Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: A tick forward

The Apple Watch Series 8 new features include a skin temperature reader, low power mode and crash detection. And it still starts at $399, though you may wonder if enough has changed with Apple's latest watch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 might seem a bit boring compared to the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra, but don't be mistaken — upgrades to health tracking, safety and connectivity look to make the best smartwatch even better.

All the standout Apple Watch Series 8 upgrades are on the inside. The new watch has the long-rumored skin temperature sensor and long-awaited low power mode, which can extend the latest Apple Watch's battery life to 36 hours. The Apple Watch 8 also has a new crash detection feature, leveraging improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most.

Otherwise, not much else is new, but that's on brand for what I've come to expect from the Apple Watch year after year. Incremental updates to the watch continue to pay off, as Apple keeps the $399 starting price in place.

Whether it's enough again this time around, that remains to been seen in a full review. For now, here are my hands-on impressions of Apple Watch Series 8 and an overview of all the new features.

Apple Watch Series 8 price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 8 price starts at $399 for a 41-millimeter, GPS-only model and $499 for the GPS + cellular version. The 45-millimeter size, meanwhile, will start at $429, and go up to $529 for cellular support.

There are two additional Apple Watch models to choose from this year: the $799 Apple Watch Ultra and $249 Apple Watch SE (2022). You might recall the original Apple Watch SE started at $279, so that model received a $30 discount — a move that makes sense with the Apple Watch Series 3 being discontinued... finally.

Apple Watch Series 8 preorders are live now, with full availability on September 16.

Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Design

The Apple Watch Series 8 looks identical to the Apple Watch Series 7, sporting the curvier chassis and thinner display bezels that debuted last year. This screen is optimized for the new watchOS 9 faces, though there are no additional faces for Apple Watch Series 8.

(Image credit: Future)

On the side of the Apple Watch Series 8 you'll find the familiar digital crown and side button. Only the Apple Watch Ultra gets the additional action button. Again, I don't think you'd be able to tell the new flagship Apple Watch from the one before it.

That is, unless you pay close attention to the colors. The Apple Watch Series 8 colors include Midnight, Silver, Starlight and Product Red. Blue and Green watches are no longer, though I don't feel one way or the other about their departure. Besides, customization comes by finding the best Apple Watch bands for your style

Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Skin temperature sensor

I've already teased the new features, but let's take a closer look at the skin temperature sensor Apple is introducing in this update. The skin temperature sensor informs two areas of Apple's health suite: sleep tracking and cycle tracking. For sleep, deviations in baseline overnight temperature might help you keep tabs on what externals factors impact your regular rest. Think: traveling or drinking alcohol.

(Image credit: Future)

But perhaps more compelling is how skin temperature readings advance fertility tracking. Changes to wrist temperature have been proven accurate indicators of probable ovulation (opens in new tab). Whether you're trying to conceive or monitoring conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS,) predicted ovulation based on skin temperature readings through Apple Health and Apple Watch seem to make great use of the new sensor.

As for privacy, all cycle tracking data is secured with end-to-end encryption, and data can be deleted at any time. You also have control over who you share your health data with. For example, you might want to share your cycle information with a doctor assisting you with fertility.

Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Crash detection

Crash detection isn't a new Apple Watch Series 8 feature I hope anyone ever has to test, but regrettably car accidents happen. Apple Watch has had fall detection and emergency SOS features for some time, but crash detection is a new kind of safety tool made possible by upgraded motion sensors in Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features two new motion sensors inside, plus an improved gyroscope and accelerometer. These together can sample motion 4x faster than before, so the watch will be able to detect a crash precisely as it happens. And, in the the unfortunate case of a crash, the Apple Watch will automatically call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts. Though it's a somber thought, quicker help could be a matter of life or death.

Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Battery life

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a long-time, wishlist feature of mine: low power mode. Yes, earlier Apple Watch devices have Power Reserve, letting you see the time when the watch is practically dead. But borrowing a handy setting from the iPhone, the Apple Watch's new low power mode will disable certain power-draining features while leaving the device still mostly usable. In my time with the watch, I was able to toggle on low power mode from the control center, being prompted on which features would be compromised. The main one is the Always On Display, which makes sense.

With low power mode, the Apple Watch Series 8 can last up to 36 hours. Otherwise, expect the same old 18-hour lifespan between charges. I'm definitely interested to see how or if low power mode changes my Apple Watch charging schedule.

Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Outlook

When stationed at the demonstration table with the new Apple Watch devices, the Apple Watch Ultra is the first one I reached for. That's not a knock to the Apple Watch Series 8, I did eventually try it on.

The skin temperature sensor, crash detection and low power mode seem like good additions to the experience. Will they be enough? Stay tuned for a full review of the Apple Watch Series 8.