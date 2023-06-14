How to watch Outlander season 7 online without cable: Release date, time

Fraser fam, are you ready for more? It's almost time to watch Outlander season 7 online, as the season premiere is almost on Starz. The new season premieres this week, delivering the latest book of adventures, romance and drama for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). The American Revolution is here, and the first half of season 7 looks to be full of chaos.

Outlander season 7 start time, channel Outlander season 7 episode 1 "A Life Well Lost" is available starting June 16, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET on Starz.

As season 7 premieres, we pick up right where we left off: Jamie and Young Ian are en route to stop Claire from being wrongly convicted of the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). And that's not especially simple, as the American Revolution is starting all around them.

The Frasers will spend the season dealing with trouble outside of North Carolina, and inside of the fight for independence. Jamie and Claire, along with Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) will have to make more difficult choices before we hit the mid-season hiatus in August.

The series will take them from their home to Ticonderoga, and to the first and second battles of Saratoga.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Outlander season 7.

How to watch Outlander season 7 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Starz isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Outlander season 7 if you're away from home. Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Outlander season 7 in the US

U.S. viewers can watch each episode of Outlander season 7 streaming on-demand on Starz starting at 12 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Fridays, beginning on June 16th.

Starz is a premium network available as an add-on to a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Starz with their own streaming app or via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Sling Orange and Blue cost $40 per month, and it sells Starz for $9 per month.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Bravo. With a 7-day free trial, you can check out everything Fubo has to offer — including the Starz add-on.

Starz is the home to acclaimed TV originals like Party Down, Becoming Elizabeth, P-Valley, Power Book II: Ghost and Heels. It also offers recent movies, such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

You can also get Starz through Prime Video Channels or Apple TV Channels. It costs $9 per month (although right now, Apple is offering a 7-day free trial of the network).

Prime Video comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wheel of Time and The Boys. Add on Starz through Prime Video Channels.

Apple TV Plus offers a library filled with excellent programming such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind. Try out the service and Starz with a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription is $4.99 per month.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Outlander season 7 on W Network at the same time as it airs on Starz in the U.S.

If you don't get the W Network, you can stream Outlander season 7 on Stack TV via Prime Video Channels.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in the UK

Brits can watch Outlander season 7 on Lionsgate Plus on the app or via Prime Video Channels.

Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in Australia

Those down under can watch Outlander season 7 on Foxtel Now or BINGE. It drops on 7:30 p.m. local time on Foxtel's FOX One channel. New episodes arrive every Saturday.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.