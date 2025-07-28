You don't need a PhD to work out most dorm room mattresses have endured generations of freshmen. But with student-friendly bed deals like the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress from $164.99 at Lucid, no one needs to settle for the lumpy or stained mattress they're assigned at school.

A mattress can make or break your sleep and when you're a student, you need good kip more than ever. Sleep is vital for learning, with our brains storing and processing memories during rest.

The best mattresses for college students provide comfort and support without breaking your budget, particularly if you time your purchase with the mattress sales. I've rounded up five of my favorite mattress sales for students (or parents of students) to shop before the semester starts, with an option for every sleep style.

5 mattress deals for dorm rooms

2. Lucid 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $219.99 now $164.99 at Lucid

You'll have to act fast if you want to snag this back to school sale at Lucid, where you can enjoy 25% off all mattresses and two free pillows with purchase. A twin XL is now only $187.49 (was $249.99) in a 10-inch medium feel but you have a variety of firmness levels and heights to choose from. Although be warned; you may have to play around for a while to find an option in stock in the size you want.

3. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin $399 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is pricier than the other options in this guide but this is among the best hybrid mattresses we've tested and we think this is the choice most likely to provide you with long-term support and comfort. A crowd pleaser, the DreamCloud impressed our entire DreamCloud Mattress review panel and the strong support is fantastic at minimizing aches and pains — this is a bed you'll love to luxuriate on at the end of a particularly long lecture. We think this mattress is excellent value for money, with a twin XL setting you back $549 (and you can add a sleep bundle for $129.)

4. EGOHOME DREAMER 10" Mattress: twin was $279 now $200.87 at EGOHOME

We tested a 12-inch EGOHOME for our EGOHOME Black Memory Foam Mattress review and agreed it delivered the kind of body-hugging comfort we'd expect from the best memory foam mattresses. While this 10-inch model probably isn't as plush as its taller cousin, we've been impressed with the build quality and value of the EGOHOME mattresses we've tested and we expect the Dreamer model to follow suit. 25% off selected EGOHOME mattresses reduces a twin XL down to $224.90 (was $299.)