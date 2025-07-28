5 college dorm mattress deals that I wish I'd had in school — starting from $164
Think how good my grades could have been with these bed deals...
You don't need a PhD to work out most dorm room mattresses have endured generations of freshmen. But with student-friendly bed deals like the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress from $164.99 at Lucid, no one needs to settle for the lumpy or stained mattress they're assigned at school.
A mattress can make or break your sleep and when you're a student, you need good kip more than ever. Sleep is vital for learning, with our brains storing and processing memories during rest.
The best mattresses for college students provide comfort and support without breaking your budget, particularly if you time your purchase with the mattress sales. I've rounded up five of my favorite mattress sales for students (or parents of students) to shop before the semester starts, with an option for every sleep style.
5 mattress deals for dorm rooms
1. Siena 10" Signature Mattress: twin $179 at Siena
I had a chance to test this budget-friendly mattress for our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review and as a stomach sleeper, I was immediately impressed by the support. This isn't just one of the best cheap mattresses my team has tried — we think it's one of the best mattresses you can buy online in 2025, delivering impressive quality at a low price. A twin XL is just $269 in the year-round Siena mattress sale and you can complete your purchase with a bedding bundle for just $99.
2. Lucid 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $219.99 now $164.99 at Lucid
You'll have to act fast if you want to snag this back to school sale at Lucid, where you can enjoy 25% off all mattresses and two free pillows with purchase. A twin XL is now only $187.49 (was $249.99) in a 10-inch medium feel but you have a variety of firmness levels and heights to choose from. Although be warned; you may have to play around for a while to find an option in stock in the size you want.
3. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin $399 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud is pricier than the other options in this guide but this is among the best hybrid mattresses we've tested and we think this is the choice most likely to provide you with long-term support and comfort. A crowd pleaser, the DreamCloud impressed our entire DreamCloud Mattress review panel and the strong support is fantastic at minimizing aches and pains — this is a bed you'll love to luxuriate on at the end of a particularly long lecture. We think this mattress is excellent value for money, with a twin XL setting you back $549 (and you can add a sleep bundle for $129.)
4. EGOHOME DREAMER 10" Mattress: twin was $279 now $200.87 at EGOHOME
We tested a 12-inch EGOHOME for our EGOHOME Black Memory Foam Mattress review and agreed it delivered the kind of body-hugging comfort we'd expect from the best memory foam mattresses. While this 10-inch model probably isn't as plush as its taller cousin, we've been impressed with the build quality and value of the EGOHOME mattresses we've tested and we expect the Dreamer model to follow suit. 25% off selected EGOHOME mattresses reduces a twin XL down to $224.90 (was $299.)
5. Casper The One Mattress Back to School Bundle: twin was $933 now $699 at Casper
Casper's Back to School bundle combines its best-selling The One mattress with a pillow and mattress protector (as well as a 25% discount) for a budget-friendly purchase that's just right for dorm rooms. In our Casper The One Mattress review we found this firmer all-foam bed best suits back sleepers and there's plenty of support to help your spine stay straight after a day hunched over your desk. A twin XL set is reduced from $1,033 to $770 in the Casper mattress sale and as this bundle is only available for a limited time, I doubt you'll see a lower price.
