Best Prime Day headphones deals 2023: Save on AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

Here we round up the best Prime Day headphone deals covering all the different styles of wearable audio, from the best noise-canceling headphones with plush over-ear cushions to the tiniest wireless earbuds that sit discreetly in the ear. Generally speaking, you can find the best headphones deals any day of the week, but it's Prime Day deals where we tend to see the lowest prices of the year.

Don’t wait too long, though, as headphones deals are often among the most popular in Amazon's annual sales event and stocks can run out very quickly.

Read on to discover our picks of the best Prime Day deals right now, and if you’re not a Prime member, make sure to sign up for the free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime so you don't miss out on any Prime Day savings.

Best Prime Day headphones deals

Prime Day headphones deals

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. These AirPods are on sale for $449, but keep in mind they've been as low as $429 before.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 offer some of the best sound quality you can get out of wireless headphones, period. They have great battery life, too. In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review, we said these Editor's Choice 'phones are an incredible overall package, even though ANC isn't quite as good as the Bose 700.

Check other retailers: $329 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $290 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They last up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is incredible. They also offer excellent sound quality, effective ANC and a robust design.

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Beats Studio3 are on sale at Amazon for $199, which is 43% off the original price. In our Beats Studio3 review, we said they offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds.

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you (especially now they're on sale.) A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Sony WH-CH710N: was $199 now $80 @ Amazon

Offering the essential Sony headphone experience for less, you get a lot of battery life and good sound quality for your money with the WH-CH710N. It also features Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology; ANC in general is a rarity at this price.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The only off-putting aspect of the Bose 700 is the high list price, but that's massively reduced here. Bose's flagship wireless cans have even better noise cancelation than that of the Sony WH-1000XM5, not to mention clear microphones for voice calls and excellent overall sound quality. However, the Bose 700 has been as low as $229 in the past, so this might be one to watch and wait on.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was $199 now $103 @ Amazon

For audio lovers, this is the Amazon Prime Day to keep your eye on. At under $103 these over-ear, open-back headphones are the real deal for critical listening, offering neutral sound quality, large soundstage and great imaging. They're comfortable for long listening sessions and, best of all, affordable.

Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $89 @ Amazon

The Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones offer great value for money. With high quality sound, seamless Bluetooth pairing, touch controls, and strong noise canceling, they provide everything you could want from a pair of noise canceling headphones.

Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $131 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. This is the lowest price we've seen so grab while there's stock.

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Keep in mind that we have seen them fall to $79 in the past.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $127 @ Amazon

This Prime Day headphones deal gets you one of the best wireless earbuds on the market for a bargain price that matches its lowest ever figure. The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Android and Apple ecosystems, featuring IPX4 water resistance rating, sweat resistance and a built-in microphone. Keep in mind, these have tumbled to $89 in last year's seasonal sales.

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an AirPods Pro-like experience, but with the signature sound of Beats, then the Beats Fit Pro are the earbuds you'll want to check out. They have the same ANC, call quality and features as the AirPods Pro, and six hours of battery life with ANC switched on. These are one of our favorite in-ears for fitness fans, but note that certain features are only supported on iOS devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $219 @ Amazon

These Samsung Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. The updated design provides improved comfort and battery life — you get 5 hours of listening time, or up to 29 hours with the wireless charging case.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds 2 are very attractive price considering Amazon's earbuds feature full active noise-cancelation and a nicely balanced sound signature.

OnePlus Buds Pro: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon Although superseded by the Pro 2, there still a lot to like about the the original OnePlus Buds Pro. They have a rich, well-balanced sound and powerful active noise cancelation, and are something of a bargain at this low price.

Sennheiser CX Plus: was $179 now $118 at Amazon

The Sennheiser CX Plus are some of our favorite earbuds thanks to their rich sound quality, and intuitive controls. They've also got good battery life and some decent ANC. It's a shame they can't be charged wirelessly, but they're still great value at this price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

You won't find a cheaper pair of noise-cancelling Samsung earbuds than this. The Galaxy Buds Live are on offer in red, white, and black, so give it a look if you want something more advanced than the Galaxy Buds Plus.

1MORE PistonBuds Pro: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The 1MORE PistonBuds Pro are our choice for the best cheap wireless earbuds. For their price, they have great ANC and sound quality, with a sleek design and responsive touch controls. Keep in mind we have seen them fall to $39 earlier this year.

Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $165 @ Amazon

Jabra's latest true pair of wireless earbuds punches above its weight, with a powerful sound and effective ANC. The manufacturer also put a lot of work into making the buds feel more premium and more easily customizable, making it a great purchase at this price.