backrest, seat cushion, casters and base along with all of the tools needed to put everything together.

Assembling the Branch Verve Chair was fairly simple and the included instructions were easy to understand. I liked how the 10 different bolts needed to put it together were clearly labeled and the handle on the included Allen key made it easy to screw all of them in.

Overall, the whole process took me less than 20 minutes and I was able to build the chair on my own without any help. The one thing that was a bit confusing was installing the chair’s arms since they face in the opposite direction than those found on almost all other office chairs. Besides that, the Branch Verve Chair was really easy to put together and I didn’t run into any other problems.

Branch Verve Chair review: Bottom line

If you’re looking for a comfortable office chair with a great warranty that stands out from the crowd, the Branch Verve Chair is a great option. It’s an especially good chair for those that work long hours thanks to the 3D knit back and softer seat cushion. The fact that it doesn’t come with a headrest nor is there one available may be a deal breaker for some. However, if you want to sit comfortably in an upright posture with your spine in a natural position, the Branch Verve Chair is certainly worth considering.

If you absolutely need a headrest, the FlexiSpot Pro Plus Mesh Office Chair OC14 may be a better option though it lacks adjustable lumbar support. For those willing to spend a bit more, the X-Chair X2 has a headrest and adjustable lumbar support along with a mesh back and seat to keep you cool while working.